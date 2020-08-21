How to Watch DC FanDome: Here’s How to See Panels for ‘The Batman’, ‘The Flash’ & More

Anticipation is high for DC’s first-ever virtual convention DC FanDome, which takes place Saturday August 22nd, but questions may remain as to how to watch DC FanDome. Well, we’re here to answer them.

First off, what is DC FanDome exactly? The experience is basically an online-only version of San Diego Comic-Con, touting special sneak peeks and previews at upcoming DC movies and TV shows alongside in-depth looks at certain comics, shows, iconic characters, and more.

The event is entirely free to access, and has been split up into two events. On Saturday, August 22nd at 1pm ET/10am PT DC FanDome: Hall of Heroes begins with a 25-minute panel for Wonder Woman 1984. All of the panels in Hall of Heroes will air “live” (but most are pre-taped) so you can’t pause or rewind the action. That means if you want to be the first to see a sneak peek at the new Wonder Woman 1984 trailer, you’ll want to be watching exactly at 1pm ET.

The second DC FanDome event, called DC FanDome: Explore the Multiverse, will launch on September 12th and that event will be entirely on demand – which means all panels will be available at launch for 24 hours, and you can pick and choose what you want to watch when you want to watch it.

But Hall of Heroes is up first, and it is not on demand. So again, if you want to watch a specific panel, you’ll need to watch it during one of the three times it airs in the 24 hour period. At 1pm ET/10am PT on September 13th, DC FanDome will end and the panels can no longer be accessed.

So where is DC FanDome? The best way to access is by going to dcfandome.com on a desktop, tablet, or mobile device. Google Chrome 56 and above and Firefox 51 and above are the recommended browsers for the best user experience, but you won’t have to download any special app or software to watch – it all takes place inside your browser.

DC FanDome is also a worldwide event, and videos will be subtitled in nine different languages: English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Spanish, and Traditional Chinese.

The Hall of Heroes program runs for eight hours, but to accommodate different time zones it will run three times in a row – meaning each panel has two different encores to enjoy if you miss it.