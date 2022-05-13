Firestarter will have its big premiere this Friday, May 13th. Eager fans of Stephen King adaptations have been chomping at the bit since the release of the trailer in February. This movie is based on King’s novel of the same name and is a remake of the 1984 film that starred a young Drew Barrymore as Charlie McGee.

Charlie (who will be played by Ryan Kiera Armstrong in the new movie) is a young girl who has special abilities that put her at risk of harming herself and others. She can create and manipulate fire.

Her mother, Vicky (Sydney Lemmon) believes it would be best to teach Charlie how to control her power, which is fueled by her emotions. However, Charlie’s father, Andy (Zac Efron) thinks it’s best for her to “shove it down and keep it hidden.” It’s almost as if he’s never seen the Disney movie Frozen. Even though Charlie controls fire instead of ice and snow, he’s still setting her up to become a ticking time bomb.

Here are the ways you can watch Firestarter when it comes out.

Image via Universal Pictures

Will Firestarter Have a Theatrical Release?

Image via Universal Pictures

Yes! Firestarter will have a wide theatrical release in the United States on Friday, May 13th. With a runtime of 94 minutes, this Blumhouse Production is the perfect length to enjoy at your local theater. Check availability for ticket pre-sales to reserve your seats because this fiery blockbuster will be mind-blowing on the big screen.

Will Firestarter Be Available To Stream Anywhere?

Image via Universal Pictures

As of right now, Peacock is the only streaming platform that will have Firestarter available to stream on the day of release. With a Peacock Premium membership, you will be able to stream Firestarter as well as thousands of hours of other movies and television shows with limited ad interruption for $4.99/month. However, if you prefer your watching experience to be ad-free, you will have to sign up for the “premium plus” membership, which is $9.99/month.

Following a deal made between Comcast and Amazon last year, Amazon Prime Video and/or Freevee will stream Firestarter for 10 months, after it leaves Peacock.

Other Stephen King Adaptations on Peacock

Similar to having MCU marathons in anticipation of the newest Marvel release, it makes sense to seek out movies that came from the same horrifyingly creative mind who wrote Firestarter. Peacock is no stranger to Stephen King adaptations and boasts quite the collection. Check out the list below to see if any of these suggestions spark your interest.

Firestarter (1984) - Watching the original movie is an absolute must before seeing the remake. Of course, keep in mind that this movie was made in the 80s and reflects that at times, but the special effects and CGI used were considerably impressive and tasteful for that era. Based on the trailer, it looks like the Firestarter remake will closely mirror the original in that both movies stay true to King’s novel of the same name. If you’ve read the book or seen the original movie, it’s not a bad idea to refresh your memory. If you haven’t, you might want to consider waiting until after watching the remake before checking out the original to avoid spoilers.

Creepshow (1982) - Creepshow, directed by George A. Romero, is considered by many to be a cult classic. The horror-comedy anthology features five short stories, two of which were written by Stephen King. The stories are bookended by a prologue and an epilogue that features Stephen King’s son, Joe Hill, as a boy who is reprimanded by his father for reading “horror crap,” a.k.a the Creepshow magazine. Stephen King also makes a cameo appearance in one of the short stories that he wrote, called “The Lonesome Death of Jordy Verrill.” Another cameo appearance that might excite horror fans is that of practical special effects icon Tom Savini, who has worked extensively with Romero on other projects like Dawn of the Dead (1978) and Day of the Dead (1985).

Needful Things (1993) - Based on the King novel of the same name, Needful Things is set in Castle Rock, Maine. A mysterious man named Leland Gaunt (Max Von Sydow) comes into town and opens up an antique store called Needful Things. His shop somehow manages to stock items that will fulfill the desires of his customers, but at a great cost. Similar to the Edgar Allen Poe story, “The Monkey’s Paw,” the consequences usually outweigh or negate the original wish or desire. This story has also been parodied in an episode of Rick and Morty where Summer (Spencer Grammar) gets her first job at a store called Needful Things.

