At the peak of his prime, Elvis Presley was arguably the biggest performing artist in the world and the undisputed King of Rock and Roll. He was more than a musician; he was one of the most significant cultural icons of the 20th century. It’s then no surprise that a musical biographical film centered around his life is one of the most anticipated films of 2022.

Elvis is directed by Baz Luhrmann who previously directed Moulin Rouge, The Great Gatsby, Romeo and Juliet. Luhrmann was also involved in writing the screenplay alongside Craig Pearce with whom he wrote Moulin Rouge. Other co-scribes on the project include Sam Bromell and Jeremy Doner. Presley is played by Austin Butler who had his breakout role in the 2019 film Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood. Butler had to see off competition for the lead from Ansel Elgort, Harry Styles, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Miles Teller. The star-studded cast includes Tom Hanks, who plays Presley’s manager Colonel Tom Parker. Other cast members include Chaydon Jay as preteen Elvis Presley, Olivia DeJonge, Dacre Montgomery, Helen Thomson, Richard Roxburgh, and Alton Mason.

Elvis chronicles three decades of the singer’s career with a focus on his famously tumultuous relationship with his manager Parker. The filming and release date for Elvis has been impacted multiple times by COVID-19, with production halted in March 2020 after Hanks contracted the virus. The release date has also been pushed back multiple times. Elvis premiered at the Cannes Film Festival on May 25, 2022, and was well received with a 10-minute standing ovation indicating a more than favorable reception.

The official synopsis reads:

The film explores the life and music of Elvis Presley (Butler), seen through the prism of his complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Hanks). The story delves into the complex dynamic between Presley and Parker spanning over 20 years, from Presley’s rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and loss of innocence in America. Central to that journey is one of the most significant and influential people in Elvis’s life, Priscilla Presley (Olivia DeJonge).

If that has you excited, here's how you can watch Elvis.

Is Elvis Coming to Movie Theaters?

Yes, Elvis is coming to theaters on June 24, 2022.

Is Elvis Streaming Online?

Warner Bros. announced in August 2021, that all their films would exclusively premiere in theaters for a 45-day window, after which they will become available on streaming platforms. Consequently, Elvis will be available for streaming on HBO Max after its theatrical window, presumably on August 8, 2022.

Watch the Elvis Trailer

An official trailer for Elvis was first released on February 17, 2022, offering the first proper glimpse of Butler in character as Elvis Presley. You can watch the first trailer above.

On May 23, Warner Bros. released the second Elvis trailer. The 3:15-minute trailer kicks off with scenes of Presley’s signature hip-shaking performance style as the camera pans Tom Hanks’ character Tom Parker, Presley's manager. The rest of the trailer coasts through the rise of his career, its perceived threat to the morality of American society, the conflicts he faced throughout his life, and his complicated relationship with his manager. It also flashes through clips of Presley’s conversations with his mother Gladys showing a glimpse of just how much of an impact she had on his life. A scene of his reaction to the murder of civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr further shows how much he was in sync with the political realities of the day. The trailer also showcases a few of the film's songs, including Doja Cat’s “Vegas.”

More Movies Like Elvis That You Can Watch Now

Looking for more musical biopics like Elvis that chronicle the life and career of some of our favorite stars? Here are a few recommendations for you.

Rocketman (2019): Starring Taron Egerton as a young talented, addicted, and conflicted Elton John, Rocketman is the authorized biopic of the career of the five-time Grammy winner Sir Elton John. The movie is partly a jukebox musical dotted with showstopping performances of some of his greatest hits in a way that takes you on a musical journey befitting of the great man. Rocketman follows his life from his early days as a prodigy all the way through his dizzying rise and self-destruction exacerbated by substance abuse and alcohol addiction. It also spares some time for his journey to redemption. This movie is the result of almost two decades of development, a thoroughly enjoyable wild ride through the life and times of one of the world's most celebrated musicians.

Walk the Line (2005): An emotional biopic on the life of music legend Johnny Cash. The film breezes through his difficult childhood picking cotton in Depression-era Arkansas, his time in the Air Force, the death of a brother and finally finding his mojo after he was discovered by Sam Phillips in the Sun Studios in Memphis, Tennessee. Director and co-writer James Mangold weaves together a compelling and warm story about a man who found his solace and redemption in music. As with most biopics about superstar entertainers, there are struggles with drug abuse, infidelity, and the dark side of fame.

What’s Love Got to Do With It? (1993): Directed by Brian Gibson, this musical biographical film is based on the life of Tina Turner and how she gained the courage to break free from her abusive husband Ike Turner. Vexed that the world was falling more in love with his wife and singing partner, Ike makes their home unbearable, to the point that Tina finally walks out of the marriage bruised and bleeding. She seeks refuge in a local hotel until she can get herself together. She then transforms her pain into art, driven by a motivation fueled by the pain of her past, Tina goes on to achieve superstardom.

Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll (2010): Andy Serkis puts in a powerful performance as Ian Dury, the punk hero who defied the crippling effect of polio to become one of Britain's most celebrated rock stars of the 1970s. As the name implies, this Mat Whitecross film is heavy on drugs, sex, and scenes of hard-partying. Dury's impulsiveness, chaotic lifestyle, and messy relationships with his wife (Olivia Williams), his neglected son (Bill Milner), and his mistress (Naomie Harris) make this an intriguing watch.