Wait, So, How Do You Watch the Golden Globes Tonight?

Tonight, January 5, 2020, an awards show is airing — one that just might help determine the fates at and future of the Academy Awards later this year. I’m talking about the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards, in which the Hollywood Foreign Press Association rewards the finest achievements in 2019 film and television, and host Ricky Gervais says all kinds of “edgy” jokes. Are you interested in seeing Joker face off against The Irishman? Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood against Jojo Rabbit? Big Little Lies against Succession? Barry against Fleabag? Of course you are. You’ve just got one question: How do I watch the Golden Globes?

Worry not, dear reader: We’ve got your back. Here’s how to watch the Golden Globes with most any watching circumstance you can think of — and if you need help in your friends’ prediction pool, here’s a refresher of everything nominated this year.

If You Have Cable

E! begins their red carpet coverage at 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET with E! Countdown to the Red Carpet: The 2020 Golden Globe Awards. Then, Ryan Seacrest and Giuliana Rancic host a live red carpet special starting at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET. On NBC, red carpet coverage starts at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. EST. And then, the awards themselves start on NBC at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. You can also watch the NBC stream digitally on their app — though you need a cable provider login to do so.

If You Only Have a Digital Antenna

The NBC options are your only options: Watch their red carpet coverage starting 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. EST, then stick around for the awards at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.

If You’ve Cut the Cord Completely

The Golden Globes Facebook page is streaming red carpet coverage starting 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET. For the awards themselves, you can watch them live using services like Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, DirecTV Now, Sling TV, Fubotv, and PlayStation Vue. And there ain’t nothing against the law from signing up for free trials and cancelling immediately after watching the Globes…

No matter what option you choose, you can’t go wrong since all roads lead back to the Golden Globes. Make sure you hit us up on Monday morning because we’ll have a full list of the winner waiting for you.