A Good Marriage (2014) - The most recent Stephen King adaptation to grace the Peacock streaming platform (for now), A Good Marriage is based on King’s 2010 novel of the same name. When Darcy Anderson (Joan Allen) discovers a disturbing piece of pornography in her husband’s possession, she digs further and discovers the wallet of a missing woman who is a presumed victim of serial killer “Beadie.” Her husband, Bob (Anthony LaPaglia) catches on to her discovery and tries to persuade her to feel sympathy for him because he has been heavily influenced by his deceased childhood friend. Darcy and Bob have been happily married with three grown children, but this might be the one thing that could ruin A Good Marriage.

Firestarter: Rekindled (2002) - This two-part miniseries serves as a follow-up to the original 1984 Firestarter. Charlie McGee (Marguerite Moreau) is a grown woman now, secretly researching how to suppress her pyrokinetic abilities. Vincent Sforza (Danny Nucci) works at a research firm and has been tasked with locating people who were involved with the 1970s “LOT-6” experiments to deliver a settlement check. These experiments gave Charlie’s parents their supernatural abilities, which they passed on to her. When he locates Charlie, he soon learns that there was never a lawsuit settlement and that he was inadvertently sent by John Rainbird (Malcolm McDowell) the assassin from the original 1984 film. Rainbird, who was supposedly burnt to death by young Charlie, is working on perfecting LOT-6 and arms himself with six young boys who have abilities that could potentially overpower Charlie. She is forced to team up with Vincent and James Richardson (Dennis Hopper), a former victim of the LOT-6 experiments, to battle Rainbird and his newest recruits.

Cat’s Eye (1985) - This is another great Stephen King adaptation that coincidentally features a young Drew Barrymore. Cat's Eye is based on three of King’s short stories, all seemingly unrelated to each other. On the contrary, they are all tied together by a stray cat on a mission to save a little girl (Barrymore) pleading for his help. The first story, “Quitters Inc.,” stars James Woods as a man who signs up for a program to help him quit smoking. He quickly learns that the company uses unorthodox methods that soon put him and his family in grave danger. The second story, called “The Ledge,” focuses on another type of addiction: gambling. Crime boss Cressner (Kenneth McMillan) kidnaps his wife’s affair partner, athlete, and gambler Johnny Norris (Robert Hays). He forces Norris to gamble with his life by making him scale the small ledge that runs the perimeter of his penthouse apartment. If he can make it all the way around, he gets to live. It’s as simple as that. The third and final story is where the cat (who has made appearances in the other two stories) finally finds his way to the little girl. She adopts him and names him “General.” General learns that the girl is being terrorized by a small troll that enters her room at night. The troll kills her pet parakeet and attempts to kill her by stealing her breath, and it’s up to General to save the day.

The Tomorrow War (2021) - While this is not a Stephen King adaptation, and it’s not available on Peacock, it still deserves an honorable mention because it is Ryan Kiera Armstrong’s (the new Charlie McGee) debut movie. This Amazon Prime Original movie stars Chris Pratt as military veteran Dan Forester. When people from 30 years in the future return to the present day to plead for help, he is among the thousands drafted to be enlisted. As detailed by the soldiers from the future, there are alien creatures currently taking over the world and wiping out the human population at an alarming rate. They are highly intelligent, fast, resilient, and aggressive. Each day that passes brings the extinction of mankind closer. Armstrong may be young, but so was Drew Barrymore when she made her debut as young Gertie in the 1982 movie E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial. She plays the younger version of Forester’s daughter, Muri. When Dan travels to the future to help, he is fighting for his daughter’s future, but he’s caught off-guard when the Colonel that he reports to turns out to be his adult daughter, Muri Forester (Yvonne Strahovski).

Don’t forget to get your tickets to see Firestarter this Friday, May 13th, or consider your membership options for Peacock to watch from the comfort of home!

