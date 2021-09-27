Celebrities + choreography = Dancing With the Stars!

The hit reality television show that is exactly what it says on the tin has aired on ABC for 29 seasons, its first season beginning in 2005. But the property's history begins before that, in merry old England. DWtS is actually an American adaptation of British television show Strictly Come Dancing, which began airing on BBC in 2004 before expanding its global empire to 60 other countries.

On the show, celebrities are paired with professional dancers each week, learning a new set of moves in a new dancing style with a new theme. They perform in a studio for a panel of judges, who give each pair a 1-10 score. This score is combined with a round of public voting, where viewers like you can vote for your favorite numbers of the night. These scores are then tabulated together to determine who is eliminated week-by-week, until at the end of the season, one champion pairing is crowned.

Season 30 of Dancing With the Stars is about to begin, and if you're excited to get your boogie on (er, to watch stars get their boogie on), we've got all the information you could need. Here's how to watch Dancing With the Stars Season 30, be it on TV, streaming, or more.

Where Do You Watch Dancing With the Stars Season 30?

Dancing With the Stars airs on ABC, its first episode premiering September 20, 2021 at 8 pm EST, with episodes airing weekly after that. ABC is available on network television, basic cable packages, and streaming television services like YouTube TV, Sling, Hulu + Live TV, and more.

Where Can You Stream Dancing With the Stars Season 30?

Episodes of Dancing With the Stars will be available to stream on Hulu and abc.com the day after its original air date on television (for example, you can stream the first DWtS episode on Hulu September 21, 2021, the day after it airs on television).

Who's in the Cast of Dancing With the Stars Season 30?

Dancing With the Stars' 30th season has the following stars who shall dance:

Country singer Jimmie Allen

Spice Girls singer Melanie C

singer Reality TV personality Christine Chiu (Bling Empire)

(Bling Empire) Actor Brian Austin Green (Beverly Hills, 90210)

(Beverly Hills, 90210) Actor Melora Hardin (The Office)

(The Office) Influencer (and, uh, noted crime accomplice) Olivia Jade

The Bachelor star Matt James

star The Talk co-host Amanda Kloots

co-host Actor Martin Kove (The Karate Kid)

(The Karate Kid) Olympic gymnast Suni Lee

WWE wrestler Mike "The Miz" Mizanin

Reality TV personality Kenya Moore (The Real Housewives of Atlanta)

(The Real Housewives of Atlanta) Fitness influencer Cody Rigsby

NBA player Iman Shumpert

Social media influencer and musician JoJo Siwa

Who's Hosting Dancing With the Stars Season 30?

Tyra Banks is returning to host Dancing With the Stars Season 30 after hosting the show for Season 29. She replaced original host Tom Bergeron, who hosted Seasons 1-28.

Who's Judging Dancing With the Stars Season 30?

Len Goodman, Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioli are all returning from Season 29 as judges.

Who Are the Professional Dancers in Dancing With the Stars Season 30?

Every season of Dancing With the Stars pairs up the celebrities with professional dancers, and Season 30 is no exception. Here's who's returning as the show's pro dancers:

Brandon Armstrong

Lindsay Arnold

Alan Bersten

Sharna Burgess

Cheryl Burke

Witney Carson

Artem Chigvintsev

Valentin Chmerkovskiy

Sasha Farber

Jenna Johnson

Daniella Karagach

Pasha Pashkov

Gleb Savchenko

Emma Slater

Britt Stewart.

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays on ABC.

