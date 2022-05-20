If you feel like your life is missing some glam and luster, then look no further than Downton Abbey: A New Era. Most of the original cast is back at Downton with the likes of Maggie Smith (Harry Potter), Hugh Bonneville (Paddington), and Michelle Dockery (The Gentlemen) leading the team. This is the second feature film that is an extension of the popular series and the first directed by Simon Curtis (Goodbye Christopher Robin). It's not often that viewers get a change of scenery when it comes to the television series, but this time audiences are traveling beyond the luscious grounds of Downton and venturing as far as France.

When Lady Violet (Maggie Smith) is bestowed a villa in the South of France, the family makes the trip to discover secrets that have been hidden for decades. Meanwhile, Mary (Michelle Dockery) takes charge at home as chaos ensues. The modern world arrives at Downton, with a film cast and crew setting up to work at the exquisite home. Taking the reigns is hard for a woman in a man's world, but Mary strives to be a dragon force and a pillar of strength for her family and staff. A new addition to the cast who didn't partake in either the series or the previous film is Hugh Dancy. Playing the young film director, Jack Barber, the character sets up his crew to film at Downton under the watchful eye of Mary Crawley (Dockery). Dancy has a tendency to play dreamy characters, from Prince Charmont in Ella Enchanted (2004) to Luke Brandon in Confessions of a Shopaholic (2009).

Unfortunately for Matthew Goode fans, the actor will not be a part of the latest film in the franchise. Playing Henry Talbot, Mary Crawley's second husband after her first was tragically killed in the third season, audiences were able to get to know the character in the show before his small cameo in the 2019 film. With no hint as to his whereabouts in the trailer, audiences will have to watch the film to find out the truth. Here's how you can watch this highly-anticipated new movie.

Image via Focus Features

Related:'Downton Abbey: A New Era': New Poster Shows Cast Getting Ready to Go on a French Adventure

Watch the Trailer for Downton Abbey: A New Era

A snippet of the trailer was first released in November of 2021, with the full trailer becoming available on February 15 of 2022. Viewed over seven million times, the trailer evokes the type of nostalgia that only Downton can provide. Check out the trailer above!

Is Downton Abbey: A New Era Still in Movie Theatres?

Of course! The film was released by Universal Pictures on April 29 to all major movie theatres in the United Kingdom and Australia and will be released on May 20 for those in the United States. Grab your finest clothes and most delectable popcorn and enjoy seeing the film on the big screen while it's showing.

Is Downton Abbey: A New Era Streaming Online?

At this time the only place to watch Downton Abbey: A New Era is in movie theatres. The first film, Downton Abbey (2019) eventually streamed on the platform Peacock, where it's assumed the second film will also land.

Do You Need to Watch the Previous Downton Abbey Film and the Show Before A New Era?

Image Via ITV

The previous film Downton Abbey (2019) was produced once the series itself had finished and was directed by Michael Engler (The Chaperone). Set in 1927, the family hustle and bustle in preparation for the arrival of King George V and Queen Mary. Although many high-profile members of society had visited Downton before, this was very much a crescendo to the series. It worked very well as a standalone film, but of course, being familiar with the characters is always a bonus.

If there's something we love about a television show, it's becoming invested in its characters - especially when it comes to a series like Downton Abbey. Eventually, familiarity forms, and characters become friends, so if you skip the series and watch the films by themselves, then you miss that experience. However, if you're keen to watch the entire series and you live in the United States, you better start panicking. The series will be making a grand departure from the streaming service on June 1, 2022, which means viewers have until May 31 to get up to speed if they haven't already watched the show.

Related:‘Downton Abbey’ Review: Just Plain Satisfying

More Movies and Series like Downton Abbey: A New Era That You Can Watch Now

Image via Focus Features

If you're as obsessed with Downton Abbey as much as we are, then fear not, as the writer of the series, Julian Fellowes, has very kindly penned some more shows just for us.

Based on the book of the same name, Belgravia is a series that started in 2020. The show begins on the eve of the Battle of Waterloo at the Duchess of Richmond's ball; an event in history that, much like the Titanic at the beginning of Downton Abbey, has tragic implications for the characters of the series. Set among London's upper class, like many period dramas, the show features the secrets and scandals within the elite society. Starring Ella Purnell (Never Let Me Go and Miss Peregrine's Home For Peculiar Children), Tamsin Greig (Black Books), and Dame Harriet Walter (Atonement and Killing Eve), the show has a strong female cast, much in the same way that Downton Abbey has with Michelle Dockery and Maggie Smith.

Another show that is also written by Julian Fellowes and has only recently been released in 2022 is The Gilded Age. Directed by Michael Engler, the show is set in the gilded age of New York City in the 1880s, as a young woman breaks onto the scene from Pennsylvania. Dealing with the social conflicts of class differences, the show displays the old ways in competition with modern prosperity, and fortunes gained and lost. Starring Christine Baranski (Mamma Mia and The Good Fight), Cynthia Nixon (Sex and the City), and Louisa Jacobson (Gone Hollywood).

A film that is set in the same era as Downton Abbey, though with different types of scandals, is Atonement. Written by Ian McEwan, the film's glam and glamour are very much juxtaposed with the horror of World War I. Two lovers are torn apart when a younger sister misinterprets a secret message. When it seems as if their lives are ruined, the sister attempts to make amends and ask for forgiveness. Made in 2007, the film features a very young Saoirse Ronan (Little Women and Lady Bird), Keira Knightley (Pride and Prejudice and Anna Karenina), and James McAvoy (Split and X-Men).

One of the most popular book to film adaptations is the 2005 version of Pride and Prejudice. Despite being set in a different era to Downton Abbey, both have in common exceptionally atmospheric cinematography, which beautifully illuminates the period costumes and set. Much like in Downton Abbey, when it comes to a Jane Austen adaptation, there are always secrets and scandals. Pair it with a dream-worthy love affair, and you're good to go. One of the reigning queens of British period drama is Keira Knightley, who always plays the part so authentically. Beside her in this adaptation are Matthew Macfadyen (Robin Hood), Donald Sutherland (Hunger Games), and Dame Judi Dench (Belfast and Skyfall).

9 Best Episodes of 'Downton Abbey' to Watch Before 'A New Era'

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author CL Staff About Our Staff

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe