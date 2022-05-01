Get caught up on the filmography of the man behind 'The Godfather'.

When you make a film that is considered by so many to be "the greatest movie ever made", chances are the director behind such a project is also considered one of the greatest filmmakers of all time. Cinema is a subjective concept of course, but you'll be hard-pressed to find someone as influential as Francis Ford Coppola.

Coppola came from a textbook definition of an Italian-American family, eventually getting a drama degree before getting his start in the film industry under the mentorship of producer, Roger Corman. His early work certainly showed his time with Corman for better or worse, but after he won his first Oscar for co-writing Patton, his directing career really started to soar to all new heights.

Coppola's story in regard to his most famous film is soon set to be revealed in Paramount+'s The Offer, so if cinephiles really want to get as familiar as possible with Coppola's directorial work, they need only look at the impressive list of films below, which will also include the best way to watch the film be it streaming or rental.

Here you'll find every feature film directed by Francis Ford Coppola and where to find them. The only directorial works not included are tv show episodes, experimental projects, and short films (sorry Captain EO fans).

Battle Beyond the Sun (1959, re-edited by Corman and Coppola in 1962)

Image via Filmgroup

Coppola's first feature film is a bit of a technicality as he filmed hardly anything for Battle Beyond the Sun. In fact, Coppola wasn't even properly credited, using the pseudonym of "Thomas Colchart".

Battle Beyond the Sun was initially a Soviet Union production titled "Nebo Zovyot", and Coppola's mentor Roger Corman purchased the rights to the film in an attempt to sell the project to American audiences. Coppola's job was to "direct" a reedited version of the film to dub the dialogue in English and remove most allusions to the Soviet Union altogether. The end result isn't really anything special. It's mostly just another Roger Corman space schlock-fest with some cheesy special effects and low-budget production value, but it's still an interesting start for a prolific career that's worth mentioning.

The 1962 re-edit cut of Battle Beyond the Sun is currently available on Tubi.

The Bellboy and the Playgirls (1962)

Image via United Producers Releasing Organization

If you thought Coppola's career would immediately move up after working with Corman, think again, as his first proper directorial credit came from the soft-core adult film, The Bellboy and the Playgirls. With an impressive score of 2.9 on IMDb, The Bellboy and the Playgirls follows an aspiring young detective who investigates the strange goings-on of some attractive hotel guests. If that plot sounds simple, that's by design, and the result is a film where plot and story are the last "assets" on screen. Everyone except Hugh Hefner (seriously) seemed to hate the sexploitation flick, but the fact is this was a low start for Coppola and each following film would steadily increase in quality from this point on.

The Bellboy and the Playgirls is currently not streaming anywhere.

Tonight for Sure (1962)

Coppola's busy year of 1962 concluded with yet another borderline pornographic feature with Tonight for Sure.

The story for this one is even vaguer than The Bellboy and the Playgirls. Basically, two guys go to Vegas and go to a gentleman's club and watch some adult entertainment. That's it. Still, the movie managed to score a bit higher on IMDb's scale, going from a measly 2.9 to a barely less measly 3.1.

Tonight for Sure is also currently unavailable for streaming.

Dementia 13 (1963)

Image via American International Pictures

Now Dementia 13, while obviously not his first directing gig, feels much more like a directorial debut for Coppola.

Dementia 13 is no masterpiece, but it's not awful either, being a serviceable and decently entertaining horror flick that focuses on a woman trying to get her husband's inheritance whilst being pursued by an ax-murderer. However, the story behind the movie is arguably far more interesting. Coppola was still working with Corman on a separate project, and Corman allowed him to work on Dementia 13 using the equipment and crew that they had. Nine days later, Coppola wrapped filming, and in the process, even met his soon-to-be wife, Eleanor, and they are still together to this very day.

Dementia 13 is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

You're a Big Boy Now (1966)

Image via Warner Bros.

At first glance, You're a Big Boy Now seems like Coppola's return to making b-movie sex comedies. In a way that rings true, but the movie still feels like a proper film instead of schlock.

Story-wise, You're a Big Boy Now shares more in common with a film like The Graduate rather than The Bellboy and the Playgirls and Tonight for Sure. Based on the David Benedictus novel of the same name, it follows the exploits of a young man entering adulthood and wanting to explore his youthful freedom. It's a classic coming-of-age tale that actually tackled themes from The Graduate a year before its release, being the first real example that Coppola was far ahead of his time in terms of his narrative storytelling.

You're a Big Boy Now is currently unavailable for streaming.

Finian's Rainbow (1968)

Image via Warner Bros.

The American-Irish tale Finian's Rainbow is a big departure from his previous work. In many ways, it's even the complete opposite. Rather than being an audacious adult adventure, this is a family-friendly magical musical.

