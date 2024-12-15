Christmas is a time for bringing joy to those who need it most, spreading love with special gifts, and leaving our youngest child alone at home to fend off evil invaders. Thankfully, the latter has happened in movie form a surprising six times, although each has slight variations. The Home Alone franchise is a staple of our worldwide festive viewing, with the underdog story of Kevin, Alex, Finn, and Max keeping generations of audiences entertained year after year. Well, this Christmas, why not try and complete the lot, with a selection of Home Alone adventures ready and waiting for you to stream? So, without further ado, here's a rundown of every Home Alone movie in chronological order and order of release.

Every 'Home Alone' Movie in Order of Release