There aren’t many shows that are much bigger than Demon Slayer Kimetsu No Yaiba. The series has quickly become one of the most popular anime series of the last decade and an instant classic. With the upcoming Hashira Training arc, Tanjiro, Zenitsu, and Inosuke must get stronger if they ever hope to defeat Muzan Kibutsuji. As the series enters its penultimate arc, Tanjiro and his friends face challenges unlike any they've ever seen before.

With the new season on the way and the special release of Demon Slayer: To The Hashira Training coming to theaters, now is the perfect time to catch up on the hit series. The theatrical event is a can't-miss if you're a fan of the series. Here’s when and where you can watch Demon Slayer Season 4.

Demon Slayer A family is attacked by demons and only two members survive - Tanjiro and his sister Nezuko, who is turning into a demon slowly. Tanjiro sets out to become a demon slayer to avenge his family and cure his sister. Release Date January 21, 2021 Cast Natsuki Hanae , Zach Aguilar , Abby Trott , Yoshitsugu Matsuoka Main Genre Anime Seasons 4

Will 'Demon Slayer' Season 4 Be in Theaters?

Image via Crunchyroll

Demon Slayer Season 4 is coming to theaters with the release of Demon Slayer: To The Hashira Training. This special theatrical release combines the season finale of Season 3, “A Connected Bond: Daybreak and First Light,” and the premiere of Season 4 into a feature-length presentation.

The film will be released in 140 countries across the globe. Demon Slayer: To The Hashira Training will hit North American theaters on February 23, 2024. You can see the release dates and respective regions listed below.

February 21: Malta, Switzerland (French-speaking)

February 22: Albania, Argentina, Australia, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Hungary, Italy, Lithuania, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Portugal, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Switzerland (German-speaking), Switzerland (Italian-speaking), Ukraine, Uruguay, Venezuela.

February 23: Bulgaria, Canada, Finland, Iceland, Ireland, Latvia, Norway, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Sweden, United Kingdom, United States.

February 24: Belgium, Estonia, France (note: two-day event screening), Luxembourg, and select countries in French-speaking Africa.

February 27: Austria, Germany.

'Demon Slayer: To The Hashira Training' Showtimes

You can buy tickets from the links below.

Will 'Demon Slayer' Season 4 Be On Streaming?

Image via Ufotable

Demon Slayer Season 4 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll later this year. Currently, the new season does not have a set release date, likely due to the theatrical release of Demon Slayer: To The Hashira Training. Once the film concludes its theatrical run, we should have an update on the anime’s return to streaming.

Watch the Trailer for 'Demon Slayer: To The Hashira Training'

The trailer for Demon Slayer: To The Hashira Training highlights the worldwide special screenings as the film sets the stage for the upcoming season. While no major footage was shown, we are reintroduced to the legendary Hashira. All of which will play a pivotal role in the upcoming season.

More Shows Like 'Demon Slayer' Available To Stream Right Now

Close

While you wait for Demon Slayer to return to streaming or want more shows to add to your watch list, these are the anime you can check out right now.

Jujutsu Kaisen

Image via Crunchyroll

Jujutsu Kaisen follows high school student Yuji Itadori, who joins a secret organization of jujutsu sorcerers to kill a powerful curse named Ryomen Sukuna, of which Yuji becomes the host. The series is set in a world where cursed spirits, born from negative emotions, haunt humans and can cause problems. Jujutsu sorcerers are individuals who are trained to combat these spirits using their own cursed techniques.

Yuji Itadori is a high school student who gains the power of a cursed spirit after swallowing a cursed finger. This allows him to see and fight cursed spirits, and the Tokyo Metropolitan Curse Technical School recruits him to become a jujutsu sorcerer. Like Demon Slayer, Jujutsu Kaisen is a dark and action-packed series with a unique cast of characters. It explores themes of friendship, loyalty, and the price of power.

Watch on Crunchyroll

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

Image via Crunchyroll

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood is based on Hiromu Arakawa’s legendary manga Fullmetal Alchemist. It tells the story of two brothers, Edward and Alphonse Elric, who are gifted alchemists. After their mother's death, the two attempt to bring her back to life using alchemy, but the transmutation fails, and Edward loses his right arm and left leg, while Alphonse loses his entire body. Edward then sacrifices his right arm to bind Alphonse's soul to a suit of armor.

The brothers set out on a journey to find the Philosopher's Stone, a legendary artifact that can amplify an alchemist's abilities and allow them to bypass the law of equivalent exchange. Along the way, they encounter a variety of allies and enemies and learn more about the dark secrets of alchemy. Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood is a complex series that explores themes of brotherhood, family, sacrifice, and the cost of power.

Watch on Hulu

Soul Eater

Soul Eater takes us to Death Weapon Meister Academy, a school where students train to become meister partners of weapons that can transform into humans. The meisters and weapons must collect 99 human souls and 1 witch soul in order to create a "Death Scythe," a powerful weapon capable of defeating evil.

The series follows Maka Albarn's adventures, her scythe Soul Eater, Black Star and his shadow weapons Tsubaki, and Death the Kid and his twin pistols, Liz and Patty. The three teams work together to defeat evil while dealing with their personal issues. Soul Eater is a humorous and action-packed series with a unique cast of characters. Like many shonen anime, it explores themes of friendship, loyalty, and the importance of teamwork. However, its magical setting and cast make it stand out among the rest.

Watch on Crunchyroll