You will be found, but where can you find this movie?

After storming Broadway and picking up six Tony awards including Best Musical, Dear Evan Hansen is now making its way to the big screen. The film follows lonely teenager Evan Hansen (Ben Platt, who originated the role on Broadway and won a Best Actor Tony for his efforts), who writes a letter that gets mistaken as the words of Connor, a fellow student who commits suicide. When Connor's parents seem grateful that Evan was Connor's friend (even though he wasn't), he can't help but go along with the ruse for fear of shattering the glimmers of hope Connor's family has in their grief.

If you're interested in seeing what all the fuss was about when the show was on Broadway and if The Perks of Being a Wallflower director Stephen Chbosky was able to translate it to the screen, then read on about how you can watch the film.

Image via Universal Pictures

RELATED:

Is Dear Evan Hansen Streaming Online?

It is not. The Universal Pictures film will play only in theaters. However, after its theatrical run, it will likely land on a streaming service, most likely the Universal-owned Peacock, although no streaming plans have been announced beyond the inevitable online rentals that will be available after its theatrical release window.

Will Dear Evan Hansen Play in Theaters?

Yes! In fact, the only way to see the film when it first comes out will be in theaters. The film is slated for a wide release, so you'll likely be able to find the film at your local multiplex when the film opens on September 24th.

Will Dear Evan Hansen Be Available on Digital or VOD?

Although Universal has not announced their current Digital/VOD plans for Dear Evan Hansen, the film will likely play in theaters for at least three weeks before moving to digital or VOD. As seen with Universal's recent release of Candyman, while the film was a hit relative to its price tag, the current cinema landscape dictates that release windows will be on the shorter side until audiences feel fully comfortable returning to theaters.

Image via Universal Pictures

Who Is In Dear Evan Hansen?

Dear Evan Hansen has a strong cast of acclaimed actors and rising stars alongside Platt including Amy Adams, Julianne Moore, Kaitlyn Dever (Unbelievable), Amandla Stenberg (The Hate U Give), Nik Dodani (Atypical), Danny Pino (Cold Case), and Colton Ryan (Homeland).

What Is Dear Evan Hansen Based On?

Dear Evan Hansen is based on the Broadway musical of the same name. The stage musical premiered on Broadway in December 2016.

Are There Any Similar Musicals?

I'm glad you asked! You likely know the music of composers Benj Pasek and Justin Paul from their previous work, La La Land and The Greatest Showman. They won the Tony for Best Score for their work on Dear Evan Hansen. While the content of those musicals are clearly different than the coming-of-age story being told by Dear Evan Hansen, you should be able to hear the similar musicality.

KEEP READING: The Best Movie Musicals of the 21st Century

Share Share Tweet Email

‘True Story': First Images Reveal Wesley Snipes and Kevin Hart's Powerful Netflix TV Drama Snipes and Hart co-star in the limited series based on Hart's life.

Read Next