When Dexter ended its eight-season run in 2013, the series wrapped up with a finale that was... let's say divisive. For a lot of the fans of the hit Showtime crime drama show, the series finale was somewhere on the spectrum between confusing and disappointing. Well, if you are one of those fans, there's hope for you yet as the show is being revived with a new miniseries titled Dexter: New Blood.

Just so we're clear, this isn't Dexter Season 9 but a whole new show set nearly ten years after the Season 8 finale. But Michael C. Hall is back as everyone's favorite serial killer Dexter Morgan and isn't that enough?

The new series has been developed by Clyde Phillips, who was showrunner on Dexter for the first four seasons. Phillips will be serving as the showrunner for Dexter: New Blood as well so you can expect a return to the feel of the series' initial years. Besides Hall, the cast for the revival miniseries includes Clancy Brown, David Magidoff, Julia Jones, Alano Miller, Johnny Sequoyah, Jack Alcott, and Jennifer Carpenter, who will be returning as Dexter's sister Debra Morgan. Spoilers: Debra died during the Season 8 finale and in Dexter: New Blood, she will be appearing as a figment of Dexter's imagination.

Recurring cast members appearing in the series include Jamie Chung, Oscar Wahlberg, Michael Cyril Creighton, and Katy Sullivan. John Lithgow will also be making a cameo appearance as Arthur Mitchell, the Trinity Killer.

Considering everything we know about the series so far, it looks like it's going to be one hell of a ride. So we've put together this handy guide that answers every question you might have about how to watch Dexter: New Blood, whether it's available for streaming, and more.

Dexter: New Blood is set to begin airing on Showtime on Sunday, November 7 at 9 PM ET/PT. After the premiere, new episodes will continue to air weekly.

Where is Dexter: New Blood Airing on TV?

If you're planning to watch the show on TV, you can catch Dexter: New Blood on Showtime. However, if you've completely cut the cord and get all your entertainment needs online, there are options.

Is Dexter: New Blood Streaming Online?

Fans who prefer streaming can watch Dexter: New Blood on the SHOWTIME app. Generally, new episodes of Showtime shows are added to the service at the same time they air on TV. This will probably hold true for Dexter: New Blood as well. You can use this link to head to Showtime's landing page for the series and bookmark it ahead of the show's premiere.

If you don't have a subscription to the SHOWTIME app, you can get one at $10.99 per month. There's also a 30-day free trial period, which won't be enough to watch the whole show but should still give you some time before you have to shell out for the subscription.

The SHOWTIME app is now available on Roku, Apple TV, and pretty much all the major mobile and smart TV platforms. And in case you really don't want to get a SHOWTIME subscription, there are other options (though they might cost you a bit more).

Can You Watch Dexter: New Blood Without SHOWTIME?

Well, yes and no. You can't watch Dexter: New Blood without SHOWTIME. However, if you don't have the subscription, you can get access to the SHOWTIME channel as a premium add-on with Amazon Prime Video and Hulu, as well as with services like fuboTV, DIRECTV, Apple TV, Roku, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

While all of these come with their own trial periods ranging from seven days to one month, you would have to already have an existing subscription to the service in question before you can add SHOWTIME to it. So for example, let's say you want to get it via Amazon Prime Video and you don't have an existing Amazon subscription. You would have to take out an Amazon Prime subscription at $12.99 per month, then add SHOWTIME at $10.99 per month on top of that. Yes, there are free trials involved but whether that's worth it or not is entirely up to you.

What is Dexter: New Blood About?

Picking up nearly a decade after the Dexter series finale, Dexter: New Blood sees our beloved serial killer trying to live a quiet life in a small town. But his peace is upended when he catches the scent of a deadly killer and runs into an unexpected figure from his past, bringing Dexter's Dark Passenger back to the surface.

Here's Showtime's official synopsis for the series:

"The world at large believes Dexter Morgan died in a tragic boating accident, and in a way the world at large isn’t wrong. Far from the life he knew, living under a false name in the small town of Iron Lake, NY, he’s successfully tamped down his Dark Passenger for nearly 10 years. With a normal job and a Chief of Police girlfriend, it seems he’s got life under control – until his son shows up and turns his world upside down. Rattled, Dexter yields to his homicidal urges and soon finds himself on a collision course with a very dangerous local."

How Many Episodes Does Dexter: New Blood Have (And What Are the Episode Titles)?

Dexter: New Blood will have 10 episodes, one airing each week. The first six episodes have been directed by Marcos Siega, who also directed quite a few episodes for Dexter. Siega will also be serving as an executive producer alongside Michael C. Hall, Clyde Phillips, John Goldwyn, Sara Colleton, Bill Carraro, and Scott Reynolds.

So far, only the titles for the first seven episodes have been released. Here they are with their respective air dates:

"Cold Snap" - November 7, 2021

"Storm of Fuck" - November 14, 2021

"Smoke Signals" - November 21, 2021

"H Is for Hero" - November 28, 2021

"Runaway" - December 5, 2021

"Too Many Tuna Sandwiches" - December 12, 2021

"Skin of Her Teeth" - December 19, 2021

"Big Game" - December 26, 2021

When is Dexter: New Blood's Finale?

The final episode of Dexter: New Blood is currently scheduled to air on January 9, 2022. So for the fans, that's about three months of death, darkness, and mystery to look forward to.

Where to Watch Dexter Seasons 1 to 8 Right Now?

During its eight seasons on the air, Dexter was a hugely popular show with a dedicated fanbase. But it has been nearly a decade since the series ended so it's understandable if you'd like to rewatch previous seasons and get back into that vibe.

Dexter Seasons 1 to 8 are currently available for streaming in the US via Amazon Prime Video, Spectrum, DIRECTV, and SHOWTIME. And in case you don't have a subscription yet for any of those services, you can also buy or rent the series on practically all the major online video stores like Apple TV, Amazon, Google Play, and more.

