New Zealand-born director Jane Campion has certainly had an amazingly prolific career since her very first short film. Her 1982 short Peel functioned as a practically perfect introduction for herself amongst the filmmaking community, winning the coveted Palme d'Or at the 1986 Cannes Film Festival. Since that moment, Campion's career has consistently impressed cinema fans all over the world, with her latest feature The Power of the Dog expected to be the film to beat at this year's Academy Awards.

Still, despite already being an Oscar-winning filmmaker, Jane Campion isn't very well-known to general audiences. Granted, she doesn't seem interested in large-scale, popular blockbusters and is more focused on smaller scale, personal stories, but her forty-year-old career is certainly deserving of far more attention. Luckily, much of Campion's work is available to stream and rent online, so here's a comprehensive list of every film directed by Campion and where to find them.

2 Friends (1986)

2 Friends may be a television feature, and while that used to be considered an inferior form of cinema, in the current age of streaming it's another story entirely. It's honestly good that attitudes have changed towards smaller budget films as 2 Friends is a wholly unique film that deserves just as much attention as the bigger movies. The plot follows the title to a tee, telling the story of two Australian teens and their friendship with one another.

The unique twist comes in Campion's decision to tell this story in a non-linear format or rather in a reverse linear format. The film begins with the two girls' friendship ending and then goes backwards chronologically from there. It's an impressively executed concept that beat similar, but more popular films like Memento to the punch by nearly 15 years, which is yet another showcase of how Jane Campion's directorial style was already far ahead of its time.

2 Friends is available to stream on The Criterion Channel

Sweetie (1989)

Just like Peel, Sweetie was a debut that perfectly showcased Campion's unique and engaging directorial style, only this time it was through a flagship theatrical film. Conceptually it seems like a pretty straightforward concept, chronicling the unusual and fragile relationship between a young woman and her husband, which then starts to spiral out of control when the woman's mentally troubled sister comes to visit.

Yet still, Sweetie is one of those rare films that is able to express almost every major human emotion. Humor, sadness, anger, and more are all explored by these characters in some considerable depth despite its relatively short 90 minute runtime. It's most definitely that uninhibited look into the human experience that earned Campion the attention of many members of the filmmaking community, with that prestigious reputation still staying with her to this very day.

Sweetie is available to stream on HBO Max.

An Angel at My Table (1990)

Only a year after her critically acclaimed feature debut crashed headfirst into the independent filmmaking scene, Campion immediately followed it up a year later with a feature that was an hour longer than her previous effort. It was also her first time adapting from real events as An Angel at My Table is based on the true story of New Zealand author Janet Frame. It details her journey through Europe and her struggles with an incorrectly diagnosed case of schizophrenia as she eventually learns to translate those experiences into her writing.

Much like Sweetie, An Angel at My Table take a very nuanced approach to the topic of mental illness. Neither of these films really directly address if these characters do have a mental condition or not, as their decisions and characteristics feel as if they've been formed by their close relationships and themselves. It's another great example of Campion's attention to detail when it comes to developing complex characters.

An Angel at My Table is available to stream on HBO Max.

The Piano (1993)

Jane Campion's career once again showed evidence that there was nowhere to go but up when Campion received her first Oscar win for her screenwriting role on The Piano. This was clearly a massive step for her as the film represents Campion's most overt attempt so far to break into the more mainstream world of cinema (well until now), this also being the first time she worked with big-name actors like Sam Neil, who was already a sought after star given the recent release of Jurassic Park.

The Piano namesake within the film is a symbol that contains significant thematic weight to protagonist Ada McGrath, a mute woman who was forced into an arranged marriage. When her husband sells her prized piano to a neighbor, Ada becomes smitten with the piano's new owner and begins an affair much to the ire of her disgruntled husband. Campion's impeccable character work shines again with a character who literally has to use her expressions and mannerisms to communicate her emotions, leading to one of the most compelling characters in an already long list of compelling characters.

The Piano is available to stream on Showtime.

The Portrait of a Lady (1996)

With the massive critical and award-winning success of The Piano, it makes sense that Campion decided to follow up her smash hit with another star-studded period piece. Similarly to the film that won her an Oscar, The Portrait of a Lady once again follows a female protagonist who is an immigrant to a strange new land. This time the heroine is Isabel Archer (Nicole Kidman), a wealthy American heiress who finds herself traveling to Europe and ultimately marrying a shady con-man (John Malkovich) as she tries to navigate the difficult new landscape and far from progressive time period.

Though the film did receive two Oscar nominations, The Portrait of a Lady still wasn't the critical juggernaut that Campion's last film was. It wasn't poorly received, but when you have as glorious of a track record as Campion had, even a minor dip in quality is going to be scrutinized harsher by some. Still, The Portrait of a Lady is a beautifully directed film that continues with many of her signature themes of isolation and wanting to belong still being ever-present.

The Portrait of a Lady is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Holy Smoke (1999)

For her sixth feature film, Campion decided to return to her roots and direct a modern story that takes place closer to home. Again, Holy Smoke takes a simple premise and elevates it with some truly engaging and fascinating characters. That premise follows a young Australian woman who is forced by her family to return home under suspicion that she has been indoctrinated into a cult. Her family then hires a behavioral specialist to help readjust her to modern life, but this of course does not go quite as planned.

Kate Winslet and Harvey Keitel truly shine in the lead roles here with the moral dilemma of both of them proving to be problematic for the characters but oh so engaging for the audience. In true Jane Campion fashion, there's a real humanity to the way these characters interact, debating within themselves what it truly means to be happy and the true long-term cost of one's desires.

Holy Smoke is available to rent online on iTunes, Amazon, Vudu, and Google Play.

In the Cut (2003)

In the Cut is Jane Campion's stab at a whole new genre, this time being a murder mystery. She still does try to attach her signature themes and the erotic tone from her past films is still present here. There is a bit more of a thrilling aspect given the genre, as a teacher begins a relationship with an NYPD detective, but she soon realizes that there may be a lot more to her new lover whilst a serial killer is on the loose.

This feels like Campion's most mainstream film attempt yet, and unfortunately, it is a bit to its detriment. While far from horrible, In the Cut just doesn't feature the biting suspense that is really needed for a murder mystery such as this. Thankfully it still works overall as a Jane Campion flick with some interesting characters and some cleverly written exchanges of dialogue, and it's honestly worth noting that Jane Campion at her worst is still pretty darn good.

In The Cut is available to stream on Netflix.

Bright Star (2009)

Much like An Angel at My Table, Bright Star is another historical biopic of a famous writer. This time the subject is poet John Keats, as well as his writing muse and lover, Fanny Brawne. It details the ups and downs of their complicated relationship whilst the fated couple also deals with a jealous suitor who clearly has no love for either of them, but simply wants to cause a rift between them to fulfill his selfish goals.

While her last two films received a mixed reception from both critics and audiences, Campion clearly regained people's attention with Bright Star, with its execution of a true story being considered one of her emotionally poignant works yet. This entry into her repertoire of films also noticeably has a bit more levity and humor, as Abbie Cornish and Ben Whishaw have some sensational chemistry with one another and consistently have quite a few entertaining lines of dialogue,

Bright Star is available to stream on Netflix.

The Power of the Dog (2021)

Jane Campion's latest may very well be her greatest, widely being considered a front-runner for this year's Oscars race after receiving a grand total of twelve nominations. Campion tackles a brand-new genre, that being a good old-fashioned western, and still maintains the themes and plot devices that she's still familiar with despite her decade-long hiatus from feature filmmaking. The Power of the Dog stars Benedict Cumberbatch as an introverted and mean spirited cowboy who is greatly displeased by his brother's new wife, leading to an incredibly uncomfortable (and maybe even dangerous) situation for the household.

Like almost every one of Campion's past works listed here, this is a story about three simple, yet shockingly complex characters, one of whom attempts to create a rift between the other two. The narrative itself is already gripping, but The Power of the Dog also happens to be Campion's most technically stunning film yet, with some jaw-dropping cinematography and a haunting musical score. With an incredible amount of Academy Award nominations, this may finally be the film to help Campion enter the minds of mainstream audiences and have them recognize her as most filmmakers already do: a true master of her craft.

The Power of the Dog is available to stream on Netflix.

