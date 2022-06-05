In terms of underrated actors of the past decade, Jeremy Strong is a prime example of a talented and profound actor who has only recently gotten his deserved recognition in bigger roles. Having a stage theater background after attending Yale University, he's befriended many other actors and actresses who have gone on to become established stars such as Chris Evans (The Avengers), Jessica Chastain (Zero Dark Thirty), and Michelle Williams (My Week with Marilyn). From the stage, Strong moved onto film and television where he secured a variety of minor supporting or guest star roles in projects like Lincoln and Masters of Sex.

It was only in 2018 when he received his major lead role on the HBO series Succession that he exploded onto the mainstream. A string of films followed for Strong, including the recent Armageddon Time, which earned a seven-minute standing ovation from this year's Cannes Film Festival screening. With his latest achievement of landing on this year's "100 Most Influential People" list for TIME Magazine, it goes without saying that Strong has cemented himself as a notable actor. This list explores Strong's repertoire of essential performances and where to stream them.

Humboldt County (2008)

In his first feature film, Strong plays an overachieving med student named Peter Hadley in Darren Grodsky and Danny Jacobs' dramedy Humboldt County. The film debuted at the 2008 SXSW festival with its story focusing on Peter, who gets stranded in the titular location and ends up staying at the home of some marijuana farmers, particularly Max (Chris Messina). Having to wait for a bus to get back home, Peter unexpectedly bonds with Max and the rest of his family. He even goes through a journey of self-discovery in the peaceful greenery of the location which is a stark contrast to the inner conflicts of his personal motivations and tense relationship with his father.

Being one of his earliest onscreen roles, Strong kicks off his reputation of embodying roles wholeheartedly as Peter in his debut role. The awkward and aimless student reeling from his exam failure comes across as a relatable character. The audience can witness the moments he opens up to some joy while hanging around Messina's charming Max and even the somber ones, notably a scene opposite Max's young daughter, Charity (Madison Davenport), where she comforts Peter, whose disillusionment still eats away at him. This coming-of-age story can now be streamed on Tubi.

Taking a supporting role in this family drama, The Judge has Strong playing Dale Palmer, the autistic younger brother of the film's lawyer protagonist Hank (Robert Downey Jr.). The movie follows Hank's return to his family in Carlinville, Indiana when his mother passes away. He reunites with his brothers Dale and Glen (Vincent D'Onofrio), and his estranged father, Judge Joseph Palmer (Robert Duvall). Hank's already strained relationship with his father gets put to the test when he has to help clear his father's name after he is deemed a suspect in a hit-and-run accident.

Amid all the gloomy tension between Hank and his father, Dale provides some wholesome brightness in the story as the family's keeper of happy memories through his vintage homemade films. Strong approaches Dale with sweet innocence. He provides an authentic and subtle portrayal that makes Dale lovable and his own person, even while around his protective older brothers. The brotherly dynamic is also genuinely natural between the three respected actors. This sincere passion project from Downey Jr. is available to stream on Hulu.

Switching from a wholesome character to a fast-thinking, sarcastic one, Strong went on to play Vinny Daniel in Adam McKay's biographical finance comedy The Big Short. Set during the 2007 housing market crash, the film follows four concurrent stories of big investors who predict the oncoming financial crisis during the mid-2000s and manage to prepare for it. The main three investors, Michael Burry (Christian Bale), Mark Baum (Steve Carrell), and Jared Vennett (Ryan Gosling), all go through their separate challenges and discoveries in maintaining their investments with their respective teams.

Vinny comes in as part of Baum's team, where Strong radiates cocky and wise-cracking energy that thrives in the fast-paced realm of investing. In an already charismatic and star-studded cast, he fits right in and fires off entertaining quips easily. Admittedly, the film isn't a casual watch as it's densely packed with finance concepts and jargon that would go over the heads of most general audiences. However, there is a clever execution in the style and dialogue of the movie as it even breaks the fourth wall or calls on cameos from stars such as Margot Robbie to explain key terms. This complex but entertaining story is available for rental or purchase on AppleTV or Amazon.