Rainbow Valley USA is the setting for the story this time around, focusing on an Irish father and daughter who move to the land of opportunity in search of its namesake. The father is a superstitious sort who believes he owns magical leprechaun gold, and if they bury it in Rainbow Valley, it will multiply. The legend turns out to be true, leading to a surprisingly complex moral dilemma for both the main characters, the citizens of Rainbow Valley, and the Leprechauns whom the father "borrowed" the gold from.

This is arguably Coppola's first attempt at mainstream filmmaking, mainly because he had the amazing opportunity to direct the legendary Fred Astaire in the lead role. Astaire, despite being over sixty years old, still proved he was able to carry the main role in a film, with his infectious charisma and unparalleled musical and choreographic ability. There was a bit of controversy when the film did release due to Warner Brothers changing the film's aspect ratio and thus cutting off many of Astaire's dance moves, but the movie was still an overall well-received musical romp, especially in the rentals circuit.

Finian's Rainbow is available to rent on most major online video stores.

The Rain People (1969)

Image via Warner Bros.-Seven Arts

Most would assume that pregnancy is a major solidification point in people's lives, but The Rain People puts that status quo to the ultimate test. Natalie is a housewife who has become completely dissatisfied with her current living situation. After getting pregnant, she abandons her husband and hits the road to find her true calling. When she meets a man on the road who is appropriately named Killer, she now has to evaluate if this spur-of-the-moment adventure was worth leaving her old life behind.

It's hard to imagine that this came out of 1969 because of how timeless and grounded it is, showing that the current era of filmmaking was moving in a far different direction from the big-budget glossy musicals. The film also marks the first time that Coppola worked with actors James Caan and Robert Duvall, who of course would have major roles in his next project which would also be his biggest one yet.

The Rain People is available to rent on most major online video stores.

The Godfather (1972)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Here it is. The big one. A film so well-known that introducing it almost seems redundant.

Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, Diane Keaton, John Cazale, James Caan, and Robert Duvall are just some of the massive names attached to the legendary saga of the Corleone crime family. Based on the Mario Puzo novel of the same name (who also co-wrote the script with Coppola), this timeless masterpiece of a movie contains too many themes to count, though, at its heart, it's about an inner conflict between a young man grappling with his family's dynasty and whether or not he wants to continue his father's legacy.

Its gripping story and beautiful visuals have not gone unnoticed, flaunting an unprecedented score of 100% on Metacritic and a nothing-to-scoff-at score of 97% on Rotten Tomatoes. This was the start of not only an all-new trilogy of films but the start of Francis Ford Coppola as we know him today.

The Godfather is currently available to stream on Paramount+.

The Conversation (1974)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Hot off The Godfather's massive success, Coppola went right to work on two major projects, the first of which was The Conversation.

A voyeuristic thriller starring Gene Hackman, The Conversation centers around a professional surveillance collector who believes the current people he's spying on may be in danger. While he has had no problem invading people's privacy in the past, the fact that there are now lives at stake puts forth a massive moral dilemma. An absolutely gripping yet simple tale of morality and what to do with the power that others don't realize you have.

The Conversation is available to stream on Paramount+ and Amazon Prime Video.

The Godfather Part II (1974)

Image via Paramount

The second big movie that Coppola released in the very same year as The Conversation was none other than the next installment of The Godfather saga, which would function as both a sequel and a prequel to the previous film.

On one hand, you have the continuation of Michael Corleone's story, where the still young mob boss has to continue to uphold his family's legacy and potentially discover a mole in his own organization. Simultaneously, viewers are treated to the origins of Michael's father Vito, and his rise to power, now played by a younger Robert De Niro instead of Marlon Brando. The film juggles these two stories marvelously in one of the best sequels ever made, being just as good if not better than the original film, which is already an absurdly high bar.

This seemingly impossible feat is proven by its timeless reputation to this day and its feat of becoming the first of only two sequels ever to win Best Picture. This success would lead to another installment in the Corleone family saga later, but that wouldn't be until a little over fifteen years later.

Like the first film in the series, The Godfather Part II is also on Paramount+.

Apocalypse Now (1979)

Image via United Artists

The late 70s were a huge time for films based on the Vietnam War, mainly given how relevant and controversial of a subject it was at the time. Apocalypse Now certainly wasn't the first film to discuss it, but it's proven to be one of the most iconic examples.

Perhaps the biggest draw to Apocalypse Now is how it seamlessly examines the notorious lack of morale and leadership present in American troops in Vietnam, centering on one soldier who is instructed to kill a rogue commander. The film manages to not only be beautiful with some of Coppola's career-best cinematography, but it also perfectly encapsulates the horrors of war and the mental trauma it can have on its partakers. Brando and Duvall also reunite with Coppola and are easily among the film's strongest characters and performances.

