Most would probably agree that quitting college halfway through one's degree to go and make a movie with a paltry budget and zero guarantees for returns is an idiotic, reckless, and financially inconsiderate decision.

Yet that is exactly what Sam Raimi did in the early 1980s when he directed his first feature film, and since that point, he has widely been recognized as one of the most prolific and influential voices in filmmaking. From practical horror nightmares to revolutionary superhero dreams, Raimi's love for the cinematic medium has gone on to inspire entire dynasties of genres that are still dominant to this day. Some of the groundbreaking techniques he's utilized have made him a source to cite for some of the greatest filmmakers to ever live, including Raimi's former roommates, the incomparable Joel and Ethan Coen.

Aside from a few television stints, Raimi has been out of the directing chair for roughly ten years, but his long hiatus is finally coming to an end with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Before Raimi's triumphant return to cinemas, here is how to watch every film from the directing legend. Keep in mind, today we will only be covering full-length feature films and will not be including any short films or television episodes.

Before Raimi would release his horror masterpiece while still in college in 1981, he showed his talent for working with a miniature budget with It's Murder!

It's a classic detective tale where an investigator is attempting to solve the mystery of a wealthy man's murder. When the entirety of the man's fortune goes to his son instead of the rest of the family, things get even more suspicious. With a measly budget of an estimated $2,000, It's Murder! isn't a masterful work of art, but it's a strong start for a rising star in the world of cinema. Unfortunately, It's Murder! is not currently available to stream or rent.

The Evil Dead (1981)

Image via New Line Cinema

The film that Raimi put his education to the side for, The Evil Dead on paper should not have been the success story that it became.

The concept is almost laughably simple, following a group of young people who decide to visit a derelict cabin for their vacation, before finding a mysterious book that sets sinister spirits upon them. The production which consisted of an extremely small cast and the crew was reportedly a nightmare, with piss-poor working conditions leading to constant arguments. The resulting final film was also a nightmare, but in the exact way that Raimi intended. Not only was the movie legitimately scary, but it also became the gold standard for practical effects in horror cinema, and its box office returns of over 2.5 million dollars despite its $350,000 budget made it an instant cult classic success story.

The Evil Dead is available to stream on Shudder, Pluto TV, and Tubi.

Crimewave (1985)

Image via Columbia Pictures

A co-writing project that Raimi put together with the Coen Brothers, Crimewave feels like Raimi's first proper feature-length dip into dark comedy.

Crimewave is an ultra cartoony take on the crime genre, focusing on a wimpy security guard who takes on two goofy criminals hellbent on making his life a living hell. Raimi has often credited The Three Stooges as one of his biggest inspirations, and that very much feels apparent here, particularly with the bumbling dynamic of the two villains. The film also shows what Raimi was capable of with a bigger budget, bringing its comic book-like surrealist world to life (even if the film was a massive box office bomb).

Crimewave is available to stream on Amazon Freevee with Ads.

Evil Dead II (1987)

Image via Lionsgate

The financial failure of Crimewave made it difficult for Raimi to secure funds for a sequel to The Evil Dead, but thankfully the first film's biggest fan was able to lend a helping hand.

That fan was horror writing juggernaut Stephen King, and it was with his endorsement that made Evil Dead II become a reality. After a re-shot recap of the previous film (done due to film rights issue that Raimi couldn't resolve), Evil Dead II picks up right where the last film left off, with frequent Sam Raimi actor Bruce Campbell continuing to slay the nefarious "deadites" as Ash Williams; the sole survivor of the last movie. Despite having a more dark comedic tone than the more self-serious first film, Evil Dead II does everything the first film did well and then some, continuing with creative scares and jaw-dropping special effects.

Evil Dead II is available to rent on Amazon Video.

Darkman (1990)

Image via Warner Bros.

Raimi's very first venture into the superhero films, Darkman is a fascinating beast that is part spiritual successor to Batman '89 and part predecessor to a certain trilogy about arachnid-based vigilante which we'll get to in a bit.

Liam Neeson stars as Dr. Peyton Westlake, a scientist about to make a breakthrough in skin grafting technology before he is horribly disfigured by a ruthless mobster. Now horribly disfigured and too ashamed to face his beloved Julie, played by Frances McDormand, Westlake uses his faulty, yet effective technology to exact vengeance on the men who ruined his life. Essentially Darkman is a Universal Studios monster turned crime-fighter, and it's a hidden gem that sets up Raimi's future career in the genre "marvelously".

