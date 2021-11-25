Disney's got a heartfelt new celebration of family, just in time for the holidays and we've got a handy guide to where and when you can watch it.

Get read for a vibrant, magical, and musical adventure in Encanto. Walt Disney Animation Studios' 60th feature film takes a journey to Colombia, where we meet "extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia, in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto." All of the Madrigals have unique magical gifts except Mirabel (Stephanie Beatriz), but when the magic of Encanto falls into danger, Mirabel discovers she might just be her family's last hope.

Directed by Zootopia's Jared Bush and Byron Howard, and co-directed by Charise Castro Smith (writer “The Death of Eva Sofia Valdez”), the film includes original music from Lin-Manuel Miranda and is earning strong reviews as a "heartwarming celebration of family," which means it's an ideal pick to gather 'round with love ones during the holidays.

But Disney's movie releases have been a bit unpredictable this year, so we've put together a helpful guide to where it's in theaters, when it's on Disney+, and how to stream the soundtrack online after those delightful new songs get stuck in your head.

When Is Encanto in Theaters Near Me?

Encanto arrived in U.S. theaters on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, launching in 3,700 theaters nationwide. Disney's new animated movie is striving for a $35-40 million domestic opening at the box office (taking home $1.5 million in Tuesday previews) and $70 million worldwide.

Internationally, the film also arrived in several major territories, including Brazil, the U.K., Germany, Canada, and South Korea on November 24 and arrives in most worldwide markets by November 26, excepting the Philippines (December 8) and Hong Kong (December 16).

If you're wondering where to buy Encanto tickets or find showtimes near you, head over to Disney's official website, or check out the ticket vendors below.

As always, with the pandemic ongoing, stay safe and be sure to double-check any mandates and safety guidelines before you book your Encanto tickets.

How Do I Find a Screening in Spanish?

In addition to the usual theatrical rollout, Encanto will be offering Spanish-language screenings domestically, featuring the Latin American voice cast. The Spanish-language version of Encanto will screen in more than 300 theaters nationwide, and you can book tickets or find out if there are any showtimes near you here.

Is Encanto Streaming with Disney+ Premier Access?

No. In keeping with recent theatrical releases like Free Guy and Eternals, Encanto arrives exclusively in theaters on its November 24 release date.

Considering Walt Disney Animation Studios' last film, Raya and the Last Dragon, was immediately available to streaming with Disney+ Premier Access - not to mention the fact that Disney's previous two Pixar movies launched directly on Disney+ - it's understandable if you expected this one to stream day-and-date with the theatrical release, but this time, Disney is holding firm to its theatrical exclusive... for now.

When Will Encanto Be on Disney+?

Here's the good news, Encanto already has a Disney+ release date: it arrives on streaming on December 24, 30 days after its theatrical debut. Consider it a Christmas Eve gift to all who celebrate, or maybe just an opportunity to get some new favorite Disney songs stuck in your head just in time for the new year.

Where Can I Listen to the Encanto Soundtrack Online?

Speaking of which, if you can't get that Encanto soundtrack out of your head, that's understandable. After all, Hamilton and In the Heights creator Lin-Manuel Miranda has a gift for writing songs that never really getting unstuck - as the continued presence of both on my yearly Spotify wraps can confirm.

Miranda wrote and produced eight original songs for Encanto, and you can listen to them all - along with Germaine Franco's score - streaming online right now. Additionally, you can pre-order the CD exclusively at Target.

Where to Stream Disney Animated Movies

If you can't make it to theaters right now, but you're still in the mood for a Disney animated classic, there's really only one destination for your streaming needs these days: Disney+. You can find the collection of Walt Disney Animation Studios movies in the Disney Hub here, or all of the Pixar movies here.

A Disney+ subscription cost $7.99/month or $79.99/year. Alternatively, you can sign up for the Disney Bundle, which includes Hulu and ESPN+, and costs $13.99/ month or $19.99/month if you opt for the ad-free Hulu package.

