Veteran stand-up comedian Jo Koy is starring in his first lead role in a feature and is about to slay it. Easter Sunday features Koy as a comedian and actor called Joe Valencia. Joe is a down-on-his-luck comedian and a single father who is visiting his dysfunctional family during Easter and the story follows the chaotic family dynamics that ensue from the gathering. Set in Daly City, Koy describes this film as a celebration of the Filipino-American community and culture.

Easter Sunday is directed by Jay Chandrasekhar, who also stars in a role in the movie. Jimmy O. Yang, Tia Carrere, Brandon Wardell, Eva Noblezada, Lydia Gaston, Asif Ali, Rodney To, Eugene Cordero, Tiffany Haddish, and Lou Diamond Phillips also star in various roles. If you have seen Koy’s other stand-up performances and/or film roles, then this new comedy featuring him as the protagonist is definitely going to take you on a laughter riot. And even if you haven’t, Easter Sunday could turn out to be the highlight of the veteran comedian’s career and is a must-watch.

So, let’s check out this handy guide on how, when, and where to watch Easter Sunday, and get the party started!

Easter Sunday is releasing on Friday, August 5, 2022, in theaters across the United States. If and when you are visiting the theaters to watch the movie, it’s still recommended that you continue to watch precautions and follow all health and safety guidelines regarding Covid-19, as stated by your city/state. You can head to this link to book tickets for the movie.

Is Easter Sunday Streaming Online?

Easter Sunday is being released by Universal Pictures exclusively in theaters and that means the movie is not going to be available for streaming online. However, for those who don’t want to visit the theaters yet and would rather watch the movie elsewhere, here’s good news. Universal Pictures has a new release strategy beginning in 2022. All the new releases from the company are going to stream on their streaming service, Peacock, 45 days after the theatrical premiere. They will also be available to rent or purchase. Easter Sunday is also expected to follow suit. So, you can expect to stream the family comedy in about a couple of months, probably sometime in the fall of 2022.

Peacock is available free and on a subscription basis. The free version is ad-supported, while Peacock Premium costs $4.99 per month and Peacock Premium Plus costs $9.99. Peacock Premium features ads but offers access to the streamer's complete library while Premium Plus provides the same content ad-free.

When Will Easter Sunday Arrive on Digital or DVD/VOD?

We don’t know if or when there will be a VOD release or physical media release of Easter Sunday. With most films, the DVDs/Blu-Rays release about 90-150 days from the theater debut. Easter Sunday’s DVD/VOD release could also happen around that time. But before that, your best option of catching the comedy movie is at your local theaters.

Watch the Easter Sunday Trailer

The official trailer of Easter Sunday, released by Universal Pictures and DreamWorks, debuted at CinemaCon 2022. If we could describe this movie in three words, Easter Sunday can be called hysterical, homey, and a holy mess. The nearly three-minute trailer doesn’t hesitate from revealing the major plot points, and what kind of a laughter riot you can expect from this family comedy-drama, which is also very classic of Jo Koy as his fans would know.

For those who are new to Koy’s comedy and might be seeing him for the first time in this family movie, Koy’s signature style and comedy content revolve around his family, his chemistry with them, and the cultural eccentricities that come with his background. The same flavors will dominate the plot of Easter Sunday, albeit with many dramatic characters and story arcs, like that of Tiffany Haddish, who plays Joe’s former love interest. There’s also a bit of gangster action with a comical stance. To summarize, Easter Sunday is a story of family love wrapped in an outlandish plot with crazily funny characters. Now, whether it is as exciting and fun as Koy’s stand-up specials or not, is something you’ll have to find out from the move.

What Is Easter Sunday About?

The official slug of Easter Sunday says, “Home is where the crazy is.” Isn’t that enough to tell you what this movie is all about? But we’ll detail it out a little anyway.

Joe Valencia is a struggling actor and a comedian, and a single father. He is about to get a big break when he is invited to spend Easter with his family. His family is anything but like normal. They are fun and lovable, but also very loud and exasperating with their constant bickering and yelling. Joe heads to his family home with his son, where he meets his eccentric aunt, cousins, and even his former love interest. And then the already maddening Easter gathering takes a dangerous turn. But don’t worry, it’s still very much a comedy and even the worst situations will take a comical turn. The story of Easter Sunday seems to be based a lot on Jo Koy’s personal life and stand-up experiences, at least in a very loose way.

More Jo Koy Comedy Specials You Can Watch Right Now

Image via Netflix

Joseph Glenn Herbert, Sr., best known by his stage name Jo Koy, boasts a career in comedy spanning more than three decades. He is best known for his many specials on Comedy Central and more recently on Netflix. Whether it’s to get acquainted with this comedy star or add some humor to your daily life, here are some of the latest specials of Jo Koy that you can stream right now.

Live from Seattle: In his first Netflix special, Koy talks about being a single father and raising his teenage son, and his experiences of being raised by a Filipino mother. This one-hour special sees the comedian baring all these experiences with his fans.

Comin' In Hot: This comedy special is hosted in Hawaii, where Koy candidly shares his cultural curiosities and also weaves in his take on fatherhood. The storytelling of this special is filter-free and witty, and sees Koy showcasing his various talents.

In His Elements: In this one-of-a-kind show, Jo Koy brings in the flavors of the Philippines, exploring his roots, and highlighting popular local comedians, DJs, and B-Boy artists from Manila. This show is a mix of travel, food, stand-up, and adventure.