Darkman is available to rent on Amazon Video.

Army of Darkness (1992)

Image via Universal

Don't let the lack of the words "Evil" and "Dead" fool you. Army of Darkness is the continuation of Ash Williams story and the third film in the series.

Once again directly following the events of Evil Dead II, Ash Williams has been sent back in time to the dark ages, fighting off medieval deadites and retrieve the book of the dead to return to his time period. While still sticking to it's horror roots and propensity for practical makeup and creatures, Army of Darkness takes a more fun and action-centric approach, leading to a unique entry that expands the universe of Evil Dead in a fascinating way. While this would conclude Raimi's original trilogy, the franchise would live on, with a more serious yet still faithful remake and a direct sequel series with Ash vs Evil Dead, which Raimi would direct the pilot episode of.

Army of Darkness is available to stream on HBO Max.

The Quick and the Dead (1995)

Image via TriStar

For his next few films, Raimi would try to diversify his resume with films outside his horror comfort zone.

The first of these films was The Quick and the Dead, a western revenge story starring Sharon Stone and Gene Hackman. Rounding out the cast are also heavy hitters like Russell Crowe and Leonardo DiCaprio, joining a story about a vengeful woman who is an ace with a revolver and has an axe to grind with the town's patriarch. It's a quick and deadly ride into the old west, and Raimi once again pays homage to the genre with some impeccable attention to detail behind the camera.

The Quick and the Dead is available to stream on Netflix.

A Simple Plan (1998)

Image via Paramount

The next new territory for Raimi to conquer was the genre of crime-drama, though this is far from the more cartoony stuff from Crimewave.

A Simple Plan this time around views criminality in a more grounded light with the "criminals" being th protagonists instead of the antagonists. Three friends just so happen to stumble upon an impressive portion of cash, and now must decide if it would be safer to report that certainly stolen funds to the authorities or take the money for themselves. While not his most well-known film by a long shot, A Simple Plan has gone on to become one of his best reviewed and beloved films by those who have watched it.

A Simple Plan is available to stream on Cinemax.

For Love of the Game (1999)

Image via Universal

Raimi fulfills a hat-trick of new film genres with a sports romance.

Starring baseball movie veteran Kevin Costner, For Love of the Game follows Costner as a successful baseball player who reaches a crossroads when his girlfriend is moving out of the country. A pretty simple premise, and a decent execution by Raimi. This is certainly one of his films with widespread appeal, it's a decent and uplifting love story.

For Love of the Game is available to stream on Starz.

The Gift (2000)

Image via Paramount

After five years of some successful forays into other genres, Raimi finally returned to his horror roots with The Gift.

Not to be confused with the Joel Edgerton thriller of the same name, The Gift is still a scary adventure centering on an alleged psychic who is asked to investigate the disappearance of a local woman. Despite a hesitance to get involved, Cate Blanchett's Annie can't help but see allusions to the missing woman's death in her dreams. The Gift turned out to be a fun psychological thrill ride, but ultimately this was just an appetizer for the big fish that Raimi was about to reel in.

The Gift is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Spider-Man (2002)

Image Via Sony

If the Marvel Cinematic Universe is the house that Iron Man built, then Sam Raimi's Spider-Man is the film that provided the blueprints.

The first of what would obviously become many adaptations of the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, the film introduced theatrical audiences to the timeless story of Peter Parker, a once nerdy nobody who becomes a beloved protector of New York when he gets incredible abilities from a radioactive spider. Inspired by the mantra of his late Uncle Ben, Peter uses his newfound power with the utmost responsibility whilst taking on the grotesque Green Goblin. Describing the plot of this iconic film almost feels redundant given it's massive popularity, but the fact that it has retained that status twenty years later speaks volumes. Spider-Man checks all the boxes for a perfect superhero origin story, featuring an instantly likable hero, a villain you can help but love to hate, and a refreshing filmmaking vision that makes every frame look like it came straight out of a comic book.

Spider-Man is available to rent on Amazon Video.

