Dragon Ball might just be the most iconic anime franchise of all time. Fans have loved the manga, the original series, the sequel series Dragon Ball Z, and its successor Dragon Ball Super (we all ignore GT). The Dragon Ball franchise has had massive highs and a few lows, but the previous film, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is widely considered one of the series’ many successes. That all leads us to the next film in the Dragon Ball saga, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero.

With nearly 30 films in the Dragon Ball series, Super Hero marks the first in the series with a new animation style while also returning the focus to Goku’s son, Gohan. Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is a film anime fans have been looking forward to for many months, and it’s finally here. We’re breaking down how to watch Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero when it releases in the US.

Image via Funimation

Related:'Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero' Review: New Saiyan Adventure Is a Surprising Fun Ride

Image via Funimation

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will soar its way into theaters on August 19, 2022. The film was already released in Japan earlier this year and will now be available in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Zambia, and Vietnam. The film will debut as both an English dub version and in the original Japanese with English subtitles. The movie will be available on August 26, 2022 in India and Indonesia and shortly after, the film will also release in Malaysia and Brunei. August 31 will be the release date in the Philippines. Next month, the film will head to theaters across Singapore on September 1, Taiwan on September 8, South Korea on September 15, and Thailand, Macao, and Hong Kong on September 29.

Is Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Streaming Online?

Like the previous Dragon Ball films, Super Hero will only be available in theaters. The movie was one of the biggest films in Japan over the summer, becoming the fourth highest-grossing anime film in the country. With Dragon Ball being one of the most popular anime in the world, Toei Company and Crunchyroll (the studios behind the film) will want to keep it in theaters as long as possible. You can purchase Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero tickets and find showtimes near you at most major theater chains and ticketing vendors, including but not limited to:

With that said, there is a chance that the film will be available on Crunchyroll a few months after the theatrical release. Anime fans will soon be able to stream Jujutsu Kaisen Movie 0 on the service in September. And that's a film that hit the library in the same calendar year as its US theatrical release. We don’t have any confirmation that Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will ever stream on Crunchyroll, but the service has started a trend of streaming new releases as of late so hope springs eternal.

Watch the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Trailer

If you haven’t already, check out the trailer for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero here:

Check Out the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Synopsis

The Red Ribbon Army was once destroyed by Son Goku. Individuals who carry on its spirit have created the ultimate androids -- Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. However, these two androids call themselves superheroes and start attacking Piccolo and Gohan.

When Does Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Place in the Franchise Timeline?

The 26th film takes place after the events of Dragon Ball Super’s Tournament of Power saga and the film Dragon Ball Super: Broly. For fans of Dragon Ball, Super Hero will be easy to follow because it’s set within the current line of continuity. Unlike the early films in the franchise, the Super movies are all more or less canon.

When last we saw them, Goku and Vegeta defeated Broly and mastered their new skills seen in the Tournament of Power. This time though, the focus will be moving away from the franchise's two big stars and we'll instead be seeing a Gohan story, something fans have wanted for years.

Related:How to Watch All 'Dragon Ball' Shows Online: Where to Stream 'Z', 'GT', and the Original Series

Do You Need to Have Seen the Previous Dragon Ball Movies Before Super Hero?

Image via Crunchyroll

The Dragon Ball films are considered anime canon, but that doesn’t mean they play a significant role in the overall story. The events of DBS: Super Hero are standalone, and the film can be enjoyed without prior knowledge of the larger story of Dragon Ball. Again, just remember that this takes place after the events of Tournaments of Power, so it’ll be more satisfying if you are caught up on Dragon Ball Super.

Who Are the New Characters in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero?

Dragon Ball is a series full of iconic characters. Goku, Vegeta, Gohan, Piccolo, Bulma, Master Roshi, and Krillin are just a few of the fantastic characters in the franchise. A new film means even more characters to keep track of, but that’s why we’ve got character breakdowns for the newcomers.

Dr. Hedo: One of the new characters appearing in this film, Dr. Hedo, is an antagonist in the film and is responsible for creating Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. Dr. Hedo works for the Red Ribbon Army and works behind the scenes.

Magenta: Magenta is one of the main villains of the film. He is the president of Red Pharmaceuticals and hires Dr. Hedo so he can create Gamma 1 and 2. His goal is to build a powerful army; but of course, our heroes step in to stop him.

Carmine: Serving as Mangeta’s confidant and chauffeur, Carmine is yet another new antagonist introduced in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. Our new villains present a surprising challenge for Gohan and the rest of our crew.

Gamm 1 and Gamma 2: Both Gamma 1 and Gamma 2 are new androids created by Dr. Hedo. They serve as foils for Goku and his friends while also acting as superheroes under Dr. Hedo’s control (hence the film’s title.)