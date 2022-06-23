What is a wedding without a little drama! In its June lineup of family comedies, HBO Max has brought out the wedding of the season with Father of the Bride. The 2022 rom-com is an adaptation of the 1949 novel of the same name by American novelist Edward Streeter. Prior to this present-day version, the comedy-drama has been adapted to the big screen twice, the most popular and recent one being the 1991 version with Steve Martin, Diane Keaton, Martin Short, and Kimberley Williams among others.

The current Father of the Bride features a Cuban-American family, with Andy Garcia as the “father” in question, and Gloria Estefan as the mother of the bride, thus taking a different cultural twist on the classic. The plot is pretty much the same as the original story, as well as that of the earlier movies, except that it’s set in the present-day and age, which reflects in the characters or their life situations. The family comedy-drama movie is directed by Gaz Alazraki, who is known for previously writing, directing, and producing the Mexican comedy series, Club de Cuervos. Besides Garcia and Estefan, Father of the Bride also stars Adria Arjona, Diego Boneta, Isabela Merced, Enrique Murciano, Macarena Achaga, Ana Fabrega, and Chloe Fineman in various roles.

Get ready for a summer wedding with a lot of fun and drama. Wondering where and how to watch it? Here’s our quick and handy guide with all the details about how you can watch Father of the Bride.

Is Father of the Bride Streaming Online?

A Warner Bros. Pictures and HBO Max original, Father of the Bride has been released for streaming on HBO Max on and from Thursday, June 16, 2022. In Australia, the movie is available on the Binge streaming service.

Is Father of the Bride in Movie Theaters?

Though it would have been fun to watch this movie on the big screen, Father of the Bride is not getting a theater release and is only available for digital viewing.

When Will Father of the Bride Arrive on DVDs or VOD?

So far, there is no official update or news from Warner Bros. about the VOD release of Father of the Bride. Most likely there could be a Blu-Ray or DVD release later, but we’ll have to wait for the update. In most cases, the DVDs and Blu-Rays of a new movie come out a few months after the movie is released. But this is a streaming movie so it might be a different timeline. Watch this space for the latest updates on the DVD/VOD release of Father of the Bride.

Can You Watch Father of the Bride Without HBO Max?

The short and simple answer is, no. Father of the Bride is an HBO Max original, so it will only be available for streaming on this particular platform. You can always access HBO Max content with a subscription. There are two membership plans for HBO Max that you can choose from. There’s a basic one that costs $9.99 per month and has ads. The premium plan costs $14.99 per month and is ad-free. However, if you already have HBO on your cable service, you can get HBO Max for no extra cost.

HBO Max also offers a 7-day free trial of the streaming network through Hulu. So, if you have a Hulu subscription or planning to get one, you can try out the HBO Max trial and watch the movie. Otherwise, HBO Max is also accessible through Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, gaming consoles like PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X & S, and all smart devices.

Watch the Father of the Bride Trailer

As you would expect from a movie like this, the trailer is upbeat, colorful, and very family-oriented. Andy Garcia as Billy, the titular father of the bride, seems to have been taken by surprise when his daughter Sofia (Arjona) visits and tells him she proposed and is now engaged to Adan (Boneta). The initial confusion and disapproval give way to more chaos as an over-the-top, eccentric wedding planner is introduced to the girl’s family. If you have seen the 1991 adaptation, then you will surely relate this character to Martin Short’s Franck Eggelhoffer.

There are also a few emotional angles thrown in here and there as most family movies do. One of those moments that stand out is the strained relationship between Billy and Ingrid (Estefan) which they try to hide from their daughter, lest it puts a damper on her big day. But as the story progresses, it’s possible (or as the trailer hints) that the parents will also learn to fix their relationship. Overall, the trailer promises that Father of the Bride would be a fun and easy watch, and perfect for a weekend movie time.

What Is Father of the Bride About?

The original novel by Edward Streeter details the universal experience that every father goes through when their child/children especially a daughter is about to get married. It explains how they come to terms with their growing up and becoming a different person with new ideas and ways of life, which are far unique from the traditions that the father is used to.

The movie explores the same theme and its essence is in the name. It deals with being the father of a would-be bride. Father of the Bride is what it’s intended to be – an emotional journey of a father who is about to walk his daughter down the aisle, but presented in the most humorous and dramatic way. It is about how every bride’s father is protective about their little girl and thinks they know their daughter like no other and what they want is the best for their child. The movie is also about how a father learns to adapt to the changing norms of society, evolving times, and their child's personality as they grow up.

Father of the Bride explores the universal theme of the parent-child relationship, the generation gap, and how parents learn to let go of the conventions for their kids. Although this is a new spin on an old tale, the heart of the story remains unchanged. And that’s exactly what you should hope to take away from the movie.