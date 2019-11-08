How to Watch Disney Plus: Supported Devices, Pricing Details, and More

0

At long last, Disney Plus is set to launch on Tuesday, November 12th in the U.S., Canada, and the Netherlands, but many questions remain regarding the service—mostly because we don’t even have access to it yet. Disney has already unveiled a massive list of films and TV shows that will be available to watch on Disney+ on launch day—which includes classic Disney movies, recent Marvel movies, and even a ton of Disney Channel Original Movies—but many are still wondering how, exactly, they’ll be able to watch this content.

Indeed, how to watch Disney Plus is a valid question, so we’ve put together a list of everything you need to know about injecting that sweet, sweet, Disney+ content directly into your eyeballs, from pricing to supported devices to when Disney+ original shows will be available to view.

How to Get Disney Plus, and How Much It Costs

First and foremost, how do you get Disney Plus? You simply head over to their official website and sign up with your email and credit card information.

The price for Disney Plus is $6.99 a month, or you can pay $69.99 a year. If you sign up for the yearly plan, that’s a discount of about $1 a month—or around $12 cheaper than paying month-to-month for a year.

With either subscription you get a 7-day free trial, and you won’t be charged until that free trial ends. So you do have the opportunity to test out Disney Plus before committing to your purchase.

There is also a bundle option, although that’s not available to purchase until November 12th. The bundle is $12.99 a month for Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+. A yearly price for the bundle has not yet been made available, but be aware that the version of Hulu that comes with this bundle is Hulu with ads. So if you already pay for ad-free Hulu and want this bundle, you’ll have to sit through some ads on Hulu to get all three streaming services at this price.

As for other countries, Disney+ will launch in Australia and New Zealand on November 19th and in the UK, France, Germany, Italy, and Spain on March 31, 2020.

How to Watch Disney Plus

So how do you actually watch Disney+? The streaming service is available to view on the following devices on launch day:

Desktop web browsers

Android mobile devices

Android TV

Apple TV

Chromebooks

Chromecast and Chromecast-enabled devices

Fire TV streaming devices

Fire TV Edition smart TVs

Fire Tablets

iPads

iPhones

LG TVs

Samsung TVs and devices

Sony PlayStation 4

Sony Smart TVs

Roku players

Roku TV

Xbox One

While Disney+ was originally not going to be available on Amazon devices, the two companies struck a deal in early November. Amazon Fire users will be able to say “Alexa, open Disney Plus” into their Alexa Voice Remote, Echo or Fire TV cube with built-in Alexa in order to launch Disney Plus on November 12th.

What’s On Disney Plus?

Within its first year, Disney+ will have more than 7,500 episodes of television and 500 films available to watch. Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame will be the first Marvel Cinematic Universe movies to make their streaming debut on Disney+ on launch day, while Disney’s live-action remake of Lady and the Tramp will also be premiering on launch day.

On the TV side, the highly anticipated Star Wars TV series The Mandalorian debuts on launch day, but only the first episode. The second episode will premiere on Friday, November 15th, with new episodes then airing weekly on Fridays.

The following new Disney+ original TV shows will be releasing their first episodes on November 12th:

Disney+ will also be the exclusive home for a number of new live-action Marvel TV shows currently in the works, as well as at least three additional Star Wars series.

In terms of library content, Disney+ includes classic Disney live-action and animated films from its entire history as well as newer titles like Frozen, Zootopia, and the first four Pirates of the Caribbean movies.

So that’s it. That’s basically all you need to know about Disney+ before it launches on November 12th. Happy viewing!