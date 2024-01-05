Step into the glitz and glamor of Hollywood as the 81st Golden Globe Awards roll out the red carpet, heralding the first major awards ceremony of 2024. As one of entertainment’s grandest nights, the Golden Globe stands as the world’s largest award show, honoring excellence in both film and television. As the Golden Globes moves to a new organization, this year’s event has gone through several changes, including the addition of two new categories and a more inclusive and diverse representation in its selection process.

As the Golden Globes reflects on and acknowledges the achievements of TV and film, audiences can anticipate a couple of highlights that have made the past year in entertainment truly memorable. To kick things off, last summer’s biggest cultural phenomenon Barbenheimer is poised for resurgence, with Greta Gerwig’s Barbie and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer nominated for some of the most prestigious categories.

The awards will also see some formidable contenders competing for a chance to secure top honors. In the film department, notable entries include Killers of the Flower Moon, Past Lives, and Anatomy of a Fall. Meanwhile, the TV landscape presents fierce competition, featuring shows like Succession, Barry, and The Crown.

Dress up to the nines, grab some popcorn, and be seated for the 2024 Golden Globe Awards. Here’s where you can watch and stream the 81st Golden Globe Awards.

When and Where To Watch the 2024 Golden Globe Awards?

The 81st Golden Globe Awards is scheduled to air live on CBS on Sunday, January 7, 2024, at 8:00 PM, ET/5:00 PM, PT. The three-hour ceremony is held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

The Beverly Hilton is no ordinary hotel - the place has been the home of the Golden Globe Awards ceremony since 1961. The 2024 Golden Globe Awards will be directed by Glenn Weiss, with Weiss and Ricky Kirshner serving as exec-producing showrunners.

Will the 2024 Golden Globes Be Available to Stream?

There are two ways viewers can stream the 81st Golden Globe Awards. First, Paramount+ subscribers with the SHOWTIME plan have the option to watch the live special through the local CBS station.

Alternatively, both Paramount+ subscribers, including those with the SHOWTIME plan and those with the Paramount+ Essential plan, can access on-demand streaming of the 2024 Golden Globe Awards the day following its CBS broadcast.

Viewers can choose to stream the awards from various devices, such as smartphones and tablets, supporting Android and iOS through the Paramount+ app.

Will There Be a Pre-Show and a Red Carpet?

At the moment, details regarding a digital pre-show for the 81st Golden Globe Awards have yet to be available.

Meanwhile, last year’s Golden Globe Awards featured a digital pre-show produced and broadcast by Variety in partnership with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA). The pre-show was accessible on the Golden Globes website and showcased exclusive footage of celebrities arriving on the red carpet, along with interviews with the Golden Globe nominees.

If anyone’s looking for a pre-show event this year, our best bet is to keep an eye on the official Golden Globes website during the day of the event.

Who Is Hosting the 2024 Golden Globes?

Filipino-American comedian and actor Jo Koy is set to host the 81st Golden Globe Awards, making it his first-ever hosting role for a major awards event.

News of Koy’s hosting duties was announced by the Golden Globes on December 21, 2023. With his “genuine brand of comedy”, mainly inspired by his family, Koy has broken records and sold out arenas around the world with his hilarious specials. When he’s not cracking up jokes, Koy shows off his acting chops. Most recently, Koy starred in the film Easter Sunday, followed by an appearance in Disney’s Haunted Mansion and Netflix’s Monkey King.

Upon his appointment as host of the 2024 Golden Globe Awards, Koy shared his excitement about his new-found duty:

“I’ve stepped onto a lot of stages around the world in my career, but this one is going to be extra special. I’m so excited to be hosting the Golden Globes this year,” said Koy. “This is that moment where I get to make my Filipino family proud. Mahal Kita (Google it)!”

Who Are the Nominees of the 2024 Golden Globes?

Check out all the nominees of the 81st Golden Globe Awards:

Best Motion Picture, Drama

Oppenheimer (Universal Pictures)

Killers of the Flower Moon (Apple Original Films/Paramount Pictures)

Maestro (Netflix)

Past Lives (A24)

The Zone of Interest (A24)

Anatomy of a Fall (Neon)

Best Picture, Musical or Comedy

Barbie (Warner Bros.)

