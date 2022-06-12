AMC’s new thriller series Dark Winds explores violent and inexplicable crimes in a remote settlement in the Navajo Nation. Zahn McClarnon (Westworld) and Kiowa Gordon (The Twilight Saga) play the role of two police officers, Joe Leaphorn and Jim Chee respectively, who take up the investigation. Soon they learn that there’s a lot more to the series of crimes that seem unrelated at first. Based on the Leaphorn & Chee book series by Tony Hillerman, the dark, psychological series is created by Graham Roland (Jack Ryan) and also stars Noah Emmerich, Jessica Matten, Rainn Wilson, and Deanna Allison in major roles.

Read on to learn how you can watch Dark Winds, and where and how to stream it.

Image via AMC

Related:'Dark Winds': Trailer, Release Date, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far About the AMC Thriller Series

Is Dark Winds Streaming Online?

Dark Winds is an AMC original, which means it’ll be available for streaming on the network’s service, AMC+. If you are watching on AMC+, you can add this link to your browser and directly go to the show’s landing page when it releases. Alternatively, you can use the AMC+ app on Android or iOS devices to stream the series.

Dark Winds premieres on AMC and AMC+ simultaneously on Sunday, June 12, 2022, with two episodes. On AMC, it will air at 9 pm ET/PT.

Watch the Dark Winds Trailer

The official trailer of Dark Winds was released by AMC on April 18, 2022. The clip opens in a 70s setting, with a gruesome murder scene in a motel. More crimes begin to follow randomly around the community. At this point, our lead protagonist, Joe Leaphorn is also introduced. From the first look, Leaphorn seems like a determined police officer who will keep digging until he solves the crime. The trailer also introduces us to Leaphorn’s deputy, Jim Chee, along with sergeant Manuelito (Matten), FBI agent Whitover (Emmerich), and Devoted Dan (Wilson).

The trailer video is a set of twisted clues that hint at the kind of narrative Dark Winds is going to offer. Lack of evidence, suspicious people, and mysterious events, only raises more questions for Chee and Leaphorn. They soon realize, as does the audience, that there’s more to these crimes than mere acts of violence, which sends the duo down a dangerous path.

Related:AMC's 'Dark Winds' Thriller TV Series Casts Rainn Wilson as a Degenerate Missionary

Can You Watch Dark Winds Without AMC or AMC+?

Image via AMC

Dark Winds is an AMC original production so it's only available on AMC and AMC+. AMC+ users also get access to an additional episode of the series before it hits the television network.

The ad-free streaming service offers a huge library of movies and shows from the AMC network and other networks. The subscription plans for AMC+ range from $7 to $9 per month, depending on how you are signing up. If you already have AMC on your cable network, you can get the streaming service for only $7 per month as an add-on. But if you want to get only the AMC+ service by signing up on the AMC website, then it costs $9 per month. Before signing up, you can also avail of the 7-day trial, after which you will be billed monthly. There’s also the option of an annual subscription plan for $83.88. AMC+ is also available on Apple TV and YouTube TV and through Amazon Prime Video.

How Many Episodes Does Dark Winds Have?

The first season of Dark Winds has a total of six episodes. The first two episodes release together on the day of the premiere, on June 12, 2022. The remaining four episodes will release weekly, every Sunday, starting June 19, 2022. AMC+ subscribers get early access to the new episodes.

So far, these are all the details we have for the episodes:

Episode 1: "Monster Slayer" – June 12, 2022

Episode 2: “The Male Rain Approaches” – June 12, 2022

All episodes are directed by Chris Eyre, who also serves as one of the executive producers and is known for his debut feature Smoke Signals. Watch this space as we bring you the latest updates on titles and other details for all episodes of Dark Winds.

Related:'61st Street': AMC Reveals Exciting First Look at Season 2

When Is the Dark Winds Finale?

Image via AMC

The final episode of Dark Winds is set to release on Sunday, July 10, on AMC+ and July 17 on AMC at 9 pm ET/PT.

What Is Dark Winds About?

AMC’s official synopsis of Dark Winds reads thus:

Based on the Leaphorn & Chee book series by Tony Hillerman, the year is 1971 on a remote outpost of the Navajo Nation near Monument Valley. Lieutenant Joe Leaphorn of the Tribal Police is besieged by a series of seemingly unrelated crimes. The closer he digs to the truth, the more he exposes the wounds of his past. He is joined on this journey by his new deputy, Jim Chee. Chee, too, has old scores to settle from his youth on the reservation. Together, the two men battle the forces of evil, each other and their own personal demons on the path to salvation.

The story of Dark Winds is set in the 1970s in a remote settlement of the Navajo Nation. On the outside, it appears to be a criminal investigation series, where two local cops try to solve grisly murders, robberies, and more. But if you try to look deeper when you watch the series, the characters and their circumstances will tell you that it is not just about crimes or justice. There’s some stronger, bigger force at play here. In a way, Dark Winds is a period drama about the American Southwest, the people, their lives, and their traditions.

When Chee and Leaphorn get on with their investigation, they learn that their search goes beyond physical evidence and tangible clues and has become a search of their own selves. These ominous events are a way of challenging their faith and they have to face their own demons and their past traumas. Only then can they end up solving these mysteries and get justice for the victims. But what are these secrets that the two officers have? What evil forces are they facing? These are a few questions that the show promises to answer.