October 22 marks the release of the highly anticipated sci-fi film Dune. Co-written and directed by Arrival and Blade Runner 2049 director Denis Villeneuve, this movie will adapt Frank Herbert’s beloved sci-fi novel Dune--or rather it will adapt the first half since the novel is over 600 pages.

This new version of Dune stars an ensemble cast including Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zendaya, David Dastmalchian, Chang Chen, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa, and Javier Bardem. These actors will play characters from the Dune novel with some differences, such as Duncan-Brewster’s character being male in the novel and female in this new film.

The movie is set in a distant future and follows Paul Atreides, the son of a royal family who must protect both the sand planet of Arrakis and its precious mineral, the Spice, from the evil House Harkonnen. The trailers and promotional material promise a sci-fi journey of epic proportions and we’re here to answer several questions about this new Dune including where to watch the film on streaming, how long it’ll be available online, and if it’s still in theaters.

Is Dune Streaming Online?

Yes, Dune will be available to stream on HBO Max in the US starting October 21 at 3 p.m. PDT / 6 p.m. EST. The streaming date was initially set for Friday October 22, but received a bump up to match the theatrical release date just two days before it debuted.

Due to the ever-growing COVID-19 pandemic, Warner Bros. has simultaneously released new movies in theaters and on the streaming service throughout 2021. Therefore, you can watch Dune from the comfort of your home if you so desire. Here’s the link to the movie’s landing page; you should bookmark and come back to it when the movie comes out.

If you’d rather not watch this visually stunning sci-fi epic on a computer screen, then you can watch it on a wide variety of streaming devices that support HBO Max including Apple TV, Roku, and any compatible Samsung Smart TV. You’ll need an ad-free subscription, which costs $14.99 per month, but you can also receive this subscription for free with a cable plan that consists of HBO.

When Will Dune Leave HBO Max?

As with every other Warner Bros. movie with a simultaneous release, Dune will be available to stream on HBO Max for 31 days starting October 21. If you do the math, this film will leave the Warner Bros. streaming service on November 21.

Even though 31 days sounds like plenty of time to watch Dune on HBO Max, you can still find other ways to experience the sprawling sci-fi epic shortly. Similar to other major movies released in theaters, Dune will hit video-on-demand services such as Vudu and the Apple TV app shortly after its initial streaming window ends. It will also return to HBO a few months later.

Is Dune in Movie Theaters?

Yes, Dune will release in theaters at the same time as streaming. The movie was already released in several other countries such as France, Sweden, and Germany around September, but the rest of the world (excluding Australia) can see it in October.

This new Dune looks like a movie that is meant to be seen on the big screen, but the ongoing health crisis will surely make some people uncomfortable about going to a movie theater.

Even Denis Villeneuve understands the skepticism of seeing movies in theaters at this time while still urging people to see Dune on the big screen if they can. “At the end of the day, these are of course difficult times for everybody — safety first. If the audience feels comfortable, I encourage them to watch it on the big screen,” said Villeneuve after the film premiered at the Venice Film Festival. “It has been dreamed, designed and shot thinking Imax. When you watch this movie on the big screen, it’s a physical experience.”

All in all, it’s your choice whether or not you see this movie in theaters.

Will It Differ from David Lynch’s Dune?

Yes, this new adaptation of Dune will differ from the feature-length adaptation from 1984 that surrealist filmmaker David Lynch co-wrote and directed. When that movie came out, it failed to impress both critics and audiences. Lynch has since disowned his Dune film saying that he did not receive a final cut privilege.

Back in November 2017, Villeneuve spoke about how his adaptation of Dune will differ from Lynch’s. “David Lynch did an adaptation in the ’80s that has some very strong qualities. I mean, David Lynch is one of the best filmmakers alive, I have massive respect for him,” Villeneuve said. “But when I saw his adaptation, I was impressed, but it was not what I had dreamed of, so I’m trying to make the adaptation of my dreams. It will not have any link with the David Lynch movie. I’m going back to the book, and going to the images that came out when I read it.”

Unfortunately, Lynch said in an interview from April 2020 that he has “zero interest” in seeing this new adaptation. Maybe he’s changed his mind since then?

You can also watch Lynch’s Dune on HBO Max if you’re curious to know how good or bad it truly is.

Will There Be a Sequel?

Even though this movie only covers the first half of the Dune novel, Warner Bros. has yet to greenlight the sequel despite Villeneuve’s optimism that it will happen. “I would not agree to make this adaptation of the book with one single movie,” Villeneuve told Vanity Fair in May 2020. “The world is too complex. It’s a world that takes its power in details.”

However, Villeneuve wrote in a December 2020 column for Variety that he is frustrated with Warner Bros.’ decision to simultaneously release the movie in theaters and on HBO Max. “Streaming can produce great content, but not movies of ‘Dune’s’ scope and scale,” Wrote Villeneuve. “Warner Bros.’ decision means ‘Dune’ won’t have the chance to perform financially in order to be viable and piracy will ultimately triumph. Warner Bros. might just have killed the ‘Dune’ franchise.”

Fortunately, Variety reported on September 13, 2021 that the diminished box office revenues of Dune will not stop Villeneuve from making a sequel, so don’t feel pressure to see the movie in theaters if you’re not up to the task.