Poor Things (Searchlight Pictures)

American Fiction (MGM)

The Holdovers (Focus Features)

May December (Netflix)

Air (Amazon MGM Studios)

Best Director, Motion Picture

Bradley Cooper — Maestro

Greta Gerwig — Barbie

Yorgos Lanthimos — Poor Things

Christopher Nolan — Oppenheimer

Martin Scorsese — Killers of the Flower Moon

Celine Song — Past Lives

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

Barbie — Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach

Poor Things — Tony McNamara

Oppenheimer — Christopher Nolan

Killers of the Flower Moon — Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese

Past Lives — Celine Song

Anatomy of a Fall — Justine Triet, Arthur Harari

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Bradley Cooper — Maestro

Cillian Murphy — Oppenheimer

Leonardo DiCaprio — Killers of the Flower Moon

Colman Domingo — Rustin

Andrew Scott — All of Us Strangers

Barry Keoghan — Saltburn

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Lily Gladstone — Killers of the Flower Moon

Carey Mulligan — Maestro

Sandra Hüller — Anatomy of a Fall

Annette Bening — Nyad

Greta Lee — Past Lives

Cailee Spaeny — Priscilla

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Fantasia Barrino – The Color Purple

Jennifer Lawrence – No Hard Feelings

Natalie Portman – May December

Alma Pöysti – Fallen Leaves

Margot Robbie – Barbie

Emma Stone – Poor Things

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Nicolas Cage — Dream Scenario

Timothée Chalamet — Wonka

Matt Damon — Air

Paul Giamatti — The Holdovers

Joaquin Phoenix — Beau Is Afraid

Jeffrey Wright — American Fiction

Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture

Willem Dafoe — Poor Things

Robert DeNiro — Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr. — Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling — Barbie

Charles Melton — May December

Mark Ruffalo — Poor Things

Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture

Emily Blunt — Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks — The Color Purple

Jodie Foster — Nyad

Julianne Moore — May December

Rosamund Pike — Saltburn

Da’Vine Joy Randolph — The Holdovers

Best Television Series, Drama

1923 (Paramount+)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Diplomat (Netflix)

The Last of Us (HBO)

The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Succession (HBO)

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

The Bear (FX)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Barry (HBO)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama

Pedro Pascal — The Last of Us

Kieran Culkin — Succession

Jeremy Strong — Succession

Brian Cox — Succession

Gary Oldman — Slow Horses

Dominic West — The Crown

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama:

Helen Mirren — 1923

Bella Ramsey — The Last of Us

Keri Russell — The Diplomat

Sarah Snook — Succession

Imelda Staunton — The Crown

Emma Stone — The Curse

Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy:

Ayo Edebiri — The Bear

Natasha Lyonne — Poker Face

Quinta Brunson — Abbott Elementary

Rachel Brosnahan — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Selena Gomez — Only Murders in the Building

Elle Fanning — The Great

Best Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy:

Bill Hader — Barry

Steve Martin — Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short — Only Murders in the Building

Jason Segel — Shrinking

Jason Sudeikis — Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White — The Bear

Best Supporting Actor, Television:

Billy Crudup — The Morning Show

Matthew Macfadyen — Succession

James Marsden — Jury Duty

Ebon Moss-Bachrach — The Bear

Alan Ruck — Succession

Alexander Skarsgård — Succession

Best Supporting Actress, Television:

Elizabeth Debicki — The Crown

Abby Elliott — The Bear

Christina Ricci — Yellowjackets

J. Smith-Cameron — Succession

Meryl Streep — Only Murders in the Building

Hannah Waddingham — Ted Lasso

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television:

Beef

Lessons in Chemistry

Daisy Jones & the Six

All the Light We Cannot See

Fellow Travelers

Fargo

Best Performance by an Actor, Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television:

Matt Bomer — Fellow Travelers

Sam Claflin — Daisy Jones & the Six

Jon Hamm — Fargo

Woody Harrelson — White House Plumbers

David Oyelowo — Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Steven Yeun — Beef

Best Performance by an Actress, Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television:

