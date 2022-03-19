What's the first thing that comes to mind when you hear the word "erotic"? Slow jazz? Dim lights? I think you're going along the wrong lines because this is not that kind of movie. Deep Water is an erotic thriller, extra emphasis on the "thriller" part. The movie is centered around a married couple in a loveless relationship who engage in a dangerous game to keep their marriage together.

The movie marks Adrian Lyne's return to the director's chair after 20 years. The Academy Award-nominated filmmaker's last project was 2002's Unfaithful starring Richard Gere and Diane Lane. Deep Water also boasts a star-studded cast, with Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas taking on the lead roles. Other cast members appearing in the movie include Tracy Letts, Lil Rel Howery, Dash Mihok, Finn Wittrock, Kristen Connolly, Jacob Elordi and Rachel Blanchard.

In an interview with Collider's own Christina Radish, Lyne addressed his two-decade break from filmmaking and revealed that he did come close to making more movies during that period. Here's what he said:

"I spent a lot of time in France, which I love and it’s very hard to come back from, to be honest. I love it there. But I worked really quite hard there. I wrote and I worked with writers on two or three, maybe more, projects that, for whatever reason, didn’t come off. There was one that I wish I had done. I thought I needed more money to make the movie. I didn’t think the budget of the movie was enough, but now, in retrospect, I should have done it at the price that they said they could do it at. I make mistakes. But I like this one very much."

Deep Water was originally supposed to come out in 2020 but after numerous delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the film has now finally been released. Want to know how you can watch this steamy thriller movie? Read on for all the details on how to watch Deep Water, where it's streaming, and whether it's coming to movie theaters.

Is Deep Water Streaming Online?

Yes, it is. In the US, Deep Water was released on Hulu on March 18, 2022. The film was also released simultaneously on Amazon Prime Video for international audiences. So you can go ahead and watch this movie with your significant other from the comfort of your couch. Just don't try this at home, okay?

Can You Watch Deep Water Without Hulu?

Unfortunately, no. Deep Water is a Hulu exclusive in the US so the only way you can watch it in the country is on the streaming service. As mentioned above, the movie has been released internationally on Amazon Prime Video so if you're outside the US, you can watch Deep Water on that service instead. But that's about it.

In case you don't have a Hulu subscription, their basic ad-supported plan costs $6.99 per month (or $69.99 per year if you choose to pay annually). The ad-free plan $12.99 per month and if you're willing to shell out $75.99 per month, you can get ad-free access to Hulu, plus Live TV and ad-supported access to additional content on Disney+ and ESPN+. Hulu also offers free trials to new customers, so that's something you could take advantage of. And if you like the experience, there's a whole lot of great content on the service that you could check out.

Is Deep Water in Movie Theaters?

Again, no. As stated above, Deep Water is a Hulu exclusive so you can't watch it in theaters. And to be fair, it's probably better that you watch this movie in a more intimate setting.

Remember how I said the film was supposed to be released in 2020? Well, the original plan was to release the movie in theaters on November 13, 2020, but after a series of delays, the film was taken off the release schedule in December 2021. Soon, it was announced that Deep Water would move to a streaming-only release and the release date was announced on Valentine's Day 2022.

Best Adrian Lyne Movies You Can Watch Now

If Deep Water intrigues you, then you should definitely check out more of Adrian Lyne's work. The acclaimed filmmaker has crafted some great projects over the years and here's three of his best that you can check out once you finish watching Deep Water:

Fatal Attraction (1987): This movie is possible Adrian Lyne's most famous work. Fatal Attraction is the story of a married man who has a weekend affair with a woman who proceeds to get obsessed with him and tries to continue their fling, no matter the consequences. The movie stars Michael Douglas, Glenn Close, and Anne Archer, and it received six Academy Award nominations. The film was also highly controversial in its time, which is a great marker of success for an erotic thriller, and it is widely regarded as one of the best works in the genre. Fatal Attraction is available for streaming on HBO Max.

Jacob's Ladder (1990): While this one isn't an erotic thriller, if you're looking to see more of Adrian Lyne's films then you cannot miss out on Jacob's Ladder. A psychological thriller, the movie follows Vietnam War veteran Jacob Singer's gradual descent into madness. It's an intense depiction of trauma that shows how Jacob's world is twisted by hallucinations and flashbacks that eventually lead him down a dark and terrible path. The movie stars Tim Robbins, Elizabeth Peña, and Danny Aiello and was remade in 2019 with David M. Rosenthal directing. You can now stream Jacob's Ladder on Hulu and Paramount+.

Indecent Proposal (1993): Going back to erotic dramas, we have Indecent Proposal. Based on a novel of the same name by Jack Engelhard, Indecent Proposal was a box office success despite receiving mostly negative reviews. Starring Robert Redford, Demi Moore, and Woody Harrelson, the film explores the story of a married couple whose lives are turned upside down after a billionaire offers them a million dollars to spend the night with the wife. Indecent Proposal is streaming on Showtime.

