One of the many best aspects of Christmastime is all the fantastic television on offer. From major sporting events to brand-new festive series, Christmas TV brings gifts aplenty to the homes of millions. One of this year's best shows, Ghosts, is ready and waiting to deliver on a spirited promise for a Christmas extravaganza, with the currently airing Season 4 bringing not one but two special festive episodes.

After last week's episode delivered a battle with the neighbors in classic Ghosts fashion, the upcoming Christmas special - set to be two half-hour episodes back-to-back to form one hour of holiday happiness - will see the hotly-anticipated arrival of two characters, with one proving particularly difficult to please. So, with all that in mind, here's a look at exactly where you can watch the Ghosts Christmas special.

When is the 'Ghosts' Christmas Special Released?

Officially, you can catch the Ghosts Christmas special on Thursday, December 19, 2024, exactly one week on from the previous Season 4 episode, "Sad Farnsby". TV fans have a particularly exciting lineup for December 19, with the Ghosts Christmas special joined by Peacock's brand-new comedy series, Laid, Season 3 of The Head on Max, and the hotly-anticipated return to Virgin River on Netflix for Season 6.

Is the 'Ghosts' Christmas Special Streaming?

Yes! Just like the rest of the fourth season, this yuletide celebration will be able to be viewed the day after its TV release for those with a basic Paramount+ subscription, with Ghosts just one of many exciting movies and shows currently on the platform. However, if you want to stream the episode live, you'll require a Paramount+ with Showtime subscription, giving you access to the hour-long special as it airs on December 19. Currently, you can catch all the episodes so far in Season 4 on Paramount+.

For those without a subscription, prices start at $7.99/month and go up to $12.99/month depending on your package, with more information available via the link below.

Is the 'Ghosts' Christmas Special Available to Watch on TV?

As one of CBS's flagship shows, the Ghosts Christmas special will take pride of place in the network's festive programming. You can catch the hour-long Christmas special live on CBS at 8 p.m. ET, with Season 4 then taking a short break until its return on January 30.

Watch the 'Ghosts' Christmas Special Trailer

Officially released via an exclusive team-up with Collider, the trailer for the Ghosts Christmas special is available to watch above. Titled "A Very Arondekar Christmas", this two-part special promises a continuation of the brilliant Season 4 with some appropriate special festive treats. The trailer teases Thor's (Devan Chandler Long) festive change of heart following the possession of Sam (Rose McIver) last Christmas, Sam and Jays' (Utkarsh Ambudkar) attempt to fix the water heater turning into spooky chaos, and Isaac's (Brandon Scott Jones) strange new Christmas tradition seemingly of an exorcism. However, most excitingly of all is the long-awaited arrival of Jay's parents, Champa and Mahesh, played by Sakina Jaffrey (Snowpiercer) and Bernard White (Beef). With tensions high about their arrival, Sam and Jay must try and keep their cool despite a rowdy gaggle of spirited friends causing chaos around them.

According to Trevor's Asher Grodman, this Christmas special brings with it the promise of a double possession, something he shared with TV Insider, saying, "There is a double possession coming up in that episode, which is brilliant," and further adding, "I don’t know that I can tell you who is possessing who, but I can tell you that there [are] some performances that are going to blow your mind. And we get to meet Jay’s family". An official synopsis for the episode reads:

"A leaky water heater mishap threatens to ruin holiday plans as Sam and Jay prepare to host Jay's hard-to-please dad, difficult-to-impress mum and sister Bela."

What's the 'Ghosts' Season 4 Episode Schedule?

For those looking to use this festive period to reflect on the past as well as look forward and plan their calendars around the return of Ghosts in 2025, here's an episode schedule based on the information we know:

Episode: Title: Description: Release Date: 1 "Patience" "While Sam and the ghosts race to find him, Isaac comes face to face with Puritan ghost Patience for the first time since she was lost in the dirt." Thursday, October 17, 2024 2 "Sam's Dad" "Sam's dad visits, straining her bond with Patience. Isaac navigates post-breakup with Nigel. Thor and Flower face an awkward situation involving Nancy." Thursday, October 24, 2024 3 "Halloween 4: The Witch" "The ghosts, seeking some excitement during a low-key Halloween, join Patience in putting Sam on a witch trial." Thursday, October 31, 2024 4 "The Work Retreat" "Trevor, who has catfished his way into a remote financial analyst job, is in hot water when he's summoned to a mandatory in-person work retreat. Also, Hetty and Sass start a rumor about Pete." Thursday, November 7, 2024 5 "A Star is Dead" "Alberta offers to help Sam prepare for an audition for a community theatre production; Sass finds a new reason to interfere in Jay's dreams." Thursday, November 14, 2024 6 "The Primary Source" "When Sam's book publisher requires source material for her biography on Isaac, she and Jay take a field trip to find a diary he claims he hid when he was alive." Thursday, December 5, 2024 7 "Sad Farnsby" "When Sam accidentally creates a rift between Sam and Jay's neighbors, the Farnsbys, Henry Farnsby moves into Woodstone; Isaac and Nigel battle over a belated wedding present." Thursday, December 12, 2024 8 "A Very Arondekar Christmas Part 1" "A leaky water heater mishap threatens to ruin holiday plans as Sam and Jay prepare to host Jay's hard-to-please dad, difficult-to-impress mum and sister Bela." Thursday, December 19, 2024 9 "A Very Arondekar Christmas Part 2" TBC Thursday, December 19, 2024 10 TBC TBC Thursday, January 30, 2025