Riley Keough — Daisy Jones & the Six

Brie Larson — Lessons in Chemistry

Elizabeth Olsen — Love and Death

Juno Temple — Fargo

Rachel Weisz — Dead Ringers

Ali Wong — Beef

Best Original Score, Motion Picture:

Ludwig Göransson — Oppenheimer

Jerskin Fendrix — Poor Things

Robbie Robertson — Killers of the Flower Moon

Mica Levi — The Zone of Interest

Daniel Pemberton — Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Joe Hisaishi — The Boy and the Heron

Best Picture, Non-English Language:

Anatomy of a Fall (Neon) — France

Fallen Leaves (Mubi) — Finland

Io Capitano (01 Distribution) — Italy

Past Lives (A24) — United States

Society of the Snow (Netflix) — Spain

The Zone of Interest (A24) — United Kingdom

Best Original Song, Motion Picture:

Barbie — "What Was I Made For?" by Billie Eilish and Finneas

Barbie — "Dance the Night" by Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson, and Andrew Wyatt

She Came to Me — "Addicted to Romance" by Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa

The Super Mario Bros. Movie — "Peaches" by Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, and John Spiker

Barbie — "I’m Just Ken" by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt

Rustin — "Road to Freedom" by Lenny Kravitz

Best Motion Picture, Animated:

The Boy and the Heron (GKids)

Elemental (Disney)

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Sony Pictures)

The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Universal Pictures)

Suzume (Toho Co.)

Wish (Disney)

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy or Television:

Ricky Gervais — Ricky Gervais: Armageddon

Trevor Noah — Trevor Noah: Where Was I

Chris Rock — Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

Amy Schumer — Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact

Sarah Silverman — Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love

Wanda Sykes — Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement:

Barbie (Warner Bros.)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (Disney)

John Wick: Chapter 4 (Lionsgate Films)

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One (Paramount Pictures)

Oppenheimer (Universal Pictures)

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Sony Pictures)

The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Universal Pictures)

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (AMC Theatres)

Will the 2024 Golden Globe Awards Be Different From Previous Years?

Viewers can expect notable differences in the 81st Golden Globe Awards. One major change is the number of nominees in each category, growing from five nominees to six. Additionally, two new categories were also added, totaling 27 competitive categories in the awards.

Introducing two new categories, the first being Cinematic and Box Office Achievement, which evaluates films based on their viewership, whether in theaters or through streaming platforms. Notably, this category boasts eight nominees. The second category making its first appearance is Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy or Television. This category serves as a celebration of comedians who have wowed audiences with their humor but have not yet received the recognition they deserve for their exceptional talents.

However, unlike previous years, there will be no presentation of the Cecil B. DeMille and Carol Burnett Awards. This change is not permanent and is likely to change with future developments of the ceremony.

Another major change is diversity - another issue often popping up in awards discourse. This year, the voting body has tripled in size, encompassing voters from six continents. The expanded body comprises voters who are 47% female, and 60% racially and ethnically diverse: 26.3% Latin, 13.3% Asian, 11% Black, and 9% Middle Eastern.

This expanded voting body is translated into diversity in this year’s categories. Two women, Gerwig and Celine Song, are both nominated as director. Furthermore, a woman was included in three of the six screenplay contenders. Each film category also includes a POC. Furthermore, two of the six lead-actress contenders in a drama film are from non-English films.

Although this is a step forward in diversity, there’s still more work that needs to be done, particularly in recognizing and acknowledging other underrepresented groups, including but not limited to Latin, Asian, disabled, LGBTQ+, and Muslim communities.

What are the Golden Globe Awards?

The Golden Globe Awards is one of the few annual televised ceremonies that celebrates achievements in both television and film. Dating back to 1941, the first informal awards ceremony took place at a Hollywood studio. Now produced and owned by Dick Clark Productions, the Golden Globe Awards has become a main staple in the realm of Hollywood’s major awards. What started in California eventually became a worldwide sensation, reaching more than 200 countries and territories all over the globe.

When Will the Other Major Awards Be Held?

The 2024 awards season is officially upon us! Better mark your calendars. Here are other major awards that viewers might want to keep an eye on this year: