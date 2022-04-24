The new political series Gaslit tells the story of one of American politics’ most infamous scandals. Based on the first season of the podcast Slow Burn, Gaslit examines the Watergate scandal and the untold stories of the people involved. The scandal ultimately led to the resignation of President Nixon after it was revealed that he approved a cover-up of his administration’s break-in to the Democratic National Committee.

At the center of this series is Martha Mitchell played by Julia Roberts. Mitchell was the wife of Nixon’s attorney general, John N. Mitchell (Sean Penn). She was the first person to blow the whistle on the president being involved with Watergate, which resulted in an array of consequences in both her public and personal life. As a close friend of Richard Nixon, John Mitchell was forced to choose between his wife and the president when the scandal became public. In the days following the Watergate break-in, Martha was held captive in a California hotel to prevent her from talking to the press. Even after her release, the Nixon administration made efforts to discredit her by spreading stories of Martha having a drinking problem and psychiatric concerns.

The show was created by Robbie Pickering, who also worked on Mr. Robot and Search Party. The cast of Gaslit includes Shea Whigham (Boardwalk Empire) as FBI agent G. Gordon Liddy, Dan Stevens (Beauty and the Beast) as White House counsel John Dean, and Betty Gilpin (GLOW) as Dean’s wife, Mo. The Flash’s Carlos Valdes and comedian Patton Oswalt are also featured as recurring cast members.

Wondering how you can watch Gaslit when it premieres on April 24? Here’s all the information you need to know.

Watch the Gaslit Trailer

The official trailer for Gaslit was released on March 16, 2022. The trailer shows Julia Roberts as Martha Mitchell as she is thrown into the limelight after she begins speaking out about Nixon’s involvement in Watergate. In the trailer a reporter is shown asking, “should the Nixon administration be afraid of you?” to which Martha replies, “well I think you know the answer to that.” Since the release of the trailer, several sneak peek clips have also been released, including one of Martha talking about her son serving in the war and a highlight of several of the men involved in the Watergate scandal.

Is Gaslit Streaming Online?

Gaslit will air on TV and online exclusively through Starz. Beginning on April 24, new episodes of the series will be available to stream on the Starz website and app on Sundays at 12:01 am ET. The episodes will then air later that night on the Starz channel at 8:00 pm ET.

You can also watch Gaslit by adding Starz to your existing streaming services! Hulu and Amazon Prime have an option to add on Starz content for an additional $8.99 a month. Both of these services offer a one-week free trial for Starz as well. It’s easy to access Starz on whatever device you prefer to watch on. You can stream Gaslit and other Starz content on your computer through the Starz website, or on any mobile device with the Starz app. The app can be downloaded through the Apple App Store, Google Play Store, and Amazon. The Starz app is also available for Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, and Roku.

Can You Watch Gaslit Without a Starz Account?

Because Gaslit is a Starz original series, you will need a way to access Starz in order to watch it. The good news is that Starz offers several options to stream their content!

You can subscribe to Starz for $8.99 a month which will give you access to stream all of the shows and movies Starz has to offer. If you are a new subscriber, you can take advantage of their current special offer and get your first six months for just $3 a month.

As mentioned earlier, Starz is also available as an add-on for other streaming services. If you already have an Amazon Prime or Hulu account, you can pay an additional monthly fee to access Starz content without the hassle of having to go to another website or download another app.

Gaslit will also air on TV, so you can watch it live if you have access to the Starz channel. If you already subscribe to Starz through your cable provider but want to stream the series digitally, you won’t need to pay for an extra account. Just log in to the Starz website or app with your cable account, and you’ll be good to go!

More Shows Like Gaslit You Can Stream Now

Mrs. America: The FX on Hulu limited series Mrs. America dramatizes the battle over the ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment in the 1970s. The ERA, a proposed constitutional amendment that would ensure equal rights for all sexes, was almost to the finish line of ratification when unexpected backlash arose from conservative women. Cate Blanchett stars in the series as Phyllis Schlafly, the woman who founded the “STOP ERA” campaign and effectively prevented the ERA from becoming part of the constitution. The show also features several prominent feminist leaders including Gloria Steinem (Rose Byrne), Shirley Chisholm (Uzo Aduba), and Betty Friedan (Tracey Ullman). All nine episodes of Mrs. America are available on Hulu.

The West Wing: The quintessential American political drama is Aaron Sorkin’s The West Wing. The show focuses on the inner workings of the Oval Office and the many people involved in the government’s executive branch. The majority of The West Wing follows the fictitious presidential term of Josiah "Jed" Bartlet (Martin Sheen) and all the drama that comes along with leading a country. The cast also includes Bradley Whitford as Josh Lyman, deputy chief of staff at the White House, Allison Janney as C.J. Cregg, the president’s press secretary, and Rob Lowe as Sam Seaborn, a deputy communications director. The series spans seven seasons, so this show is perfect if you’re looking for a show to binge-watch. HBO Max has all 154 episodes of The West Wing available to stream now.

American Crime Story: Impeachment: The third season of Ryan Murphy’s anthology series American Crime Story tells the story of the impeachment of former president Bill Clinton. The installment primarily centers on the women involved in the national scandal and the media circus that surrounded Clinton’s trial. Beanie Feldstein stars as Monica Lewinsky, the young woman at the center of the presidential crisis. She is joined by American Horror Story and American Crime Story: The People v. O. J. Simpson star Sarah Paulson who plays Linda Tripp, the woman who secretly recorded Lewinsky’s phone conversations about her relationship with the president, which ultimately led to his impeachment. The all-star cast of this political drama is rounded out with Edie Falco as Hillary Clinton, Margo Martindale as Lucianne Goldberg, and Clive Owen as President Bill Clinton. American Crime Story: Impeachment is streaming on Hulu.

