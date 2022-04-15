The next movie of the thrilling Fantastic Beasts franchise has now been released. Even with a few production bumps in the road, and a change in one of the major faces, the movie series is still continuing to push on with the Harry Potter prequel story. While some consider this just a sideshow, this newest installment is giving a detailed backstory for both the personal life of Dumbledore and his reasoning for being so secretive. Once again, we see the masterful Dumbledore sending a team of others (even a ‘Muggle’) to fight his battles and save the wizarding world but this time, the stakes may just draw the reclusive wizard off the sidelines. Here's how you can watch Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.

Is Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore in Movie Theaters?

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore had its world premiere in London on March 29, 2022, at the Royal Festival Hall. The movie was released in UK theaters on April 8, 2022, and is now in US theaters as of April 15, 2022. The film will not be released simultaneously on a companion streaming service, so you will have to go to the theaters to see it immediately.

When Is Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore Streaming Online?

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore material is going to be released on HBO Max 45 days from the theatrical premiere on May 30, 2022. The movie will be rated PG-13. A physical release of a DVD or Blu-ray has also been confirmed, but the specific release date has not been confirmed as of yet.

What Is the Runtime of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore?

If you were worried about not having enough action, brush away the thought. The runtime for the movie is an impressive 2 hours and 23 minutes. You might need a time-turner to make it to the bathroom though.

Who Is in the Cast of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore?

As many people are aware, the recent controversy about Johhny Depp and Amber Heard resulted in the recasting of one of the series' most important characters, Gellert Grindelwald. Grindelwald has been both the titular villain and mastermind of the previous attempts to keep the wizarding world superior to the Muggle world. Importantly the suspected relationship between Grindelwald and Albus Dumbledore, as well as their unbreakable vow, is paramount to the storyline of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. This unbreakable vow forces Dumbledore to send others to help protect the world from the likes of Grindelwald. The big casting question is how well Mads Mikkelsen will be able to play the role of Grindelwald, and if that change in actors changes the feel of the Fantastic Beasts movies.

Luckil,y Grindewald is the only major change from the previous films. Eddie Redmayne is reprising his role as Newt Scamander, as well as the excellent Jude Law as the young Albus Dumbeldore. Justice League veteran Ezra Miller will also be reprising his role as Credence Miller, who has now aligned himself with the villainous Grindelwald. Dan Fogler has finally been given his promotion as one of the first ‘muggle-born’ magicians, the American Jacob Kowalski. Jessica Williams, after receiving a short cameo in Fantastic Beasts: Crimes of Grindelwald as Professor Eulalie "Lally" Hicks, now has a larger role. Additionally, the Goldstein sisters, Queenie and Tina will be played by returning actresses Alison Sudol and Katherine Waterston respectively. Some new faces coming to the movie include Fiona Glascott as Minerva McGonagall. While this is the only confirmed professor from movies past, you should definitely keep your eyes peeled for any other possible cameos.

Who Are the Writers and Directors of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore?

As always, J.K. Rowling has played a major role in the creation of the next phase of the Wizarding world. She was joined by director David Yates and screenwriter Steve Kloves. David Yates has directed all the Harry Potter movies since Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix and he will also be the director for the announced Fantastic Beasts 4 and Fantastic Beasts 5.

Given this level of specific experience between J.K. Rowling and David Yates, we can expect great things. Steve Kloves is another Wizarding World veteran, having been involved in writing nine of the Wizarding World films from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone to Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2. This will be his first foray into the Fantastic Beasts side of the Wizarding World, but some hope that he will continue to have a more active role in the upcoming projects.

Is Fantastic Beasts 3 the Last Wizarding World Movie?

As some may not know, this is not the final installment of the Fantastic Beasts. Warner Bros has not been very informative about the next two installments at all, with the only information out so far being that there would be two more films with J.K. Rowling and David Yates at the helm.

It seems that Grindelwald is the primary villain for the series, but this would not be the first time that Rowling has put one past her viewers. This movie may also hold the key to the story of Credence, or even some substantial progress on the romantic front for Newt. Either way, this movie is the beginning of muggles being integrated into the wizarding world, which would later enable witches and wizards like Hermoine to attend Hogwarts. Speaking of Hogwarts, we will get to see not only Hogwarts but some of its more famous professors as well. The old and experienced witches and wizards we see during the 90s are just now appearing at our favorite intuition of wizardry and there are sure to be plenty of easter eggs for those willing to pay good attention.

How Are the Ratings of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore?

Currently, the Rotten Tomatoes rating for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is a below-average 58% with a solid green splat on the Tomatometer. This news isn’t the best for Harry Potter fans, but it still is a necessary film to continue with the Wizarding World. Especially with this movie deep-diving into the still-young headmaster's history, there are sure to be some secrets still left uncovered. These secrets may even have a few more stories hidden for J.K. Rowling to dig deep into for us to discover more about our favorite magical place. Perhaps these secrets may lead to somewhere past Newt Scamander and to another part of the Wizarding World.

Now on the other hand, Collider's own Ross Bonaime has reviewed the movie more favorably, at least as compared to the two previous installments. Here's an excerpt from the review:

"After two previous mediocre attempts, The Secrets of Dumbledore finally finds the Fantastic Beasts brand starting to find its footing. This series will likely never feel as extraordinary as Harry Potter did, as Yates, Rowling, and Kloves are telling a much darker and weighty story of what is essentially Wizarding Hitler, but Secrets of Dumbledore shows that there can be those glimmers of magic amongst this more dire tale. The Secrets of Dumbledore still isn’t as fantastic as the title implies, but it at least seems to be heading in the right direction."