Apocalpyse Now is available to stream on Netflix, though this is the extended "Redux" cut that includes 49 minutes of extra footage.

One From the Heart (1981)

Image via Columbia Pictures

After the unimaginable career-high from his last few films, Coppola pumped the breaks a little and went back to basics with One From the Heart.

Instead of a bloody movie about gangsters or war, One From the Heart is a lower-concept love story about a couple who goes their separate ways and potentially finds new love with other partners. Some may feel that a film like this was beneath Coppola's current caliber of filmmaker, it's still a fun musical romp that pays homage to the classic movie musicals of old. Financially it was another story, as the cost of the film became so high that Coppola was forced to file for bankruptcy.

One From the Heart is available to rent on all major online video platforms.

The Outsiders (1983)

Image via Warner Bros.

The book The Outsiders was a huge phenomenon when it was released much like The Godfather, so fans of the novel were initially excited to hear that Coppola would be adapting the 1960s-based story.

It follows a small gang of greasers who are in constant conflict with a rival gang. The animosity between them reached a breaking point when one greaser kills one of the rival gang members, causing him and a friend to flee the area to avoid prosecution. Critical and financial reception was middling at best, but many fans of the book criticized the adaptation for omitting certain scenes. This was not Coppola's fault and was in actuality a case of studio meddling, and years later Coppola released a director's cut with the scrapped scenes (which is something that he does quite frequently with his prior films).

The Outsiders is available to stream on Roku.

Rumble Fish (1983)

Image via Universal Pictures

In many ways, Rumble Fish feels like a spiritual successor to The Outsiders despite releasing in the same year.

Not only do Outsiders stars Matt Dillon and Diane Lane return in major roles, but the film also happens to be a grounded look into the life of a young gang member. Also, like the last film, it focuses on a main character who has a complicated relationship with his older brother, with sprinkles of The Godfather in there with that same character wanting to live up to his patriarch's legacy. This would also mark the first time that Coppola would direct his nephew, Nicolas Cage.

Rumble Fish is available to rent on all major online video platforms.

The Cotton Club (1984)

Image via Orion Pictures

Another gangster film, albeit a slightly more lighthearted one, taking place in the jazz-infused 1920s. The Cotton Club takes full advantage of its time period and setting, sharing the glossy and vibrant story of a young trumpeter who gets mixed up in a passionate love affair while a ruthless gangster is hot on his tail. While not a musical per se, the musical talent of Richard Gere (who actually plays the trumpet in the film) as well as Gregory Hines add a great sense of fun despite the serious story, which is fairly indicative of the 1920s as a whole.

The Cotton Club is available to stream on Pluto TV, Roku, and Vudu.

Peggy Sue Got Married (1986)

Image via TriStar Pictures

The best way to describe Peggy Sue Got Married is as a gender-swapped 17 Again. Similar to that film, it follows a woman who's dissatisfied with her crumbling life as a doting wife, and when she faints at her high school reunion, she finds herself waking up in the time when she was a high school senior. It's similar to The Rain People as it once again centers around a woman wanting to start a new life, albeit this time it's a bit more of a comedic take on the subject.

Peggy Sue Got Married is available to stream on HBO Max, Hulu, and Tubi.

Gardens of Stone (1987)

Image via Tri-Star Pictures

While not nearly as popular as Apocalypse Now, Gardens of Stone is still a Vietnam War story worthy of merit.

Rather than focusing on the Vietnam War itself, Coppola instead decides to focus on the impact that war had on the U.S. while it was raging on. James Caan's protagonist is almost the inverse of Marlon Brando's character from Apocalypse Now. He still has desires to disobey government orders, but he tries to find more proactive and constructive ways to do this instead of going fully rogue.

Gardens of Stone is available to rent on most major online video platforms.

Tucker: The Man and His Dream (1988)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Tucker: The Man and His Dream tells the true story of Preston Tucker and his vision for the automobile industry in the 1940s. The film chronicles the complicated legacy of Tucker and his proposed innovations that would ultimately be mainstays for the world of cars. Once again, Coppola shows an impeccable knack for bringing different time periods, this time with the shiny, neon-colored cars that hardcore car enthusiasts will no doubt appreciate.

Tucker: The Man and His Dream is available to stream on IMDb TV and Tubi.

The Godfather Part III (1990)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Just when you thought The Godfather franchise was out, Coppola pulled it back in.

The third and final installment in the long-dormant Godfather trilogy details an aging Michael Corleone as he searches for a successor to his criminal empire. Unfortunately, even a franchise as reputable as The Godfather isn't immune to the dreaded "third movie curse", as it's easily regarded as the worst of the three for its tonally inconsistent plot and lackluster performances. That's not to say it's all bad, as Pacino's performance still shows that the veteran actor has still got it years later.

