Mark Wahlberg has proven to be one of the most prolific actors and producers working today, with his latest film Father Stu featuring the Oscar nominee in a committed performance in front and behind the camera, delving deep to tell the story of one man’s remarkable journey from the boxing ring to the priesthood. Released just in time for Easter, Father Stu is based on the life of Catholic priest Father Stuart Long. Directed and written by Rosalind Ross, Father Stu is produced by Jordan Foss, Stephen Levinson, and Mark Wahlberg, who also leads a cast that includes Mel Gibson, Jacki Weaver, and Teresa Ruiz. Here's how you can watch this inspiring drama film.

Is Father Stu Coming to Movie Theatres?

Father Stu is scheduled for release on April 13, 2022. The film had its world premiere in Long’s hometown of Helena, Montana, on April 5, 2022.

Is Father Stu Streaming Online?

Currently, the only place to watch Father Stu is in movie theatres. No digital release date has been announced, yet if recent Sony release dates are any indication, Father Stu might be available in June 2022.

It is highly likely that Father Stu will appear on Netflix since Sony signed a deal with the streaming service in 2022 which guarantees exclusive “pay 1 window” streaming rights. If recent release trends are any indication, the expected Netflix air date will be sometime in 2023. Sony has also signed a deal with Disney for its movies to appear on Disney + and Hulu as part of “pay 2 window” streaming rights, with the expected Disney+ and Hulu release date for Father Stu being sometime in the latter half of 2023.

Who Was Father Stu and What Is the Movie About?

Father Stu tells the story of Stuart Long, a cocky, womanizing boxer who after a near-death experience becomes a Catholic priest. Long’s faith is shaken and then strengthened when he is diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disease that makes his physically weak, yet also brings him closer to his estranged father Bill (Mel Gibson).

Stuart Ignatius “Stu” Long was raised in Helena, Montana. After playing football for two years, he became a boxer. In 1985, he won the Golden Gloves heavyweight title for Montana. After a jaw injury ended his boxing career, Long moved to Los Angeles to become an actor, a career that resulted in several commercials and bit parts in TV movies. When he had enough of the “seedy” atmosphere in Hollywood, he moved to Pasadena where, after a near-fatal motorcycle accident, he converted to Roman Catholicism. Long would eventually return to Montana where he became a Catholic priest. While he was in the seminary preparing for the priesthood, Long was diagnosed with Inclusion Body Myositis (IBM), an incurable and rare autoimmune disease. Long passed away at the age of 50 from the disease.

Who Are the Cast and Crew of Father Stu?

Mark Wahlberg stars as Father Stuart “Stu” Long. In order to recreate the physical transformation Long went through, Wahlberg gained 30 pounds in six weeks. Wahlberg is an actor and producer who received Oscar nominations for Best Supporting Actor for The Departed and Best Picture for The Fighter. His other notable roles include parts in Boogie Nights, Three Kings, and Lone Survivor. As a producer, Wahlberg has also worked in television with Entourage and Boardwalk Empire among his credits. Prior to film, Wahlberg had a successful career as a rapper in the music group Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch.

Mel Gibson stars as Bill Long, Stu's estranged father who comes to his son’s aid during his most physically vulnerable moment. Gibson is a legendary figure in Hollywood history. Making his mark as a leading man in the Mad Max and Lethal Weapon franchises, Gibson would go on to win Oscars for Best Director and Best Film for his action biopic Braveheart. Gibson has also received widespread acclaim for his directing work on The Passion of the Christ, Apocalypto, and Hacksaw Ridge.

Jacki Weaver stars as Kathleen Long, the mother of Stu Long. Weaver is an Australian actress who was an essential part of the 1970s Australian New Wave due to her performances in Picnic at Hanging Rock and Caddie. Weaver had her American breakthrough when she received an Oscar nomination for her role as a gang family matriarch in Animal Kingdom. She would go on to receive further acclaim in Silver Linings Playbook and The Five-Year Engagement.

Teresa Ruiz stars as Carmen, a girlfriend of Stu’s who convinces him to convert to Catholicism, only to watch him join the priesthood. Ruiz is a Mexican actress known for her role as Isabella Bautista in Narcos: Mexico. Ruiz also starred in The Marksman alongside Liam Neeson.

Malcolm McDowell stars as Monsignor Kelly, the rector of the seminary Long attends. McDowell is a cult favorite whose role as Alex DeLarge in A Clockwork Orange brought him worldwide attention. Other notable roles include Time After Time, Cat People, and Caligula.

Father Stu is directed and written by Rosalind Ross. It is her feature film debut. Ross previously worked as a screenwriter on the TV series Matador. Ross wanted to tell the story of Father Stu to “impart the message to people that it’s never too late to change or redeem yourself”. Before entering the film business, Ross was a champion equestrian vaulter.

What's the Background of Father Stu's Production?

Wahlberg first head the story of Father Stuart Long several years ago during a dinner with two priests who pitched him the idea of making a movie based on Long’s life. Wahlberg initially began working on the film with director David O. Russell, who he previously worked with on The Fighter and Three Kings. When O. Russell passed on the movie, Wahlberg (who financed the film himself) reached out to Gibson for advice, since Gibson had financed The Passion of the Christ. Gibson recommended that Ross, his partner, write the film’s screenplay. Wahlberg was so impressed with Ross’ script that he offered her the chance to direct the film. Father Stu was shot in Los Angeles in just 30 days in May 2021.

