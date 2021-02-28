The 2021 awards season continues with the Golden Globes. This year's ceremony will be hosted by beloved duo Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. This will be the pair's fourth time hosting the Golden Globes following their 2013 hosting debut and return for the 2014 and 2015 Globes, respectively. Fey and Poehler will be overseeing an atypical Golden Globes ceremony as the show adjusts for COVID-related concerns (the same concerns which delayed the show for two months). As a result of this reworking, Fey will be hosting the Golden Globes from New York City and Poehler will be hosting from Beverly Hills, California.

This year's show is going to be a key race ahead of the 2021 Oscars, setting the bar for awards season frontrunners and helping fans figure out which nominees will get left in the dust. There's an interesting variety among the 2021 Golden Globes nominees across the board, too. Mank, Borat Subsequent Movie Film, Nomadland, and Promising Young Woman are some of the movies to score multiple nominations across a variety of categories. In the television realm, notable nominees include The Mandalorian, Emily in Paris, Ted Lasso, Lovecraft Country, and The Great.

So, how can you watch the Golden Globes and find out who wins the golden statuette?

RELATED: The Biggest Golden Globes Snubs and Surprises: The Good, The Bad, and the Jared Leto

Image via Amazon Studios

Golden Globes 2021 Key Facts

Date: Sunday, February 28

Time: 8-11 p.m. ET/5-8 p.m. PT

Location: The Globes are going bi-coastal! The live broadcast will air from The Rainbow Room in New York City and The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills

Hosts: Tina Fey and Amy Poehler

How to Watch the Golden Globes on TV

If you're planning to watch the Golden Globes on television, this part is a cinch. The Globes will be airing on NBC starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. If you're interested in checking the pre-show coverage, there are two great options.

"HFPA Presents: Globes Countdown Live" is the official Golden Globes pre-show event. Sofia Carson (Descendants) and Zuri Hall (Access Hollywood) host. This pre-show will stream live from the official Golden Globes Twitter account and on GoldenGlobes.com. The HFPA pre-show will air from 6:30-8 PM ET/3:30-5 p.m. PT.

(Descendants) and (Access Hollywood) host. This pre-show will stream live from the official Golden Globes Twitter account and on GoldenGlobes.com. The HFPA pre-show will air from 6:30-8 PM ET/3:30-5 p.m. PT. NBC's "Golden Globes Pre-Show" hosted by Jane Lynch (Weakest Link) and Susan Kelechi Watson (This Is Us). NBC's pre-show will feature live interviews with nominees, who will be chatting with Lynch and Watson from the comfort of their own homes. NBC's pre-show begins at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

Image via Netflix

How to Stream the Golden Globes

There are a few options when it comes to streaming the Golden Globes on your computer. If you do go the streaming route, see the list below to find a streaming provider that's right for you. Also, if you don't have a subscription to services like Sling TV or Hulu with Live TV, you might consider signing up for the free trial period so you can have worry-free access.

NBC.com or the NBC app

Peacock

Roku

Sling TV

Hulu with Live TV

YouTube TV

AT&T TV

Fubo TV

The Entertainment Tonight Golden Globes pre-show will also be available to streaming viewers. If you want to check out the fun ahead of the main event, head on over to ETLive.com, ETonline.com, or the ET app to start streaming. at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

Stay tuned because Collider will be providing live winner updates throughout the Golden Globes.

KEEP READING: Jon Hamm, Tina Fey to Star in Dark Comedy 'Maggie Moore(s)' from 'Mad Men's John Slattery

Share Share Tweet Email

'The Boys' Reunion With 'Supernatural' Continues as New Writers, Producers Join Season 3 Let the good times roll!