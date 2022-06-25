The auteur theory is a popular cinematic concept that describes a filmmaker who consistently applies the same thematic and practical concepts to their work.

Australian filmmaker Baz Luhrmann undoubtedly falls into this theory. When you watch a Baz Luhrmann film, you know he directed it right away, whether you like it or not. His directorial style is both unmistakable and unlike any other filmmaker working today. Every single one of Luhrmann's films features a complex romantic subplot, lightning-fast editing and cinematography, and plots that move at a pace that can only be described as break-neck. Despite his signature style being polarizing for both audiences and critics, he's still maintained it for about thirty years now since his feature debut.

Luhrmann also clearly isn't making these movies as fast as he can to get a paycheck, as he takes a great deal of time to construct his next project, as evident by the decently sized gaps of time in between his feature works. With his next big return to the big screen just around the corner, look below to see where and how you can see every previous film from the one-of-a-kind director. Keep in mind that this will only be covering feature films made by Luhrmann and won't include any shorts or television episodes, so apologies in advance to fans of The Get Down.

Strictly Ballroom (1992)

The world was introduced to Baz Luhrmann through Strictly Ballroom, the first in what would become an unofficial trilogy affectionately titled the "Red Curtain".

Even in its relative infancy, Luhrmann's style shines like a diamond here in a story that seems eerily reminiscent of his career. Just like Luhrmann's unorthodox style is frowned upon by some who ascribe to more traditional filmmaking, Strictly Ballroom follows a young man on a quest to prove that his own style of ballroom dancing shouldn't be frowned upon and condemned just because it's a bit different. Scott Hastings is a dancing prodigy far ahead of his time, perhaps too far ahead according to some snobby judges who perceive ballroom dancing as a strict set of rules that one has to follow to be successful. After being ostracized from the dancing community, Scott perfects his craft with a new inexperienced partner in the hopes that they'll both be able to show people the positives of their unique dancing.

The end product is a heartwarming dancing film that shows that dancing, like any other art form, is not only a concept that's open to interpretation but is also something that can be both meaningful and entertaining.

Romeo + Juliet (1996)

Luhrmann would eventually go on to thrive in the realm of period pieces with a modern twist, but in the case of Romeo + Juliet, he did a modern film with a period piece twist.

The story is identical to the William Shakespeare play that you probably read in school, where two star-crossed lovers from rival families begin a romantic escapade that is doomed to meet a tragic end. The twist comes in with the setting. Instead of Verona being a historic town in the Italian Renaissance, it's a bustling suburb in modern-day Los Angeles. In addition to the change in scenery, the dialogue remains exactly the same as it was in the Bard's masterpiece, with the characters all speaking in the iconic iambic pentameter that has remained relevant for generations.

Despite being set in a completely different time period and having explosive-laden action sequences and songs straight from the 90s, Romeo + Juliet has been praised by critics and literary experts as one of the most faithful adaptations of the much-adapted story to ever hit the screen.

Moulin Rouge! (2001)

The Red Curtain Trilogy concludes with Moulin Rouge!, which is arguably Luhrmann's most well-known and critically acclaimed picture.

Ewan McGregor stars as a struggling writer in late 1800s Paris, where he meets Satine, played by Nicole Kidman, a courtesan whose dream is to become a professional actress. Things get complicated when a jealous but wealthy Duke enters the equation, and a rift between the budding romance is created. Even though it's set long before the rise of contemporary music, Moulin Rouge! is a jukebox musical that incorporates covers of songs from musicians like Elton John and Nirvana. They never feel like they're songs that are just thrown in, as most of them have complete relevance to what is happening in the plot, with the El Tango De Roxanne sequence being a particular dramatic standout.

It's at this point where Luhrmann was finally recognized as a true star in the filmmaking world, and the total of eight Oscar nominations that the film received is truly proof of that.

Australia (2008)

With the massive success of Moulin Rouge!, Luhrmann's next feature would be a love letter to his home country set in one of the most tumultuous times in world history.

Australia follows a posh and proper English woman traveling to the titular country, where she meets a local who shows her just how different it is down under in comparison to the United Kingdom. Not long after, an attack from Imperial Japan makes the country a participant in World War II, and the two's romance is put to the ultimate test. Clocking in at nearly three hours, it's an epic in every sense of the word, but it's one that's worth experiencing for history buffs and serial romantics alike

It's not often that we get many films focusing on World War II from the Australian perspective, so it's a great pick for those looking for a different kind of period piece.

The Great Gatsby (2013)

Another story that almost every high school student had to read about, The Great Gatsby is known by many as one of the best encapsulations of the glitz and glamour attitude of 1920s America, and Luhrmann dials that glitz and glamour to eleven.

Luhrmann re-teams with Leonardo DiCaprio for the first time since Romeo + Juliet, where he brings to life Jay Gatsby, an absurdly wealthy millionaire whose life and history is shrouded in mystery. A young writer meets Gatsby and begins to learn his story, much of which consists of Gatsby desperately wanting to be with his former love who has since remarried to a brutish bureaucrat.

The huge reliance on CGI and special effects for a seemingly simple story and premise may be a turn-off for some, but it's hard to deny the larger-than-life personality that Baz Luhrmann gives to 1920s New York.

After nearly a decade, Baz Luhrmann is finally back, and his latest project could prove to be his greatest and most ambitious project yet.

This time he's taking on the "King of Rock and Roll" himself, Elvis Presley, detailing his incredible life story from start to finish. Fans of the world-renowned musician have been begging for a biopic to do him justice, and if early reviews are to be believed, this may be the movie to finally get the story right, and maybe even kickstart a career resurgence for an iconic director.

Elvis is now playing in theaters.