Serial dating, just to find that “one” can be really frustrating. Everyone’s been there at least once, swiping right randomly just to feel that they have a “love life”. And then when someone comes along without you trying, you think that’s the one. They might be, until they turn out to be someone or something that you can’t imagine in your worst nightmares. Fresh explores the dating experiences of a young woman who’s frustrated with finding people on dating apps and then takes a chance.

After a series of failed dates, Noa (Daisy Edgar-Jones) meets Steve (Sebastian Stan) at a grocery store. Fed up with app-based dating, Noa takes a leap of faith and goes with the flow. A meet-cute leads to a first date and then a weekend getaway. And then she learns about her new boyfriend’s unusual food habits.

Fresh is directed by Mimi Cave (in her feature directorial debut) and is written by Lauryn Kahn. The dark comedy thriller stars Daisy Edgar-Jones and Sebastian Stan as the lead characters, Noa and Steve, with Jonica T. Gibbs, Charlotte Le Bon, Dayo Okeniyi, Andrea Bang, and Brett Dier appearing in prominent roles. Whatever way you want to look at this movie — as a lesson, a warning, or an example — Fresh does sound like a twisted comedy that might be a good watch. Here’s how you can watch the all-new comedy thriller.

Is Fresh Streaming Online?

Image via Hulu

Fresh is a Hulu original film and hence, streams exclusively on Hulu on and from Friday, March 4, 2022. You can bookmark this link on your web browser and visit the movie’s landing page when it releases. Alternatively, you can skip watching on the web and download the Hulu app on your mobile phones/smart devices. Hulu is available for downloads on Android, iOS, Roku, Fire TV, and all major smart TV devices.

Is Fresh in Movie Theaters?

Fresh is exclusively a Hulu original release and is not going to be screened at the theaters.

What Is Fresh About?

The official synopsis of Fresh, as it reads on Hulu, says,

“The horrors of modern dating are seen through the eyes of a young woman who is battling to survive her new boyfriend's unusual appetites.”

The comedy-thriller is a dark take on the swipe culture that has left most people disappointed. This unfulfilling dating life leads many people like Noa to resort to the good old ways. When she meets Steve, a cosmetic surgeon, at a grocery store aisle, it seems refreshing and different from the failed pattern she has been experiencing so far. Noa finds Steve funny, romantic, and cute, as she had expected. Though Steve has no social media footprint like most other men she has dated, she finds Steve to be the right guy for her. But when Noa goes on a weekend vacation with Steve, she learns about his secret. Unsettling and deeply disturbing, Noa is left torn between her boyfriend’s food choices and her feelings for him. All things considered, Fresh has the promise of a jaw-dropping experience.

Watch the Fresh Trailer

Hulu released the trailer for Fresh on February 15, 2022. The two-minute video is very direct and jumps into the story right away.

Noa has a series of bad dates using dating apps. Then one day while browsing through the supermarket, she meets a handsome young man, Steve. Up to this point, the movie has a classic rom-com feel. Then, as you expect the story to get silly and funny as they do in romantic comedies, things get dark and intense. Steve reveals that he has a secret and seems pretty sure that Noa will not be okay with it.

The best part of the trailer is that it says a lot without showing things straight up. For instance, the scenes seem to melt into each other, under abstract graphics and red filters, telling you that something sinister is breeding in the story. It looks like Fresh is going to be filled with a lot of gruesome action and bloodshed (as is obvious from the plot and trailer visuals), hidden under the neat layout of a love story.

Can You Watch Fresh Without Hulu?

The short answer is no. The long answer is that all Hulu originals are only available exclusively on the streaming service and on a subscription basis in the United States. In countries where Hulu is not available, you can watch Fresh on Disney+ (and on Star+ in Latin America).

To watch all original shows, movies, and more, you can subscribe to Hulu for a basic plan of $6.99 per month, which includes ads. The ad-free plan comes for $12.99 per month. There’s also the option of a bundled plan, which includes Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN, all for $69.99/month.

Other Critically Acclaimed Sebastian Stan Performances You Can’t Miss

Image Via Neon

He might be popular as Steve Rogers' best friend, but Sebastian Stan has earned quite a reputation with his other off-beat roles. If his role as Steve in Fresh sounds intense, then here are a few more performances that show Stan at his absolute best.

Tommy Lee in Pam and Tommy: Since it was released, Pam and Tommy has been getting rave reviews from critics and viewers, and it’s mostly for the performances. While Lily James’s Pamela Anderson is praiseworthy, it’s not complete without Sebastian Stan’s Tommy Lee. Stan’s performance as Lee has been highly acclaimed for being an accurate portrait of the musician, founding member, and drummer of Mötley Crüe. In real life, Tommy Lee was known for his rich and wild lifestyle, drug abuse, his iconic tattoos, and raging behavior but most importantly, for his relationship with Pamela Anderson and Sebastian Stan does a brilliant job with his performance as the rock star.

Lee Bodecker in The Devil All the Time: This movie scored well among fans for the graveness of its characters, played by Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, and Bill Skarsgård, among others. But Sebastian Stan’s role as Lee Bodecker draws special attention. He plays a crooked and dirty town sheriff who would do anything to keep his position, even if it means killing. Lee is also an alcoholic and is extremely protective of his sister. The movie had great reviews for storytelling and cast performances and is a must-watch for Sebastian Stan's Stans.

Jeff Gillooly in I, Tonya: In a biopic, you expect yourself to focus on no one else other than the person the movie is about. Stan’s role in I, Tonya changes that perception. The biopic follows the events in the life of figure skater Tonya Harding, played by Margot Robbie. Stan plays Harding’s husband, Jeff Gillooly, portrayed as a toxic, abusive husband. Stan’s performance in this highly complex, intense, and very disturbing character role has been described as flawless and unmatched.

