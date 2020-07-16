How to Watch the DC Movies in Order (Chronologically and by Release Date)

The DC Extended Universe of movies got off to a bit of a rougher start than the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but the fact remains there is a timeline of events that occur throughout a series of DC Comics movies released over the past seven years. The first to hit theaters, of course, was Man of Steel – the Christopher Nolan-produced, Zack Snyder-directed gritty reboot of Superman that was intended to kick off an interconnected series of films. The idea was to build towards a two-part Justice League event, all spearheaded by Snyder, but due to a variety of factors this exact vision didn’t come to fruition.

Still, especially for a stretch of five movies or so, there is a chronological order to the DC movies. Events from one movie are referenced and built upon in others, creating some exciting crossovers and cameos.

So if you’re wondering how to watch the DC movies in order, we have you covered. Below we’ve put together a list of how to watch all the DC movies in chronological order, followed by how to watch them in order of release. For the purposes of this list, we’re only including movies that are part of the “DC Extended Universe” – meaning only films that were made to be expressly connected by events and characters. So that means Nolan’s Dark Knight Trilogy and Tim Burton‘s Batman and the Ryan Reynolds Green Lantern are not on this list, because the universe of those movies don’t cross over with the universe of these Snyder-led movies.

So with that out of the way, let’s get to it. Here are the DC movies in order.