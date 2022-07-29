The summer of 2022 has seen a great lineup of animated comedies and family movies, and joining the list is DC League of Super-Pets. Releasing this July, this animated superhero movie is based on characters from DC Comics, the pets of the superheroes to be precise.

The film is directed by Jared Stern, who is also the co-writer on the project along with John Whittington.

DC League of Super-Pets follows Krypto, Superman’s pet Labrador, who must save his master and the rest of the Justice League when they get captured by Lex Luthor. Krypto teams up with a bunch of shelter animals and Batman’s pet hound, Ace to rescue the team and live up to his reputation as a super pet.

While the plot and characters are quite appealing and something that’ll make this movie fun, it’s the voice cast of this animated family comedy that has become the highlight of this project. The all-star ensemble cast includes Dwayne Johnson as Krypto and Kevin Hart as Ace, with John Krasinski as Superman, Keanu Reeves as Batman, along with Natasha Lyonne, Diego Luna, Jameela Jamil, Kate McKinnon, Olivia Wilde, Ben Schwartz, among many others.

This family animation adventure comedy earned positive reception and glowing reviews from critics and media alike.

Ahead of the theatrical premiere of this much-awaited animation, here’s a quick guide on how you can watch DC League of Super-Pets, and when and where you can watch it.

Image via Warner Bros.

Is DC League of Super-Pets in Movie Theaters?

Image via Warner Bros.

DC League of Super-Pets has been seeing a delay in its release since 2019. First, it was scheduled for a May 2021 release but got pushed back to May 2022, since The Matrix Resurrections was initially set to release at the same time. And now, the animated comedy is releasing on July 29, 2022, in theaters across the United States.

If and when you are heading to the theaters to catch the movie, it’s recommended that you continue to follow health guidelines and safety measures regarding Covid-10, as recommended by your city/state, and observe necessary precautions.

Is DC League of Super-Pets Streaming Online?

Image via Warner Bros.

It appears that DC League of Super-Pets will only be getting a theatrical release in July. Although Warner Bros. released their 2021 slate of films both on streaming and in theaters at the same time, that isn't the case with their 2022 films and that includes DC League of Super-Pets. At the moment, there is no official news about the streaming schedule of the animation film. But looking at recent trends, it might become available on HBO Max, a couple of months or 45 days, after the theatrical premiere.

Watch this space for the latest update on the streaming schedule of DC League of Super-Pets.

So, if you want to catch the movie right away, your best (and only) choice is to head to your local theaters and watch the clever pets saving the day.

When Will the DC League of Super-Pets Arrive on Digital and Home Video?

Image via Warner Bros.

There’s no update at the moment about the VOD or physical media release of the DC League of Super-Pets. Usually, most movies have their DVD/Blu-Ray releases in about three to four months from the date of premiere. This movie might also follow suit. The Digital release might come even earlier than that and will likely launch once the film hits HBO Max. So, if you aren’t comfortable going to the theaters yet, you might have to wait a few months before you can watch DC League of Super-Pets from the comfort of your home.

Warner Bros. released three trailers for DC League of Super-Pets and each of them is absolutely hysterical, which goes to say that this is going to be one entertaining film. The clips right away remind you of the Krypto The Superdog cartoon from the early 2000s, but the animation for this new movie is definitely much better with a more exciting storyline and fun characters.

It’s packed with funny action sequences, great puns on Marvel characters and even DC’s live-action characters, and most importantly, the voice cast being their best funny selves. Without revealing too much of the plot, the clips introduce Krypto, Ace, PB, Chip, the villainous guinea pig Lulu, and other anthropomorphic characters that make for the main characters of the story. They are cool and clumsy, efficient and useless, all at the same time, but constantly funny and adorable. You’ll also see a “squeezy Bruce” toy that makes the animated Batman character funnier than ever.

In short, among the three clips, the trailers of this superhero animation comedy do a good job of keeping you hooked until you watch the entire movie. Even if you aren’t a DC fan, this movie stands on its own merit with its unique story and character perspective and would be a perfect watch for the whole family.

What is DC League of Super-Pets About?

Image via Warner Bros.

DC League of Super-Pets is essentially about the pets of the Justice League heroes, with the main focus on Krypto, Superman’s pet Labrador. Krypto and Superman are practically inseparable, they even have similar superpowers, considering Krypto also hails from Krypton. And then, Superman gets kidnapped by the super-villain Lex Luthor and his pet pig, Lulu. While trying to save him, Krypto loses his powers.

Krypto then teams up with a bunch of shelter animals who suddenly get superpowers. He befriends Ace, a hound, who becomes super strong and invincible and later becomes Batman’s pet. Joining the gang is PB, a pot-bellied pig who can become giant-sized; Merton, a turtle powered with speed and becomes super-fast, and Chip, a red squirrel with electrokinetic abilities. Each of them ends up becoming pets to other Justice League members. Together, this oddball group forms a little league of their own and plans a rescue mission to save the superheroes from the villain and help their masters. They might not be “superheroes” but they have enough skills, confidence, and most importantly, unconditional love for their masters to go any length and rescue them from the enemies.