In his first project with Aaron Sorkin, Strong starred in Molly's Game as Dean Keith. Based on the memoir by entrepreneur Molly Bloom (Jessica Chastain), the film follows her rise and fall in managing underground poker games that ultimately lands her in big trouble with the FBI. Strong's pattern of business-savvy characters continues in his role as Dean, who first hires Molly as his assistant. Subsequently, he also introduces her to the underground world of poker that draws in rich clients from all corners of Los Angeles.

Similar to The Big Short, Strong delivers another snarky performance as a more insensitive and rude character whose personal failures get taken out on Molly while she's working her way up with their clients. Ultimately, Dean serves as the impetus for her to build her own poker empire. Regardless of his small part in the beginning, it's enjoyable to see Strong and Chastain in scenes together given their long-running friendship that dates all the way back to the early 2000s due to their mutual involvement in the Williamstown Theater Festival. This gripping rags-to-riches story can be streamed on Netflix.

Succession (2018 - Present)

Regarded as Strong's most iconic role, he stars in Jesse Armstrong's Succession as Kendall Roy, the heir apparent of Waystar Royco who is trying to prove his worth to his brash father, Logan (Brian Cox), for rightful power over the company. Being a modern Shakespearean tale of power within family and business politics, the HBO series has amassed a massive following, which can be credited to its memorable, morally bankrupt but lovable characters, and unique balance between comedy and drama.

Despite receiving a few criticisms for his style of method acting, Strong's efforts absolutely pay off to deliver a complex and robust performance as Kendall, the tragic hero who seems to still have a soul in the heartless machine that is Waystar Royco. From the sometimes cringe-worthy business banter to the perpetual sad eyes, the audience witnesses every nuance and emotion of Kendall's that has made him a fan-favorite character. He even matches the gravitas of a powerhouse actor like Cox and maintains such a natural familial dynamic with his competitive siblings, Roman (Kieran Culkin) and Shiv (Sarah Snook). Strong even won a well-deserved Emmy and Golden Globe Award as Best Lead Actor in a Drama Series. The critically acclaimed series can be streamed on HBO Max.

Following the skyward trajectory of his popularity from Succession, Strong joined a couple of star-packed films including Guy Ritchie's action-comedy The Gentlemen. The movie follows Michael "Mickey" Pearson (Matthew McConaughey) who intends to liquidate his London-based underground marijuana empire and sell it to an American billionaire named Matthew Berger (Strong). However, the planned transaction is jeopardized by a large web of messy schemes from other rivals that want to steal Mickey's estate for themselves, including Chinese gangster "Dry Eye" (Henry Golding).

The movie marked Ritchie's return to his fast-paced, jam-packed stories infused with some crude humor and quirky characters. Matthew was no exception as an eccentric billionaire that Strong carried with sass and haughtiness. Despite the limited amount of screen time, he makes the most of the colorful billionaire who is already a more cheerful character in comparison to Succession's Kendall. The witty gangster film can be streamed on Netflix.

Completing the list is Strong's second project with Aaron Sorkin, the historical drama The Trial of the Chicago 7. Based on the actual 1969 trial of a group of protestors charged with conspiracy and intention of inciting riots, Strong portrayed Jerry Rubin, one of the founding members of the Youth International Party (Yippies) alongside Abbie Hoffman (Sasha Baron Cohen). The two were tried with the remaining titular Chicago 7, all portrayed by a star-packed cast including Eddie Redmayne's Tom Hayden and Yahya Abdul-Mateen's Bobby Seale, just to name a few. The movie's release was at a very socially relevant time given the political climate of the US during 2020, as protests and calls for justice were made concerning police brutality. The Chicago 7's cause for protesting was the Vietnam War and the peaceful call to end the bloodshed, only to be answered also with police brutality.

Despite the serious circumstances, Jerry and Abbie are shown to be a laid-back and entertaining pair, as demonstrated in an incident during the trial where they wear black judicial robes to poke fun at the justice system. Strong matches Cohen's energy in these amusing moments and still holds the genuine passion for justice when it comes down to tense scenes such as the peaceful-protest-turned-ugly-riot for Tom's release from custody. That same scene articulates Strong's dedication to method-acting lengths (he allegedly asked Sorkin to use real tear gas on him to truly get into the scene, which the director had to decline for obvious safety reasons). This Oscar-nominated tale of social justice can only be streamed on Netflix.