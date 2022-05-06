Marvel Studios is in the midst of one of the longest hot streaks in the history of film. In the decade-plus since the launch of the MCU, Marvel has redefined what it means to be a successful franchise time and time again as it’s navigated the layered tapestry of characters they’ve assembled. We’re still in the early stages of the next phase in Marvel’s storytelling with the events of Loki and Spider-Man: No Way Home blowing open the doors of the multiverse, but the next theatrical installment will surely up the stakes.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness brings the Master of the Mystic Arts, Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), face-to-face with the dangers of tampering with the multiverse. The first sequel to Doctor Strange (2016) follows our arrogant hero traversing the complicated timelines of Marvel history while facing his own inner demons along the way. Joining Strange in the fray is Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), not far removed from the events of WandaVision, which left her filled with loss and honing her craft as the Scarlet Witch.

Multiverse of Madness marks the return of director Sam Raimi to the comic book world. Known for heading the original Spider-Man trilogy and crafting beloved horror films such as Drag Me to Hell and Evil Dead, this film looks to take advantage of his range as a filmmaker to deliver what promises to be a brand-new direction in the MCU filled with magic, scares, and huge ramifications to the wider universe at play.

Multiverse of Madness will undoubtedly up the ante and take full advantage of the full Marvel toy box. In the days leading up to release, leaks have been prevalent all over the internet. This article is spoiler-free, but it’s now very difficult to navigate the web without potentially ruining a surprise that might be in store in this latest flick. Read this handy guide to learn everything you need to know before heading to the theater to see the latest Marvel adventure.

Watch the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Trailer

Watch the official trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to get a sense of the unprecedented adventure at hand in this next installment in the MCU. Additionally, Marvel released a final trailer the week before the film’s premiere to further build the hype and promise exciting developments in the overarching Marvel universe.

Is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in Theaters (And What's the Runtime)?

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set to bow in American theaters beginning May 6, 2022, with premiere screenings occurring the night before. The film is expected to be another major hit for Marvel Studios with projections estimating an opening weekend of around $175M. The film is being released exclusively in theaters and will not be initially available on any streaming service. The movie clocks in at 126 minutes, making it the shortest MCU movie. Captain Marvel is a close second, coming in at 124 minutes.

Is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Streaming Online?

Disney+ is the home of all things Marvel in the streaming world, but Multiverse of Madness will not be available on the streamer for some time. Since the introduction of Disney+, Marvel has typically released their latest films to the service 2-3 months after their theatrical premieres. No official announcement has been made regarding the release of Multiverse of Madness to Disney+, but it’s only a matter of time.

In the meantime, you can use Disney+ to catch up on everything else going on in the world of Marvel leading up to Multiverse of Madness, with the exception of the Sony-owned Spider-Man trilogy, which streams exclusively on Starz. Spider-Man: No Way Home, which features Strange in a pivotal role leading up to Multiverse of Madness, is currently only available to rent or purchase.

What to Watch Before Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

The MCU is a vast piece of storytelling, so it’s understandable if you don’t have time to catch up on the dozens of films and TV shows that have built the lucrative franchise. But if you want to catch up on some crucial details before seeing Multiverse of Madness, Disney has recommended four pieces of the puzzle as the best refresher course. So without further ado, here's what you need to see before Multiverse of Madness.

Doctor Strange

Start where the story began with the introduction of the Sorcerer Supreme. Dr. Stephen Strange is an arrogant and successful surgeon who suffers debilitating injuries to his hands, ending his career and losing himself in the process. He encounters the world of magic and becomes a powerful sorcerer who must face an evil threat to the universe and embrace his power to become a hero.

WandaVision

Wanda is set to play a major part in Multiverse of Madness, and she was most recently seen starring in her own Disney+ series. In WandaVision, Wanda's grief over losing everything she loves spills out into uncontrollable chaos. Her immense powers are on display here like never before. The events of this show lead directly into Wanda’s state of mind at the start of Multiverse of Madness, and the Scarlet Witch appears to be a major threat to the safety of the sacred timeline.

This animated anthology series took a different approach by following side stories of alternate events throughout the MCU. One episode, in particular, follows Strange through an attempt to change his fate, and it introduces many ideas that will be built upon in Multiverse of Madness. This show looks to be playing a larger part in the overarching universe than one might have assumed when it was announced, and this latest film is set to cement What If…?’s status as must-watch material in the MCU.

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Multiverse of Madness follows up directly after the events of Spider-Man’s latest outing that featured Dr. Strange reigning in a major multiversal tear of his own creation. Those events will be the catalyst to the journey he faces in his new solo adventure. No Way Home set the tone for the new direction of multiversal antics in the MCU, and Multiverse of Madness is set to take them to a new extreme.

