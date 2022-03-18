It's no secret that movies and TV shows based on comic books are all the rage right now. Just last year alone, Disney+ released five new shows set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Even then, many well-known streaming giants such as Netflix and Amazon are taking risk on comic books that aren't necessarily based on recognizable stories and characters from Marvel and DC with shows like The Boys, Invincible, and The Umbrella Academy just to name a few.

And now HBO Max has released a new miniseries based on a long-running comic book series DC's Vertigo Comics imprint called DMZ. This exciting new adaptation stars Rosario Dawson as a local New York medic who's trying to find her son in a demilitarized Manhattan.

If you want to watch the show but don't know how, we've created a handy guide that will answer all the questions you may have about DMZ including when it premieres, how many episodes are in this season, and if you can watch the show without subscribing to HBO Max.

Watch the DMZ Trailer

The first official trailer for DMZ was released on March 7, 2022, which provides in-depth look at this dystopian future and spotlights many of its key characters, including a charismatic public figure played by Benjamin Bratt, who isn't without ulterior motives so to speak.

Where Is DMZ Streaming Online?

DMZ is only available to stream on HBO Max. Here's a link to the show's landing page.

If you don't want to watch DMZ on your computer, then you should know that HBO Max is also available on smartphones and digital media players such as Apple TV and Chromecast.

Can You Watch DMZ Without HBO Max?

Unfortunately, no. If you plan to watch DMZ, you will need a subscription to HBO Max.For those who don't know, an HBO Max subscription is made of two tiers: $9.99/month and $14.99/month.

You can also try HBO Max as a Hulu add-on before having to pay $14.99 a month after the first seven days. You can also access HBO Max for free if your cable or internet provider already includes HBO. Click this link to learn more.

When Does DMZ Premiere?

All four episodes of DMZ are available to stream now on HBO Max. The show premiered on March 17, 2022.

The show also had its world premiere at this year's South By Southwest (SXSW) Film Festival in the form of two screenings: the first was an in-person screening on March 13 while the other was an online screening held on the following day.

How Many Episodes Does DMZ Have?

Believe it or not, DMZ only has four episodes in its whole series. Then again, the show was advertised as a limited series. Here are the titles for each episode:

Episode 1: "Good Luck"

Episode 2: "Advent"

Episode 3: "The Good Name"

Episode 4: "Home"

Each episode is written by showrunner Roberto Patino, who's already made a name for himself writing and producing several high-profile television shows including Westworld and Sons of Anarchy. Ava DuVernay, who also serves as an executive producer on the show, has directed the first episode, while Ernest Dickinson has directed the other three.

In a recent interview with Syfy Wire, Patino explains why he was so invested in the source material saying, "The guiding question for me was how can we take this story of division at a time when we are more divided than ever, run in the opposite direction, and really spin it into a story that begets hope and looks forward. That was the real adjustment to the graphic novel. It assumes a civil war but I wasn't interested in how we got there. I also wasn't interested in living in the day-to-day of war. What this show really focuses on are the people of the DMZ — people of all colors and creeds from all walks of life coming together and reformulating a new fabric of society. And within all that super complicated multi-layered context, we’re telling the very simple story of the most powerful kind of love I know, which is a mother's love for her son."

Who Is in the Cast of DMZ?

Besides Rosario Dawson and Benjamin Bratt, DMZ stars a number of great actors. The main cast of the series includes Dawson, Bratt, Hoon Lee, Freddy Miyares, Jordan Preston Carter, Venus Ariel, and Amandla Jahava. Additionally, Bryan Gael Guzman appears as Alma's son Christian in flashbacks. Recurring cast members appearing in the show include Mamie Gummer, Agam Darshi, Rey Gallegos, Henry G. Sanders, Jade Wu, Sydney Park, Juani Feliz, Nora Dunn, and Rutina Wesley.

What Is DMZ About?

DMZ is set in a future dystopia where a Second American Civil War is raging across the country. In this bleak, post-apocalyptic world, medic Alma Ortega (Rosario Dawson) loses her son during the evacuation of New York City. And so, despite the horrors and chaos of war, she sets out to find him. In the process, Alma becomes a symbol of hope for many and comes into conflict with a dangerous gang leader who wants to take advantage of this terrible new world.

Want to learn more about the show's premise before deciding to watch it? Here's a lengthy plot synopsis from the official SXSW Schedule:

In the near future, America is embroiled in a bitter civil war, leaving Manhattan a demilitarized zone (DMZ), destroyed and isolated from the rest of the world. Leaping off the pages of the popular comic, “DMZ” chronicles the harrowing journey of fearless and fierce medic Alma Ortega (series star Rosario Dawson), who sets out on a harrowing journey to find the son she lost in the evacuation of New York City at the onset of the conflict. Throwing gasoline on the flames of that conflict is Parco Delgado (series star Benjamin Bratt), the popular — and deadly — leader of one of the most powerful gangs in the DMZ. He wants to rule this new world — and will stop at nothing to secure that outcome.

