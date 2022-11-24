Mark your calendars, action fans! Echo 3, an upcoming action thriller and drama series is about to hit your screens. Are you first in line for every new Mission: Impossible installment? Can you quote Liam Neeson in Taken word-for-word? If you enjoy an intense, white-knuckle viewing experience, Echo 3 might just be your new favorite show. From award-winning screenwriter Mark Boal, who also wrote The Hurt Locker and Zero Dark Thirty, the show begins with the mysterious kidnap of scientist Amber Chesborough close to the Colombia-Venezuela border. The series focuses on her husband Prince, and her brother Bambi - both military men with dark and complex histories - as they attempt to track her down.

Keep reading to find out how to watch Echo 3.

When and Where to Watch Echo 3?

Filming for the upcoming Echo 3 began in June 2021, and wrapped in February 2022. Locations include Atlanta, Georgia in the United States, and Colombia in South America. It has since been announced that Echo 3 will premiere on November 23, 2022.

On the day of its release, Echo 3 will be available exclusively on Apple TV+ worldwide for all customers.

Unlike the majority of streaming platforms, Apple TV+ is known for releasing a handful of episodes on the day of the premiere, before switching to weekly releases after that. This is the case with Echo 3. The first three episodes will be available to stream on November 23, with the rest of the season continuing to air weekly after that. The tenth and final episode is due to air on January 13, 2023.

Watch the Echo 3 Trailer

Apple TV+ released a trailer for Echo 3 on their official YouTube channel on October 18, 2022. The video has since accumulated over 1.2 million views. In the trailer, we see Amber's brother Bambi inside a radio studio seemingly putting out a direct appeal for his missing sister. His emotional speech is interlaced with action-packed shots of war-like violence as well as Amber's terrified screams. Bambi, via the radio, reassures Amber that she did nothing wrong. Additionally, we see Amber herself making what looks like a hostage video from her prison in Venezuela. We're also led to speculate the reason for Amber's kidnap: when she comes face-to-face with someone who seems to be involved in her capture, Amber is told that the situation she's in has nothing to do with financial gain, but is instead political. This leads us to wonder why Amber is so crucial in a South American political war, and most importantly, what does she know?

What Is Echo 3 About?

Echo 3 begins with the kidnap of esteemed and talented scientist Amber Chesborough close to the Colombia-Venezuela border. In the trailer, she is seen being dragged into a military vehicle by men armed with guns. From there, she is taken to a Venezuelan prison, where she is held captive and is warned by the other inmates not to harbor any ideas of a rescue. She is also told the reason for her captivity is political. However, Amber does hope for rescue, and tells an inmate, "you don't know my family." She is, of course, referring to her brother Bambi and her husband Prince. Both men are in the Special Forces, an elite military unit with specialized expertise. Although Bambi and Prince have dark and complex histories due to their time in the military, they vow to do everything they can to locate Amber's prison and get her out - no matter how many lives may be on the line.

Jessica Ann Collins (Revolution) will play missing scientist Amber Chesborough, Luke Evans (Beauty and the Beast) will play Amber's brother Bambi, and Michiel Huisman (The Flight Attendant) will play Amber's husband Prince. Joining them are Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid's Tale) as Prince's father, and Martina Gusman as a political journalist.

Mark Boal, the screenwriter behind Echo 3, has a history of war-themed and political projects. Zero Dark Thirty, for example, is a dramatization of the hunt for Osama bin Laden. Boal also created the story for the video game Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare. Echo 3 is no exception to these themes. The show will focus on the geopolitics between the United States and South America, as well as taking a deep dive into covert operation strategies.

Shows Like Echo 3 Available To Stream Now

Taken (2017 - 2018) - Based on the fan-favorite movie of the same title, the Taken television series focuses on the origin story of Liam Neeson's Bryan Mills. Before he was a Green Beret and CIA officer, the younger Mills - played by Clive Standen - suffers a tragic family loss when his sister is killed in a shootout taking place on a train. Mills' exceptional skills draw the attention of the Director of National Intelligence, and after a close call, he is asked to join their team.

Stateless (2020) - Set in an Australian detention center in the middle of the desert, Stateless follows four inmates; a wrongly detained suburban flight attendant, an Afghan refugee, a young father, and a politician dealing with a national scandal. The show explores the bleak realities of detainees and the strong connections that can be made when there is no one else to turn to. Stateless won thirteen awards at the 2021 Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts Awards, and it has since been revealed that the stories in the show were based on real accounts of the time people spent in Australian detention centers.

Homeland (2011 - 2020) - After conducting an unauthorized operation, CIA officer Carrie Mathison is reassigned to the Counterterrorism branch where the rescue of Nicholas Brody, a Marine Sergeant, takes place. Upon his return, Brody is praised as a war hero. However, it's not long before Carrie begins to suspect the worst: during his long years in captivity, Brody has been planning a terrorist attack against the United States.