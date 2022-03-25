After making a movie where the first fart made us laugh and the last fart made us cry, the Daniels are back with something truly wonderous.

After creating one of the most original and endearing oddball movies of the new millennia with Swiss Army Man, the Daniels—the directing pair made of Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert–made the world wait for the next fresh work. Kwan and Scheinert haven’t been sitting on their hands, the pair directed a music video for Machester Orchestra, an episode of Awkwafina From Queens, and they contributed to Omniboat: A Fast Boat Fantasia as well. Daniel Scheinert squeezed in a feature film of his own titled The Death of Dick Long and an episode of On Becoming a God in Central Florida between appearing as Daniels.

Finally, audiences get another full–length feature by the duo titled, Everything Everywhere all at Once. A24 released the trailer following the announcement that the film would open the South by Southwest festival starting March 11, 2022. The wild trailer is filled with action, color, and oddities including a bunch of Bluetooth-style headsets, a few giant fingers, and plenty of googly eyes. Everything Everywhere All At Once follows Michelle Yeoh (Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings) as Evelyn Wang. Evelyn is the family matriarch drowning in taxes, struggling to care for her business, family, and herself. To complicate her life even further, Evelyn finds herself at the center of a multiversal adventure that sees her battling threats to each and every possible universe. For more about the movie and how to watch it, check out our breakdown.

Watch Everything Everywhere all at Once in Theaters

Rocking a two-hour and 20-minute runtime, Everything Everywhere all at Once arrives in theaters on March 25, 2022, in North America. For audiences venturing out to the theater for the movie, be sure and follow COVID safety protocols in effect at your local venue.

The bizarre, action-dramedy stars Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan (Goonies), Stephanie Hsu (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), James Hong, Jenny Slate (Parks and Recreation), and Jamie Lee Curtis is being distributed by A24. In a conversation with Collider, Slate spoke about the power of the film saying, “It’s a super, super original action-packed film that at its core has an incredibly spiritual message. And the performers–especially Michelle, her physical work–it’s so beautiful. She’s incredible”

Yeoh and Hsu both starred in Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings in 2021, which paid homage to Chinese action cinema from wu-shu wire action to Jackie Chan-style stunts and fight choreography. They aren’t the only Marvel connection to the new Daniels project, the Russo Brothers–Joe and Anthony Russo (Avengers: Infinity War, Endgame) joined Everything Everywhere all at Once as producers alongside the Daniels, and Michelle Yeoh executive producing.

The Daniels are reteaming with Larkin Seiple, their cinematographer on Swiss Army Man who has since captured stunning films and music videos including Jon Watts’ Spider-Man: Far From Home, Macon Blair’s I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore., and This is America by Childish Gambino. Daniel Scheinert brought aboard his editor from The Death of Dick Long, Paul Rogers (The Eric Andre Show).

Everything Everywhere all at Once is only one of a stable of anticipated releases A24 has on deck for 2022. The mysterious auteur Kogonada’s After Yang released in select theaters and on Showtime on March 4, followed by Ti West’s new terror show, X (2022) on March 18. Everything Everywhere all at Once arrives in theaters one week later, followed by Alex Garland’s (Annihilation) newest creation, Men, scheduled to be released on May 20. Bodies Bodies Bodies by Halina Reijin (Valkyrie), Marcel the Shell With the Shoes On—the feature debut of a character expanded on through three short films–along with Jesse Eisenberg’s (The Social Network) directorial debut When You Finish Saving The World, are all slated for release sometime in 2022.

Whether on streaming or in theaters, March 2022 has been an exceptionally busy month for an industry still feeling the effects of the COVID 19 pandemic. Kicking off the month, Matt Reeve’s The Batman finally arrived in theaters on March 4. X (2022) opened on March 18 alongside the Mark Rylance period thriller The Outfit, Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum’s new rom-com closes out the month for theaters on March 25. Hulu debuted Fresh, Sebastian Stan’s cannibal picture, on March 4 and Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas’ thriller picture Deep Water dropped on the service on March 18. Disney+ released the Cheaper by the Dozen (2022) remake starring Zach Braff on the March 18 as well. Amazon Prime Video debuted Lucy and Desi on March 4 while Netflix dropped Ryan Reynolds' new sci-fi film, The Adam Project on March 11, and Windfall, a new dark comedy thriller by Charlie McDowell (The One I Love), on March 18.

Everything Everywhere all at Once arrives in theaters on March 25. It’s not the only sci-fi movie of the month or multiversal movie of the year, but it’s shaping up to be one of the most unique, striking films regardless.

How did Everything Everywhere all at Once Do at SXSW?

Daniel’s newest picture premiered on the opening night of the South by Southwest film portion of the Austin festival. The film was originally described by SXSW as a “hilarious and big-hearted sci-fi action-adventure about an exhausted Chinese American woman who can’t seem to finish her taxes.“ Speaking about the film opening the festival just a few days later, Janet Peirson, the SXSW director of film, said:

“We are thrilled to premiere Daniels’ latest work which is fantastically inventive, entertaining, emotionally grounded, and crammed with the exceptional creativity that makes their projects so satisfying. Audiences are going to have their minds blown by this extraordinary feat of filmmaking.”

The last time the Daniels debuted a picture at SXSW, they won the festival award for best direction. The reviews for Everything Everywhere all at Once seem to even surpass the raves they received for Swiss Army Man back in 2016. While the film didn't land the cleverly named directing duo their second Best Director(s) award, it still won the Adobe Editing Award for Paul Rogers' work on the project.

