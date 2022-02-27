HBO has become the home of many highly popular television shows over the years, and their newest teen drama series Euphoria is no exception. This stylish yet disturbing look into the lives of high schoolers grappling with all sorts of difficult topics including sex, drugs, identity, and more first premiered in 2019 to a mostly favorable reception from critics and audiences alike and even went on to net Zendaya an Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. If you're curious about the show and want to know how to watch it, here's a handy, easy-to-read guide that will answer all the questions you may have about watching Euphoria.

Where Is Euphoria Streaming Online?

All the aired episodes of Euphoria, including the two specials that were released prior to Season 2, are available to stream exclusively on HBO Max. Click this link if you want to watch the show's first two seasons. Furthermore, you can click here to watch the first special and here to watch the second special.

If you prefer not to watch Euphoria on your computer, the HBO Max app is available on a number of mobile platforms, including iOS and Android devices, as well as on smart TV devices such as Roku, Apple TV, and Chromecast.

Can You Watch Euphoria Without HBO Max?

You can watch Euphoria on HBO if either the channel comes with your current cable plan or you subscribe to it separately. However, you most likely won't be able to watch the show online or on your mobile devices. Luckily, anyone who already has HBO through their cable or internet provider will most likely have access to HBO Max at no extra charge. Click here to learn more.

If you don't already have HBO Max, then you can choose between two subscription plans: a tier with ads for $9.99 per month and a tier without ads for $14.99 per month.

You can also try HBO Max free for one week with Hulu before having to pay $14.99 per month. Since HBO doesn't usually air all the episodes of their shows at once, you should wait until the Season 2 finale of Euphoria if you only want to use this free trial to watch the series.

Another option is to simply wait for Season 2 to become available to buy on widespread digital download services like Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, and many more. After all, these services are currently selling the first season for $14.99 and both specials for $3.99 (or $7.98 if you pay for them both).

What Are the Euphoria Special Episodes?

After filming for Euphoria Season 2 was pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic, HBO ordered not one but two special episodes to tide fans over.

The first of these episodes, "Trouble Don't Always Last" follows the show's protagonist Rue Bennett (Zendaya) shortly after the ending of Season 1. The second special, "Fuck Anyone Who's Not A Sea Blob", follows Rue's best friend and love interest Jules Vaughn (Hunter Schafer) as she reflects on the events of the first season while indirectly giving viewers a closer look into her troubled past.

Both episodes are written and directed by series creator Sam Levinson. Schafer also co-wrote and served as an executive producer on the second special alongside Levinson. In addition to being very well-made and well-acted, these episodes offer plenty of insight into the complex dynamic that Rue and Jules have shared throughout Season 1.

When Did Euphoria Season 2 Premiere?

The first episode of Euphoria Season 2 premiered on HBO and HBO Max on Sunday, January 9, 2022, at 9 PM EST. After that, a new episode has premiered every week until the finale.

How Many Episodes Does Euphoria Season 2 Have?

Just like with the first season, Euphoria Season 2 has eight episodes, all of which are written and directed by Sam Levinson. Here are the confirmed titles for each episode:

Episode 1: "Trying to Get to Heaven Before They Close the Door"

Episode 2: "Out of Touch"

Episode 3: "Ruminations: Big and Little Bullys"

Episode 4: "You Who Cannot See, Think of Those Who Can"

Episode 5: "Stand Still Like the Hummingbird"

Episode 6: "A Thousand Little Trees of Blood"

Episode 7: "The Theater and It's Double"

Episode 8: "All My Life, My Heart Has Yearned for a Thing I Cannot Name"

When Is the Euphoria Season 2 Finale?

The finale episode of Euphoria Season 2 will be released on February 27, 2022.

Will There Be a Euphoria Season 3?

HBO announced on February 4, 2022, less than three weeks before the Season 2 finale, that Euphoria will indeed return for a third season. In an official press release, HBO Senior Vice President Francesca Orsi had nothing but kind words to say about the series and its success:

“Sam, Zendaya, and the entire cast and crew of EUPHORIA have taken Season 2 to extraordinary heights, challenging narrative convention and form, while maintaining its heart. We couldn’t be more honored to work with this gifted, wildly talented team or more excited to continue our journey with them into Season 3."

Will the show keep going after Season 3? You'll just have to wait and find out!

How Triggering is Euphoria?

If you weren't already aware, Euphoria does not shy away from how harrowing these potentially triggering subject matters are. In fact, Zendaya shared a content warning on Instagram shortly before the Season 2 premiere was released:

I know I've said this before, but I do want to reiterate to everyone that Euphoria is for mature audiences. This season, maybe even more so then the last, is deeply emotional and deals with subject matter that can be triggering and difficult to watch. Please only watch it if you feel comfortable. Take care of yourself and know that either way you are still loved and I can still feel your support. All my love, Daya.

Even though it goes without saying that parents should not watch Euphoria with their young ones, anyone who doesn't feel comfortable watching a show that deals with topics like addiction and sexuality with this much frankness should not feel pressured to watch it.

