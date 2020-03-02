What Is FX on Hulu?: A Guide to the New Streaming Home of FX

FX on Hulu has officially launched, bringing a bevy of great content to the existing streaming library on Hulu. But questions may remain as to what FX on Hulu is, exactly. The long-running cable channel isn’t moving entirely to streaming, nor is the content on FX on Hulu completely different from what’s on the actual network. But there are some key differences between the two as FX embarks on a promising strategy to move into the streaming realm.

This streaming offshoot was first announced back in November 2019, no doubt a consequence of Disney’s purchase of 20th Century Fox. That purchase included the cable channel FX, but Disney also owns Hulu, so here the Mouse House is integrating two brands into one streaming home.

FX on Hulu is basically the streaming home of existing and new FX original series, as well as the exclusive streaming home of some “FX on Hulu only” shows.

How Does FX on Hulu Work?

You have to have a subscription to Hulu in order to access FX on Hulu, but it does not require an additional subscription. In effect, FX on Hulu comes free with your Hulu subscription.

There is a separate details page on the Hulu app to access FX on Hulu, which then brings up all the programming available to view through this new streaming offshoot. Speaking of…

What’s on FX on Hulu?

FX on Hulu includes every season of more than 40 FX series spanning that past 17 years. In addition to library titles, new seasons of most current and all-new FX and FXX original series that run or launch on the FX linear channels will premiere immediately following on FX on Hulu. That means you can catch the new episode of American Horror Story that just aired on FX on FX on Hulu immediately after it concludes.

But FX on Hulu will also have its own original content that won’t be airing on the FX linear channels. This includes the following:

Devs – A new limited series from Annihilation filmmaker Alex Garland. It premieres on March 3rd and will air new episodes weekly on FX on Hulu.

Mrs. America – A new limited series starring Cate Blanchette as controversial political figure Phyllis Schlafly. It premieres April 15th on FX on Hulu.

A Teacher – A new limited series from writer/director Hannah Fidell that stars Kate Mara and Nick Robinson and revolves around an affair between a teacher and a classmate. It premieres this summer on FX on Hulu.

The Old Man – A new limited series starring Jeff Bridges as a retired CIA officer. It premieres on FX on Hulu this fall.

The library content of existing shows that are available on FX on Hulu at launch include:

American Horror Story

Archer

Atlanta

Baskets

The Bastard Executioner

Better Things

Cake

A Christmas Carol

The Comedians

Damages

Fargo

Fosse/Verdon

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia

Justified

The League

Legion

Legit

Man Seeking Woman

Married

Mayans M.C.

Mr. Inbetween

Nip/Tuck

Rescue Me

The Riches

Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll

The Shield

Snowfall

Sons of Anarchy

The Strain

Taboo

Terriers

Thief

Trust

Tyrant

The Weekly

What We Do in the Shadows

Wilfred

You’re the Worst

What’s Not on FX on Hulu?

As you can see, this list doesn’t include every FX series in existence. Some have yet to be made available on FX on Hulu for a number of reasons. The Americans is the most notable exclusion, probably because that show is currently available to stream on Amazon Prime. And the critically acclaimed American Crime Story is on Netflix.

Still, the initial lineup of programming included on FX on Hulu is pretty stellar, and given that FX is consistently one of the best original series creators around, we can expect more great shows to come.