The idea of a Pride and Prejudice-inspired story set on modern-day Fire Island first occurred to Joel Kim Booster when he was vacationing on the famous island with his good friend and SNL cast member Bowen Yang. Kim Booster told The Spool that “it really struck me how relevant Jane Austen’s work was, to me, as a 21st-century gay man. The ways she talked about class…reminded me of the ways in which gay men create these artificial classes in our own community.” The idea grew and eventually became the script for Fire Island, a new film written by and starring Joel Kim Booster and directed by Andrew Ahn.

Fire Island focuses on a group of longtime friends going on a week-long vacation to Fire Island Pines, the iconic gay resort off of Long Island. The lead role of Noah is played by Joel Kim Booster and playing the role of Noah’s best friend Howie is Bowen Yang. Legendary comedian and activist Margaret Cho plays Erin, a homeowner on Fire Island who Noah and his friends stay with. Cho is known for her classic 90s sitcom All-American Girl and her multiple successful comedy tours and books. Other cast members include Conrad Ricamora, best known for playing Oliver on How to Get Away With Murder, who plays Noah’s love interest Will. (It’s worth noting that Mr. Darcy’s first name in Pride and Prejudice is Fitzwilliam.) James Scully, who played JD in the 2018 Heathers TV show and also played Forty Quinn in Season 2 of the Netflix series You, plays Howie’s love interest, Charlie. (Charles is the first name of Mr. Bingley in Pride and Prejudice.)

The misunderstandings and assumptions that get in the way of Noah and Howie’s relationships with their wealthier romantic interests are the focus of most of the plot. As Margaret Cho told Vanity Fair, “Sometimes if you’re gay, you don’t think you can be classist or racist. That’s what the film is about.”

Image via Searchlight Pictures

Is Fire Island Streaming Online?

While Fire Island was originally planned to be a Quibi series, it was reworked into a film after Quibi's sudden shutdown. Fire Island will be available to US audiences on Hulu beginning June 3, 2022.

Hulu offers multiple price tiers and free trials for viewers who aren’t sure yet if they want a monthly subscription. Viewers in Latin America will be able to watch Fire Island on Star+ and other international viewers should be able to see the film on Disney+ via Star.

Is Fire Island Coming to Movie Theaters?

At the moment, it doesn't look like it. While there haven't been any announcements that the movie won't come to theaters, for the time being, it does look like it'll be a Hulu exclusive. So your best bet to watch the film is to get a subscription to the service.

Watch the Fire Island Trailer

The trailer for Fire Island does a remarkable job showing the appeal of both the film Fire Island and the place Fire Island. Early in the trailer, Joel Kim Booster’s Howie says “for whatever reason, call it magic, time sort of works differently here.” That magic, from the sea to the wildlife, to the close-knit friendships, to the Pride flags everywhere, gives Fire Island, both the film and the place, a beautiful specificity. But as Joel Kim Booster noted when talking with The Spool, “there’s enough in it that is universal that anyone can key into.”

That combination of the specific and the universal is everywhere on Fire Island. Director Andrew Ahn told The Spool, “ultimately, I made this because I wanted to make my gay friends in Los Angeles a movie just for them…and in focusing on these things, we made a film that’s great and the quality will allow it to be universally loved.”

Fire Island plays itself, as much of the movie was filmed on location, with Bowen Yang even referring to the island as the “fifth lady” of the movie as a reference to how NYC was like a fifth main cast member on Sex and the City. Iconic locations and traditions from the Island including “Low Tea” at the Blue Whale Bar and the famous Ice Palace underwear parties are lovingly recreated in this romantic comedy.

More Films Like Fire Island That You Can Watch Now

Image via Hulu

Clueless: If updated Austen is your cup of tea, low or otherwise, then you have to check out this classic mid-90s take on Emma. 1995’s Clueless, directed by Amy Heckerling and starring Alicia Silverstone as Cher, flawlessly transplants Austen’s comedy of manners, romance, and unexamined privilege to a wealthy high school in Beverly Hills. Clueless is streaming on HBO Max.

Spa Night: This 2016 film was written and directed by Andrew Ahn and was his first feature film. Spa Night focuses on David, played by Joe Seo, a gay Korean-American teenager who is not yet out to his family and his struggles to live a double life. While a far quieter and more serious film than Fire Island, Spa Night also features a primarily Asian American cast and focuses on the LGBTQ+ community. Spa Night was shown at the 2016 Sundance Film Festival and is streaming on Kanopy.

Love, Simon: A sweet teen rom-com based on the book Simon vs the Homo Sapiens Agenda, Love, Simon charmed audiences of both teens and adults when it came out in 2018. While this Greg Berlanti-directed dramedy with its plot of mistaken identity and misunderstandings all wrapping up neatly may seem a bit cliché, letting a gay teen character have that classic rom-com experience, complete with the happy ending, was quite novel in 2018 and to some extent still is today. Simon is played by Nick Robinson and Simon’s love interest Bram is played by Keiynan Lonsdale. Simon’s supportive and loving parents are played by Jennifer Garner and Josh Duhamel. Love, Simon is streaming free on Amazon via Freevee, which has ads and does not require a subscription.

