The long-awaited reboot of everyone’s favorite bat-themed vigilante has finally hit the big screen after several major delays. The Batman is an unusually timed film, seeing as how this is a completely different continuity of the Batman mythos rather than another entry taking place in the still relatively young DCEU. The latter seemed to be the plan for a while, with Ben Affleck initially attached to write, star, and direct, but somewhere down the line, those plans fell through.

After that happened, Warner Bros. got writer/director/producer Matt Reeves in the directing chair, who instead opted to create a brand-new continuity with a brand-new cast. Reeves is quite a lover of film with some great work under his belt, even having worked for Steven Spielberg. Despite having an impressive career so far, it looks like Matt Reeves might just be getting started, with The Batman almost assuredly going to be his biggest movie yet.

Audiences who were impressed by his work on The Batman and want to see more, or those who maybe want to get a taste of his prior films before seeing the acclaimed Bat film, would probably want a guide of some sort to point them towards where to find Reeves's previous movies. So without further ado, here is every movie directed by Matt Reeves and where to watch them.

Future Shock (1994)

Starring: Vivian Schilling, Martin Kove, Brion James, and Bill Paxton

Reeves’s first directorial feature credit is a bit of a technicality as he didn’t direct the entire film. That’s due to Future Shock being a horror anthology consisting of three segments, each one having a different director in Reeves himself, Eric Parkinson, and Oley Sassone. The three stories are threaded together by three patients of one Dr. Langdon, who utilizes virtual reality to administer a unique form of psychiatric care.

The third and final segment is the one that Reeves directs, centering around a neurotic gentleman who has become completely obsessed with the various ways he could die. It's easily the best segment of the three, both from a story standpoint with its existential themes pairing nicely with some impressive cinematography and practical effects. Even at the young age of 28, Reeves is already showing techniques and creative decisions here that are the makings of a master filmmaker.

Future Shock is available to stream on Amazon Prime.

The Pallbearer (1996)

Starring: David Schwimmer, Gwenyth Paltrow, Toni Collette, Michael Rappaport, and Barbara Hershey

A more official directorial debut for Reeves, The Pallbearer is a standard late 90s rom-com packed with stars from the era and genre like David Schwimmer and Gwenyth Paltrow. It details the story of a young man named Tom Thompson who is invited to be a pallbearer and speak at his friend from high school’s funeral. The only problem is, Tom has zero memory of this friend, leading to a series of high jinks that are sure to run smoothly.

Since 1996 was only two years after the premiere of Friends, The Pallbearer very much feels like it's aiming for that same target demographic. In addition to having one of the stars of Friends with Schwimmer, there's also a pretty relaxed and "sitcom-y" tone to the entire film, functioning as a sort of "slice of life" tale about an initially selfish, but still good-hearted and likable protagonist. It's certainly a far cry from the existential dread that was established in Future Shock, but it's still a good showcase of Reeves's ability to direct different tones and styles.

The Pallbearer is available to stream on Showtime.

Cloverfield (2008)

Starring: Mike Vogel, Jessica Lucas, and Lizzy Caplan

Over a decade after his last feature film, Matt Reeves came out of the gates swinging with something completely different yet again. Arguably his most popular and influential film, Cloverfield is a found footage survival horror following a group of New York City residents as the city is being attacked by a monstrous creature. What follows is one of the few cinematic cases where shaky cam feels appropriate and actually enhances the plot, creating a suspenseful and tense atmosphere and a truly epic sense of scale.

Cloverfield quite literally puts its audience right in the middle of the action, with the found footage aesthetic creating a wholly unique and incredibly immersive setting. Found footage films were nothing new at this time, with The Blair Witch Project premiering almost ten years prior, but Cloverfield really does feel like it expands on the genre by taking it to a high-concept place in a sci-fi/disaster movie setting. The human characters don't really have too much to do and are ultimately cannon fodder, but at the end of the day, this is a film that most see for its unparalleled spectacle. The monstrous box office returns for the film eventually led to Cloverfield spawning an unexpected anthology franchise, with the excellent 10 Cloverfield Lane and the not-so-excellent The Cloverfield Paradox, both of which were produced by Matt Reeves.

Cloverfield is available to stream on HBO Max and Cinemax. In addition, 10 Cloverfield Lane is available to rent at most rental distributors and The Cloverfield Paradox is available exclusively on Netflix.