Spider-Man 2 (2004)

Image via Sony

Of course, the blockbuster smash hit that was the original Spider-Man film was going to justify a sequel, and Spider-Man 2 is not only just as good as its predesscor, it may even be a better film overall.

Tobey Maguire is still bringing to life the duality of the dorky Peter Parker and the heroic Spider-Man until he somehow loses his wall-crawling and web-slinging abilities. This causes a crisis of faith for New York's hero not only internally, but also externally with the dastardly Doctor Octopus poised to wreak havoc on the city. Peter losing his powers gives him a character arc that is even more engaging than his origin in the previous film, and not to knock the amazing performance of Willem Dafoe as the Green Goblin, but Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is a far more sympathetic and arguably scarier villain (the hospital scene still feels like it came straight out of Evil Dead).

Spider-Man 2 is available to rent on Amazon Video.

Spider-Man 3 (2007)

Image via Sony Pictures

The Raimi Spider-Man trilogy comes to an end with Spider-Man 3; a divisive film when it was first released which has since amassed a dedicated following over the years.

The packed story sees Spidey taking on the Sandman, who Peter discovers may be responsible for the death of his Uncle Ben. He also has to deal with the fallout of his now homicidal best friend Harry, who now wants vengeance for the death of his father, the Green Goblin. Oh, and if that wasn't enough, an alien symbiote made of black goo has made Peter its host and is altering his personality. Alleged studio meddling was supposedly the cause for Spider-Man 3 overabundance of characters, with the studio insisting Raimi introduce Venom to the story. There are a number of other issues, such as that notorious dance number, but there's still a lot of fun to be had here, with some creative action scenes and a great antagonist change of pace with Thomas Hayden Church as the morally conflicted Sandman.

While Raimi very much desired to make another film, plans for a Spider-Man 4 were ultimately canceled in favor of a reboot. Raimi to this day hopes a fourth film in his continuity will become a reality, stating that he is "completely open to it".

Spider-Man 3 is available to rent on Amazon Video.

Drag Me to Hell (2009)

Image via Universal Pictures

Raimi probably wanted to do a project where he had far more creative control after constantly coming to blows with higher-ups during Spider-Man 3 production, and that decision seemed to pay off with Drag Me to Hell.

Drag Me to Hell remains as Raimi's most recent feature to return to horror, this time telling the story of a woman who is cursed by a witch after denying her an extended mortgage. As the title implies, the curse will drag Christine Brown to Hell in three days, and during that time frame, she'll be tormented to the point of madness. There was obviously no chance that the movie would match the insane success of the Spider-Man trilogy, but the film still pulled in decent box office numbers and was well-received by critics and Raimi fans alike.

Drag Me To Hell is available to stream on Hulu.

Oz the Great and Powerful (2013)

Image via Disney

The Wizard of Oz being in the public domain has led to no shortage of sequels, prequels, remakes, and so on, and Oz the Great and Powerful is no exception.

This time, the lens is focused on the Wizard himself, telling his origin of how he became to be the trickster leader of the magical land of Oz. Not only does the Wizard himself have his story told, but the numerous witches from the classic story also have their backstories revealed in a time before Dorothy's house crashed into Oz. Raimi clearly wanted to show tribute to the most famous version of Oz which is of course the 1939 film, particularly with the opening sequence being shot in black and white and a unique 4:3 aspect ratio. Sometimes the CGI-clad world looks more like Wonderland than Oz, but it's still an impressive landscape that is no doubt trying to capture the impressive spectacle of the recently released Avatar.

Oz the Great and Powerful is available to stream on Starz.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022)

Image via Marvel Studios

Almost a decade after the release of Oz the Great and Powerful, Sam Raimi is finally back to directing with the sequel to Doctor Strange taking the reigns from Scott Derrickson.

Following the multiversal madness of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Multiverse of Madness is set to not only reintroduce audiences to Marvel's favorite sorcerer but also is expected to bring in a wealth of different characters from other universes and timelines, such as Patrick Stewart returning as Charles Xavier. With Raimi behind the wheel, who knows? Maybe Spidey fans will be graced with another appearance of Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man, but hardcore Raimi enthusiasts can rest easy, as yes, Bruce Campbell is confirmed to appear in the movie.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness premieres exclusively in theaters starting Friday, May 6th.

