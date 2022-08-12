This August, John Patton Ford shares Emily the Criminal, his first full-length feature film that he both wrote and directed. For his theatrical debut, he chose American crime, focusing on one woman whose war with debt and a flawed economic system pushes her to her limits. Emily Benetto (Aubrey Plaza) is a single, young adult woman living in Los Angeles, but not living the dream. The weight of student loan debts makes it impossible for her to accrue wealth, and her minor criminal record certainly doesn't help in finding a high-paying job either. She settles for whatever she can find to pay the bills, but it leaves her feeling dissatisfied.

Desperate, she enters the criminal sphere of credit card scamming by buying products with stolen credit cards. Youcef (Theo Rossi) supplies her with the cards, and her interest in the business gradually increases with the fast cash she starts to make. As her addiction to the money grows, so does her relationship with Youcef, and together, they hatch plans to broaden the scale of their illegal business. Here's how you can watch the movie.

When Will Emily the Criminal Be Released?

Vertical Entertainment and Roadside Attractions will be releasing Emily the Criminal to theaters on Friday, August 12, 2022. The film had its world premiere at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival on January 24.

Is Emily the Criminal Streaming Online?

There is no news yet as to when Emily the Criminal will be available for streaming, nor which streaming service it will be provided on. With any luck, the movie might get a digital and/or streaming release a few months after its theatrical premiere.

Watch the Emily the Criminal Trailer Now

Vertical Entertainment and Roadside Attractions both released the official trailer on July 6, 2022. Watch it here now below.

In this trailer, viewers meet the driven, business-minded Emily and the smooth-talking organization's leader, Youcef. It is very clear from this glimpse into the film that audiences won't be following a timid female protagonist. Rather, Emily is a picture of determination and grit as she fully embraces the gig that is buying her freedom. This won't come without its dangers, however, as other less savory figures in Los Angeles will become threats. Not to mention, the LAPD won't rest easy while Emily and Youcef get rich off their thieving.

How Is Emily the Criminal's Critical Reception?

Emily the Criminal originally premiered earlier this year on January 24, 2022, at the Sundance Film Festival. Since then, it has garnered a lot of positive reviews from viewers and critics. With a 92% on Rotten Tomatoes and a 74% rating on Metacritic, Plaza's engaging, realistic thriller has earned its place among other American crime films.

The film, while very much a tense thriller and lens on crime, is simultaneously a commentary on the issues of social class, unaffordable higher education, and the barriers that keep decent people from finding livable-wage jobs. Check out this excerpt from our review of Emily the Criminal written by Collider's own Ross Bonaime:

Emily the Criminal works because of a remarkable performance by Plaza, whose intensity and world-weariness make her someone not to be messed with. Even when she looks to be losing in whatever situation she’s stuck in, it always seems like her dogged attempts to win will bring her out on top once more. This type of ferocity and strength is a great tone for Plaza, and it’s hard not to get caught up in her endeavor to simply stay afloat. Plaza has always been a compelling actor, but this is a whole new side to her that we've never seen before, and might arguably be her best performance so far.

More Films Like Emily the Criminal That You Can Watch Now

Below is a list of similar cinematic thrills, some tackling greater social issues and others simply following the complicated, diverse journeys criminals can take.

Focus (2015): American filmmakers John Requa and Glenn Ficarra collaborated to write and direct the con-artist drama Focus. Nicky Spurgeon (Will Smith) is a professional con-man who follows in his father's footsteps, pursuing a full-time career rooted in deception. His travels result in him meeting a rookie con artist, Jess Barrett (Margot Robbie), whom he reluctantly takes on as an apprentice. Their professional and personal lives soon intersect in messy ways, and the cons run so deep that the audience forgets what is real and what is not. Watch Nicky and Jess risk their hearts, test their limits, and stretch the capabilities of confidence tricks.

Focus is available for streaming on Tubi TV.

The Informer (2019): Italian actor and filmmaker Andrea Di Stefano directs the British crime thriller The Informer. Peter Koslow (Joel Kinnaman), the son of Polish immigrants and a convicted felon, serves the FBI as an undercover informant as part of the deal that released him from prison. Having taken on the identity of a drug dealer, he earns the trust of a Polish crime organization that deals in fentanyl. Special Agent Wilcox (Rosamund Pike) organizes a mission to apprehend the organization's leaders, confiscate the drugs, and pull Koslow out of the operation. Yet when the mission goes sideways, Koslow finds himself fighting for his survival and freedom. The informer will stop at nothing to keep his wife (Ana de Armas) and daughter safe... even if that means breaking the law, betraying old promises, and informing for his own sake.

The Informer is streaming now on Prime Video.

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (2017): British-Irish playwright Martin McDonagh directs the crime drama Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, for which he won a Golden Globe Award and BAFTA. Missouri woman Mildred Hayes (Frances McDormand) is grieving the rape and murder of her daughter, in addition to her distress that the culprit has not been found. Furious at the law enforcement's failure to avenge her daughter's death, she rents three billboards on which she calls out the local police chief for zero arrests on her daughter's case. Chief Bill Willoughby (Woody Harrelson) and Officer Jason Dixon (Sam Rockwell) react negatively to this, responding to Hayes's public attack in vastly different ways. Hayes refuses to back down, keeping up the billboards and resorting to any means necessary to have her voice and that of her dead daughter heard. Expect tense confrontations, violent outbursts, and a female lead who cares little for the law where her daughter is concerned.

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri is streaming now on Fubo TV.