Let Me In (2010)

Starring: Chloë Grace-Moretz, Kodi Smitt-McPhee, and Richard Jenkins

With the absolutely massive, borderline unprecedented success of Cloverfield, it makes perfect sense that Reeves decided to follow up with another horror-centric film. However, rather than making just another apocalyptic monster story, Reeves decided to shake things up again with a more personal, character-driven drama. A remake of the Swedish film titled Let The Right One In, Let Me In follows a young boy who befriends a mysterious girl from next door. The plot thickens when the boy discovers that his new friend is actually a vampire, who of course requires human blood to survive.

Let Me In very much feels like Reeves's response to some of the criticisms of his previous film. While Cloverfield wasn't poorly received by critics, most acknowledge it as primarily more style than substance, and this feels like Reeves's really wanted to prove he was capable of providing an engaging narrative and well-written characters. While Let Me In wasn't the box office powerhouse that Cloverfield was, it still managed to achieve cult classic status and performed even better with critics for its excellent and difficult to predict story about a forbidden friendship.

Let Me In is available to stream on Netflix.

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014)

Starring: Andy Serkis, Toby Kebbell, Jason Clarke, Keri Russell, and Gary Oldman

His first film since The Pallbearer not to be a part of the horror genre, Matt Reeves accomplishes the impossible with Dawn of the Planet of the Apes. He manages to direct a post-apocalyptic epic that stars chimpanzees riding horses with machine guns and somehow made it not look like the dumbest thing ever created. A follow-up to the surprisingly solid Rise of the Planet of the Apes, the sequel picks up a decade later, where genetically enhanced Caesar is the leader of his own tribe of apes. When the tribe encounters a large group of struggling humans, Caesar must now decide to help their former oppressors or prioritize helping his own family.

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes improves upon the first film in virtually every way possible. The impressive motion capture effects are even more impressive, it features an excellent protagonist in Caesar and an equally engaging antagonist in Koba, and its story smartly focuses on both the human and ape characters equally rather than more on the humans like the previous film did. The list of what this movie does right can go on and on, but the end result is ultimately this: Dawn of the Planet of the Apes is not only the best film in The Planet of the Apes franchise, it's one of the best science fiction blockbusters of the past decade.

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes is available to rent at most rental distributors. Its prequel Rise of the Planet of the Apes is available to stream on FXNOW.

War for the Planet of the Apes (2017)

Starring: Andy Serkis, Woody Harrelson, and Steve Zahn

​​​​The Planet of the Apes prequel trilogy comes to a conclusion in War for the Planet of the Apes, which as the title suggests, declares a definitive victor in the conflict between man and ape. After a cold, calculated attack from a militaristic human force, Ceasar and his closest allies are forced to leave their home and hunt down those responsible, resulting in the bloodiest conflict the leader of the apes has ever seen.

In a way, War for the Planet of the Apes works perfectly in tandem with the other three films in terms of its story structure. Rise of the Planet of the Apes put most of the focus on the humans rather than the apes, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes gives a fairly equal amount of story development time to the humans and apes, and now everything comes full circle with War for the Planet of the Apes by placing the perspective almost entirely from the Caesar and the apes. It's not quite the home run that its predecessor was, with some unnecessary attempts to connect the trilogy to the original films, but it's still a great, entertaining end to Caesar's story with an emotional punch to keep audiences invested.

War for the Planet of the Apes is available to stream on FXNOW and fuboTV.

The Batman (2022)

Starring: Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Andy Serkis, Jeffrey Wright, Colin Farrell, and John Turturro

Matt Reeves's latest is almost certainly his most anticipated and ambitious project yet, promising to take the Batman character back to his detective roots. This seemingly dark and gritty installment will see Bruce Wayne take on the Riddler, but not the goofy Jim Carrey version of Batman's movie past. This Riddler is a sadistic serial killer whose one goal is to torture the citizens of Gotham, and Batman will have to traverse the Gotham underworld and meet some familiar characters to solve this puzzle once and for all.

Early reviews of The Batman promise that this is one of the most audacious and engaging installments yet, with Collider's own Ross Bonaime declaring it "best Bat-movie since 'The Dark Knight'". Sitting pretty at a rock-solid 87% on Rotten Tomatoes, the latest adventure for Gotham's Dark Knight will hopefully give fans of the character yet another film to fall in love with.

The Batman is available to watch exclusively in theaters, with an HBO Max release planned for the not-too-distant future.

