A charmer and a crowd-pleaser, Everybody's Talking About Jamie is a movie musical with a heart of gold. Set in the rural town of Sheffield, South Yorkshire, England, the film follows 16-year-old Jamie New, a queer teen who has pie-in-the-sky aspirations of being a drag queen. As he discovers what this means for himself, he deals with the oppressive factors of an absent father, stringent teacher, and cruel bully, while finding solace in his supportive mother, best friend, and drag queen mentor. The film features splashy, stylized musical numbers in genres ranging the gamut from top 40 pop to '50s rock and roll to somber piano ballads and everything in between. It comes from director Jonathan Butterell (making his feature debut) and writer/lyricist Tom McRae (adapting his own stage musical), with music by Dan Gillespie Sells (of the band The Feeling).

If you're interested in the winning charms and inspirational vibes of Everybody's Talking About Jamie, but aren't sure where you can watch the film, we've got your back. Here's everything you need to know about watching Everybody's Talking About Jamie, so you, too, can talk about it.

Is Everybody's Talking About Jamie Streaming Online?

It sure is! The film will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime starting September 17, 2021. Anyone who has an Amazon Prime account can stream the film in the same way as however you watch other Amazon Prime titles. Here's a direct link to the film, if you want to watch it right now!

Will Everybody's Talking About Jamie Play in Theaters?

Everybody's Talking About Jamie has been playing in select movie theaters since September 10, 2021, so if that's how you want to experience the film, check your local listings. Originally, the film was planned for a 2020 or 2021 wide theatrical release by its original distributor, Disney/20th Century Studios, until several pandemic-related concerns prompted Disney to sell the distribution rights to Amazon Studios.

Will Everybody's Talking About Jamie Be Available on Digital or VOD?

No plans currently exist for Everybody's Talking About Jamie to be available to rent on digital or VOD services, and it feels safe to assume that Amazon will keep it as a streaming-only title for their Prime Video library as its exclusive digital home.

Who Is In Everybody's Talking About Jamie?

Everybody's Talking About Jamie features a cavalcade of British acting talent, including newcomer Max Harwood in the title role, Sarah Lancashire (Happy Valley), newcomer Lauren Patel, Shobna Gulati (Doctor Who), Ralph Ineson (The Green Knight), Adeel Akhtar (Enola Holmes), Samuel Bottomley (Get Duked!), Sharon Horgan (Catastrophe), and Richard E. Grant (Loki).

What Is Everybody's Talking About Jamie Based On?

Everybody's Talking About Jamie is inspired by the true story of Jamie Campbell, a queer teenager living in a small mining village of County Durham who realized he wanted to be a drag queen. Campbell's story was first adapted into the hour-long documentary Jamie: Drag Queen at 16, directed by Jenny Popplewell (American Murder: The Family Next Door). This documentary, which originally aired on BBC in 2011, inspired the West End stage musical Everybody's Talking About Jamie from MacRae and Sells, which originally debuted in 2017. The stage musical was filmed and broadcasted in 2018, before this 2021 movie musical version based on it.

Jamie: Drag Queen at 16 is currently available to rent on Amazon, but the staged version of Everybody's Talking About Jamie is unfortunately unavailable digitally.

What Other Musicals Are Streaming on Amazon Prime?

If you've watched Everybody's Talking About Jamie and want more musical goodness, Amazon Prime Video also has the new version of Cinderella starring Camila Cabello and the buck-wild Annette starring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard.

