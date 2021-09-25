If you're looking for a new science fiction television series to start streaming this fall, Foundation just might be the, uh, foundation of your programming choice. With an impressive ensemble cast, talented people behind the scenes, and a wide variety of novels from an acclaimed author as its adaptation source, Foundation looks to be essential, prestige sci-fi TV storytelling.

Are you interested in getting your Foundation on but unsure where to start? We've got you covered. Here's how to watch Foundation, where it's streaming, who's in the cast and crew, and much more.

Where Do You Stream Foundation?

Foundation starts streaming on Apple TV+ starting September 24, 2021 with two episodes. After that, episodes will upload to the service weekly, with Episode 3 coming October 1, 2021.

Apple TV+ is a streaming service that costs $4.99/month after a week-long free trial. You can also get three months of Apple TV+ free if you buy a certain Apple product and activate a code it comes with. Apple TV+ is available to watch on computers, iPhones, Apple TVs (duh), Rokus, and other streaming devices.

What Is Foundation About?

The official Apple synopsis for Foundation is as follows: "Based on the award-winning novels by Isaac Asimov, 'Foundation' chronicles a band of exiles on their monumental journey to save humanity and rebuild civilization amid the fall of the Galactic Empire." To summarize even further, think of it as a more cerebral but still epic Star Wars-esque tale of a resistance force trying to stop an oppressive, authoritarian force using very clever techniques and tactics.

What Is Foundation Based On?

Foundation is based on a series of novels written by Isaac Asimov. There are seven books total in the series published over the long period of 1942-1993, starting with Asimov's original trilogy — Foundation, Foundation and Empire, and Second Foundation — moving forward with two direct sequels — Foundation's Edge and Foundation and Earth — and concluding with two prequels — Prelude to Foundation and Forward the Foundation.

Asimov's other notable, adapted science fiction works include I, Robot, Fantastic Voyage, and The Bicentennial Man and Other Stories. His "Three Laws of Robotics," originally appearing in I, Robot, are foundational tenets to our modern expressions of robot-based science fiction. He died in 1992 at the age of 72.

Who's in the Cast of Foundation?

The cast of Foundation features Jared Harris (Chernobyl) as "psycho-historian" Hari Seldon, Lee Pace (Guardians of the Galaxy), Cassian Bilton, and Terrence Mann as the three different phases of Emperor Cleon, Lou Llobell (Voyagers) as mathematician Gaal Dornick, Leah Harvey (Fighting With My Family) as Warden Salvor Hardin, Laura Birn (The Innocents) as Minister Eto Demerzel, and Alfred Enoch (the Harry Potter film series) as Seldon's adopted son Raych.

Who's Behind the Foundation TV Series?

The creative architects behind the Foundation TV series include co-creator and showrunner David S. Goyer (The Dark Knight), co-creator Josh Friedman (Terminator: The Sarah Conner Chronicles), and executive producers Robyn Asimov, David Ellison (Altered Carbon), Bill Bost (Condor), Cameron Welsh (Krypton), and Dana Goldberg (Jack Ryan).

Where Can You Watch the Foundation Trailer?

What Are Other Sci-Fi Shows Streaming on Apple TV+?

Apple TV+ also has the Jason Momoa-starring See, about a post-apocalyptic future world where blindness runs rampant; the anthology series Amazing Stories; the alternate history space race drama For All Mankind; and the forthcoming alien invasion series Invasion, which debuts October 22, 2021. Dang, that's a lot of Apple TV+ sci-fi!

