A tale of courage and comradeship, Devotion is an upcoming wartime movie that’s based on the true story of naval officers Jesse Brown and Tom Hudner. The movie, which is adapted from the 2017 book Devotion: An Epic Story of Heroism, Friendship, and Sacrifice written by Adam Makos, follows the friendship of the fighter pilot duo as they navigate through the trials and tribulations of the Korean War.

Devotion is directed by J.D Dillard, whose previous include the superhero drama Sleight and the survival horror film Sweetheart. Writers Jake Crane and Jonathan Stewart are also involved in the screenplay.

The movie stars Jonathan Majors from Lovecraft Country taking on the role of Jesse Brown, and Top Gun: Maverick’s very own Glen Powell as Tom Hudner. The supporting cast is just as equally talented, featuring names like Joe Jonas, Christina Jackson, Nick Hargrove, Thomas Sadoski, and Spencer Neville.

Here’s where you can catch the compelling war biopic.

Will Devotion Be Released in Theaters?

Absolutely! Devotion is scheduled for an exclusive theatrical release.

Devotion is set to be released in theaters on November 23, 2022.

Initially, the movie was planned for a limited theater release on October 22, 2022, and then proceeded with a wide expansion on October 28, 2022.

The movie previously made its premiere on September 12, 2022, at the Toronto International Film Festival in IMAX held at the Ontario Place Cinesphere. Devotion is also the opening night film at Film Fest 919 which took place on October 19, 2022.

You can visit the film's official website, Fandango, Regal, AMC Theatres, Cinemark, and for Canadian theatergoers: Cineplex.

Is Devotion Streaming Online?

Image via Sony

There’s currently no news on when Devotion will be available for online streaming, but thanks to a deal between Sony and Netflix, the film will eventually be able to stream on the latter. However, things might change in the future, so be sure to stay tuned!

Is There A Trailer For Devotion?

The trailer for Devotion was released by Sony Pictures Entertainment on August 1, 2022. The clip introduces us to Jesse Brown (Majors), who’s regarded as one of the best fighter pilots anyone’s ever seen. With an exceptionally risky position as a naval aviator, Brown isn’t fazed by anything. Fellow fighter pilot Hudner (Powell) comes into the picture and immediately befriends Brown, choosing to ignore the several officers frowning upon the idea of having a colored aviator on the squadron.

The chemistry between the two immediately sets off, both on the ground and in the sky. Their skills and strengths are soon tested in the Korean War, where there is trouble brewing along the 38th parallel. Taking us to the front lines of gruesome battles, Devotion is a riveting story of the sacrifices made by soldiers in a war that’s often forgotten.

What is Devotion About?

Below is the official synopsis for Devotion:

“Devotion, an aerial war epic based on the bestselling book of the same name, tells the inspirational true story of two elite US Navy fighter pilots who helped turn the tide in the most brutal battle in the Korean War: Jesse Brown, the first Black aviator in Navy history and his fellow fighter pilot and friend, Tom Hudner. Their heroic sacrifices and enduring friendship would ultimately make them the Navy's most celebrated wingmen.”

What was Production Like for Devotion?

Image via Sony

Plans for Devotion started in March 2018, when Black Label Media optioned the rights to the film. Powell was already on board the film and confirmed to star as Tom Hudner. Meanwhile, Majors was officially cast in the movie in December 2019. It was only until September 2020 that Sony Pictures stepped in as the film’s U.S. distributor.

Powell has a long history of Devotion. He first read the book when it was published in 2014, and recommended it to Black Label. He even paid a visit to the real-life Thomas J. Hudner Jr. before his passing in 2017. Director Dillard also feels the story hits close to home, as he is the son of a naval aviator. Inspired by the war stories of his father, who himself was one of the few black men in a predominantly white aviation environment, he channeled those into Devotion.

Principal photography for the film started on February 4, 2021, and filming took place in numerous locations ranging from Charleston to Washington. As for the aircraft scenes, Dillard enlisted the help of Top Gun: Maverick’s aerial stunt coordinator Kevin LaRosa to work on the flight sequences using as many real aircraft as possible - which includes multiple F4U Corsairs, two F8F Bearcat fighters, an AD Skyraider, and the only flyable HO5S-1 helicopters available.

