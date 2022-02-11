If you watched Season 1 of Dollface, you know there’s just something about a jilted girl overcoming hardships and feeling empowered by her girl squad that we absolutely love. The next season is on the verge of its debut, and the show will continue to dazzle us with more drama, more dancing, and more cats. So without further ado, here's a handy guide that answers all the questions you may have about Dollface Season 2, including where it's streaming, how many episodes there are, and what it's all about.

Related:'Dollface' Season 1 Recap: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of Season 2

Image via Hulu

Dollface Season 2 is now available to stream on Hulu as of February 11, 2022, having arrived just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Where Can You Watch Dollface?

Image via Hulu

All 10 episodes of Season 1 made their debut on Hulu on November 15, 2019. Click here to binge the whole first season again!

Here’s Hulu’s official synopsis:

“Kat Dennings stars as a young woman who, after being dumped by her longtime boyfriend, must deal with her own imagination when she literally and metaphorically re-enters the world of women, in order to rekindle the female friendships she left behind.”

How Many Episodes are There in Dollface Season 2?

Image via Hulu

Just like Season 1, this new season also has 10 episodes. Clear your afternoon and grab some popcorn because you can watch the entire season in one sitting! Here are all 10 episode titles:

“Travel Agent”

"Right-Hand Woman"

"Boss Lady"

"Power Player"

"Miss Codependent"

"Space Cadet"

"Molly"

"Homecoming Queen"

"Princess Charming"

"Birthday Girl"

Related:Kat Dennings on Her Hulu Comedy 'Dollface' and Producing the Series with Margot Robbie

Can You Watch Dollface Without Hulu?

Image via Hulu

If you're planning on rewatching the first season, don’t fret if you don’t have Hulu. Dollface Season 1 is available for purchase on Amazon Prime Video and Vudu starting at $14.99. However, you will need a Hulu subscription to watch Season 2, at least for the time being.

What is Dollface About and What Happened in Season 1?

Image via Hulu

Dollface Season 1 introduced us to Jules Wiley, played by Kat Dennings (2 Broke Girls), who finds herself at the end of her co-dependent relationship with Jeremy, played by up-and-coming actor Connor Hines. She reconnects with friends Madison (Brenda Song of The Suite Life of Zack & Cody) and Stella (Shay Mitchell of You) who she had lost touch with after prioritizing her boyfriend over her girlfriends.

The girls go through the typical post-breakup rites of passage - parties, moving out, catfights - and even make some additions to their group, including the quirky Izzy played by Esther Povitsky (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend). Throughout the series, Jules’ thoughts are interrupted by visions of a cat lady who provides pearls of wisdom in order to help Jules move on with her life. Her friends also help expedite the moving-on process by encouraging her to go on the rebound with Wes (Matthew Gray Gubler), a vet she met at the park.

In the season finale, the girls find themselves at Jeremy’s sister’s wedding in Mexico. Jeremy asks Jules to get back together, but she turns him down, stating that she didn’t like who she was while she was with him, and she’s happy with her new self.

Related:Margot Robbie's 'Birds of Prey' Producer Role Proves She's an Influential, Necessary Voice

Who Is the Creator of Dollface?

Image via Hulu

Dollface was created by Jordan Weiss who is also the executive producer of the show. This was Weiss’ first major project, which actually got its start as a writing sample that she had submitted when she was an assistant on another show. It was picked up by Margot Robbie’s production company Luckychap Entertainment, and the rest is history.

Watch the Dollface Season 2 Trailer

Hulu released the trailer for Dollface Season 2 on January 11, exactly one month before the season premiere. The clip gives us a glimpse of the girl group as they each embark on their own journey to self-discovery. You can watch the official trailer above.

Other Comedies You Can Watch on Hulu

Image via FX

Once you’ve binged the entire second season of Dollface, you’ll be on the lookout for other hilarious shows to watch. Here are just a few from Hulu’s repertoire that you may want to check out.

You’re the Worst: This series follows the unconventional relationship that blossoms between Gretchen (Aya Cash) and Jimmy (Chris Greene). The circumstances of their first encounter are less than ideal. They meet at a wedding that Jimmy was not invited to since the bride is his ex, and Gretchen steals a blender right off of the gift table. As the title suggests, we see the unflattering side of both characters as they start off as a casual hook-up but make the decision to continue hanging out to see if there’s potential for more. All five seasons are currently available for streaming.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: This hysterical show dives into the life and drama of the detectives of the New York City Police Department’s 99th precinct. The cast includes Andy Samberg (Palm Springs), Stephanie Beatriz (Encanto), and Terry Crews (White Chicks). Besides being coworkers, the characters are almost like family members, sharing joyous occasions and supporting each other through tough situations, of which there are many. A few ways that they decompress from a hard day’s work is by participating in the “The Jimmy Jab Games” and the annual “Halloween Heist” where they compete to decide who is the “Ultimate Detective/Genius.” You can stream all eight seasons on Hulu now.

The Mindy Project: Created by and starring Mindy Kaling (The Office), the show is about OB/GYN Mindy Lahiri’s attempts to balance her career and love life. After giving a drunken toast at her ex’s wedding and falling into a stranger’s pool, Mindy is arrested for public intoxication and disorderly conduct. This serves as a wake-up call for Mindy, who decides she needs to start making changes if she wants to achieve the perfect life she’s striving for. Seasons 1-6 are all available on Hulu.

Difficult People: This dark comedy follows the lives of Julie, played by Julie Klausner, who is also the writer and creator of the show, and Billy (Billy Eichner). Julie and Billy are comedians and best friends living in New York City and attempting to make it big all while trying to manage life’s difficulties. Besides regulars like James Urbaniak (Just Add Magic: Mystery City), Andrea Martin (My Big Fat Greek Wedding), and Cole Escola (Mozart in the Jungle), you’ll see appearances by Amy Sedaris, John Cho, Tina Fey, Joel McHale, and John Mulaney. Watch all three seasons on Hulu now.

9 Classic TV Comedies You Can Stream Right Now Marcia, Marcia, Marcia.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email