The Godfather Part III is available for streaming on Paramount+.

Bram Stoker's Dracula (1992)

Image via Columbia Pictures

Coppola is no stranger to faithful adaptations of novels, and his gothic horror epic of Bram Stoker's Dracula is no exception.

You're probably already familiar with the classic tale following a vampiric count from Transylvania, and most of that rings true in the film. This has proven to be one of Coppola's most divisive films. Some call the movie a corny mess with woefully miscast roles in Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder, while others praise the film as one of the best Dracula stories for Gary Oldman's impeccable performance and unparalleled faithfulness to the source material.

Bram Stoker's Dracula is available to stream on Netflix.

Jack (1996)

Image via Buena Vista Pictures

Despite having directed borderline pornography in his early career, Jack still reigns supreme as one of Coppola's most bizarre films in his filmography. The film itself isn't all that strange, but it just doesn't feel like one that Coppola would have directed. Robin Williams stars as the titular character, who has a rare condition that causes him to rapidly age, making him look forty years old despite only being around ten. The concept itself of a reversed rapid-aging Benjamin Button could potentially be interesting, but the movie feels more focused on being a crowd-pleasing comedy instead of directing its own themes.

Jack is available to stream on Disney+.

The Rainmaker (1997)

Image via Paramount

Back to the serious world of crime and drama, we go with The Rainmaker.

The Rainmaker is a bit of a drier courtroom drama focusing on a lawyer's goal to expose a fraudulent insurance company. It may not sound like the most exciting world in the world, but if you're willing to invest yourself in the legal-based dialogue, it's actually a gripping character drama.

The Rainmaker is available to rent on most major online video platforms.

Supernova (2000)

Image via MGM

For the first time since his first directorial credit, Coppola was brought onto Supernova late in production as an uncredited director for re-shoots and re-edits.

Perhaps desperately wanting to put a sci-fi film under his belt even in an uncredited role, Coppola signed on to assist the tumultuous production of the Alien-esque space horror after a controversial rewrite process involving the previous director, Walter Hill. Similar to Battle Beyond the Sun, the end product was far from a masterpiece, adding to the pile of generic early 2000s science fiction flops.

Supernova is available to stream on HBO Max.

Youth Without Youth (2007)

Image via Sony Pictures Classics

His first proper directorial feature in ten years, Youth Without Youth is probably the closest Coppola will ever get to making a superhero movie. The surreal World War II period piece tells the tale of a suicidal man who, after getting struck by lightning, begins to de-age and develop other strange abilities. Yet another film in Coppola's prolific catalog that examines a situation where a person is given a second chance to start their life anew, this movie adds an even more supernatural setting that takes quite a few unexpected twists and turns.

Youth Without Youth is available to stream on Roku.

Tetro (2009)

Image via American Zoetrope

When one reaches the level of stardom that Francis Ford Coppola has reached, you can kind of just do whatever movie you want. So it's interesting that the filmmaker decided to do something a bit more grounded with Tetro.

Tetro's plot centers around a depressed writer living in Argentina when his brother tracks him down, both of whom share a shady familial past. In execution, Tetro feels like a love letter to classical and new wave cinema, being brilliantly shot almost entirely in black and white with the only major instances of color appearing in equally gorgeous and dreamlike dance sequences. Tetro is available to stream on Roku and Vudu.

Twixt (2011)

Image via 20th Century Fox Home Entertainment

Twixt feels like it was ripped straight from the pages of a Stephen King book, but it feels like it came out of one of the weaker novels. In true Stephen King fashion, it follows a struggling writer who goes to a small town in search of inspiration. While there he finds himself enveloped in a supernatural murder mystery, being guided by a mysterious ghost girl. Both fans and critics of Coppola were disappointed by his latest dip into horror, claiming it was a dull uninspired work from a master of his craft.

Twixt is not currently available for streaming or rental. The only way to watch the film is via DVD or Blu-Ray.

Megalopolis (TBD)

Francis Ford Coppola has not made a new feature film since Twixt, and his only announced project for a future movie has been in the works since the 1980s.

Megalopolis has been pitched by Coppola himself as a spiritual successor to Metropolis and would follow an architect attempting to create a massive city out of the ashes of a destroyed New York. The project has seen various stages of production since the script was completed in the 80s, almost starting production in 2001 until the September 11th tragedy indefinitely put the film on ice. Since then Coppola still wanted to get the project made, with stars like Jude Law and Oscar Isaac being attached to star at certain points.

It seemed for a while that the ambitious project would just never happen, but recently Coppola stated that he still has not given up on Megalopolis and is now willing to invest out of his own pocket to make it happen. Only time will tell if the mastermind behind The Godfather trilogy, Apocalypse Now, and The Conversation will finally return to his filmmaking throne.

