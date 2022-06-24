It's never bland or straightforward with Peter Strickland; if he is cooking up a film, rest assured he’s about to stretch your imagination and serve up something you’d never have seen coming. Very few filmmakers get it right with unorthodox and unconventional movies as consistently as he does. From the enchanting piece that is The Duke of Burgundy to the imaginative Berberian Sound Studio, it's safe to say Strickland has quite a unique lens from which he views art. His penchant for sealing off his films from reality and employing exotic and distinct hyper-stylized perspectives set him apart from the rest.

Flux Gourmet stars Sex Education lead Asa Butterfield as Billy Rubin and Ariane Labed, known for her feature film debut in Attenberg where she played Marianna, stars alongside Game of Thrones alumnus Gwendoline Christie. And what's a Peter Strickland film without the mesmerizing Romanian actress Fatma Mohamed? She has featured in four of his previous films, Katalin Varga, Berberian Sound Studio, The Duke of Burgundy, and In Fabric. This time, she plays Elle di Elle in Flux Gourmet.

The premise of the film centers around Elle, Lamina, and Billy, an up-and-coming auditory-cuisine collective, basically a bunch of chefs-cum-performers who take up a residency at an institute big on culinary and alimentary performance. While the premise may sound simple enough, nothing is simple about what this eccentric, chaotic lot serves up. Rather than use food solely as a means to cater to nutrition, they use it as a tool for auditory stimulation with unique food-sound ideas. Here's how you can watch this intriguing new movie.

Is Flux Gourmet Streaming Online?

Unfortunately, no. Flux Gourmet isn't streaming on any of the known platforms just yet. However, it could make it onto one of the major streaming services at some point in the future so keep an eye on this space for updates.

Is Flux Gourmet in Movie Theaters?

This 1 hr 51-minute movie comes to select theaters on June 24, 2022 and is being distributed by IFC Films.

When Will Flux Gourmet Arrive on Digital or VOD?

Flux Gourmet's is expected to release on Digital and VOD in the USA and UK on June 24, 2022, the same day as the theatrical release. However, this hasn't been officially confirmed yet.

Watch the Official Trailer for Flux Gourmet

Scenes from the trailer show a group of performing artists cum chefs making sounds for horror movies using all kinds of grizzly weapons. Their stock-in-trade is to integrate sound and food, there are scenes of the hum of a whirling blender, the sizzle of a pan set to poetry, dance, and bright lighting. Foodstuff is occasionally seen flying around, flatulence is a regular occurrence and all these combine to make truly stomach-churning sounds. Gwendoline Christie as Jan Stevens is seen running the institute housing these maverick creatives and she is soon sucked into their never-ending petty squabbles and odd performances. Before this trailer, a teaser was also released on February 7, 2022.

What Is Flux Gourmet About?

Here's the official synopsis for Flux Gourmet:

A sonic collective who can’t decide on a name takes up a residency at an institute devoted to culinary and alimentary performance. The members Elle di Elle, Billy Rubin and Lamina Propria are caught up in their own power struggles, only their dysfunctional dynamic is furthermore exacerbated when they have to answer to the institute’s head, Jan Stevens. With the various rivalries unfolding, Stones, the Institute’s ‘dossierge’ has to privately endure increasingly fraught stomach problems whilst documenting the collective’s activities. Upon hearing of Stones's visits to the gastroenterologist, Dr Glock, Elle coerces him into her performances in a desperate bid for authenticity. The reluctant Stones puts up with the collective’s plans to use his condition for their art whilst Jan Stevens goes to war with Elle over creative differences.

More Films like Flux Gourmet That You Can Watch Now

In Fabric: Another one from filmmaker Peter Strickland. In Fabric follows the life of Sheila Woolchapel (Marianne Jean-Baptiste), a single mum whose former partner has left. Unhappy and willing to dip herself into the dating pool yet again, she goes shopping for the perfect date dress at the Thames Valley Dentley & Soper department store. She finds a red dress and is cajoled into buying this dress by the imperious saleswoman Miss Luckmoore (Fatma Mohamed). Little does she know that the dress is haunted and the presence of the dress leaves death and relentless destruction in its wake.

Censor: Produced and Directed by Prano Bailey-Bond, Censor is centered on the career and life of Film censor Enid Baines who works for the British Board of Film Classification. Blessed with an eye for detail, she uses it to good effect to recommend that violent content be cut or banned. Soon after Enid has a conversation with her parents about her missing sister, events begin to take an interesting turn. During the screening of the horror film Don't Go in the Church, Enid notices that the film's lead, Alice Lee, looks just like her missing sister, and she sets out to save her against all odds. A thrilling horror toned down with a character longing for a lost loved one, Censor is a film that would appeal to lovers of horror in search of a horror film that merges the nastiness of the genre with a bit of heart.

Berberian Sound Studio: Another from the stables of Peter Strickland, the film stars Toby Jones as Gilderoy, a British sound mixer who has arrived in Italy to commence work on the soundtrack to The Equestrian Vortex, a tale of witchcraft set inside an all-girl riding academy. Shortly into the project, he begins to lose grip of his senses, losing track of what is being said around him and acting out violent acts on vegetables while watching women be brutalized on film over and over again. As Gilderoy continues on the project, the line between reality and film begins to blur dangerously.

The Lodge: From Goodnight Mommy filmmakers Severin Fiala and Veronika Franz, The Lodge is a horror film about a family that retreats to a remote winter cabin over a holiday period. Emotionally scarred siblings, Aidan and Mia (Jaeden Martell and Lia McHugh) are stuck with their dad's new pill-popping girlfriend Grace (Riley Keough), and the trio experience hair-raising occurrences and traumatizing hallucinations that blur the lines between nightmare and reality, terror and tragedy. A perfectly paced, unsettling, chilling, and unnerving horror film with the sort of atmosphere that lovers of this genre will ultimately enjoy, The Lodge delivers on premium fright.