EA announced its summer showcase event, EA Play Live, will return this July, more than a month after the upcoming all-digital E3. The announcement was made on EA’s Twitter account, though no details about the showcase’s line-up were revealed so far.

Until 2019, EA’s showcase was usually hosted as part of the E3. However, after E3’s cancelation in 2020, due to the pandemic, the EA Play event was revamped and made its own thing. Even if E3 is coming back this year, with an all-free and fully digital edition, it looks like the gaming giant will skip the expo and continue to promote EA Play as a separate event.

Image via EA Games

RELATED: Sony Says PlayStation 5 Shortage Could Extend Into 2022 So far, EA didn’t release any details about 2021’s edition of EA Play Live, but the event should be broadcasted through live streaming, allowing people from all around the world to catch on to the latest news from the publisher’s biggest franchises. As usual, we can expect news about FIFA and Madden, which get new titles every year. Dragon Age 4 and Battlefield 6, which received teasers on 2020’s edition of EA Play Live, should also be part of the showcase.

Last year’s edition of EA Play announced two new games, Skate 4 and It Takes Two. We still don’t have an official release for Skate 4, which means this could be a big reveal for the upcoming showcase. As for the indie title, the huge success of the game, both in terms of critic and sales, makes it likely EA will partner with Hazelight Studio for the third time for another game. Even if it’s too soon to reveal what Josef Fares will do next, after A Way Out and It Takes Two, the success of the latest EA Originals’ title should lead to new announcements for EA’s indie funding project.

E3 2021 will run from June 12 to the 15, with EA Play Live coming on July 22. Check the announcement tweet below.

KEEP READING: 'Mass Effect' Timeline Explained: From Ancient Alien Cuttlefish to Intergalactic Genocide and Tons of Elevator Rides

Share Share Tweet Email

Watch Ewan McGregor Confirm Production Has Started on 'Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi' And set things straight about his lightsaber battle with Noel Gallagher.

Read Next