The new British comedy-drama, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande is all about celebrating sexuality and treading those finer emotions between sexual experiences and self-discovery through sex. The story follows Nancy Stokes, a retired widow who wishes to bring some excitement to her life by hiring a young sex worker called Leo Grande. What follows is a journey of self-searching, revelations, and finding herself.

Directed by Sophie Hyde and written by Katy Brand, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande stars Emma Thompson and Daryl McCormack in the leading roles, among others. If you are looking for a fun and romantic, yet heartwarming movie to watch over the weekend, then this might just be the pick. So, here’s our comprehensive guide for you to find out where and how you can watch Good Luck to You, Leo Grande, where to stream it, and more.

Is Good Luck to You, Leo Grande in Movie Theaters?

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival in January. And now the movie, distributed by Lionsgate, premieres in theaters across the United Kingdom on Friday, June 17, 2022. In the United States, the movie is only getting a digital release.

There’s still some concern regarding health safety when visiting theaters, owing to COVID-19. Although the cases are relatively in decline and the situation is much more under control, you may want to be careful and observe necessary caution, like maintaining social distancing and wearing a mask.

Is Good Luck to You, Leo Grande Streaming Online?

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande is getting a digital and theatrical release simultaneously. However, in the United States, the British sex comedy-drama is only available for streaming as a Hulu original movie.

To watch the movie on Hulu, you can either use this link on your browser (you can also bookmark it) or directly go to the movie’s landing page after the release. Otherwise, you can also watch the comedy-drama on your Hulu app on your mobile or other smart devices. Hulu is available for download on Android and iOS.

Can You Watch Good Luck to You, Leo Grande Without Hulu?

If you are in the United States and want to watch Good Luck to You, Leo Grande, then the only option for you is to stream it on Hulu. So, no, you can’t watch the movie without Hulu. But you will be able to watch it on the same day of its theatrical release in the UK, i.e., on June 17, 2022.

You can subscribe to Hulu and watch all their original shows, movies, and other popular titles on the streaming service. There are two membership plans available. The basic plan, with ads, costs only $6.99 per month, while the premium plan, without ads, costs $12.99 per month. If you opt for a bundle plan of Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN, then you can get it all for $69.99 per month.

When Will Good Luck to You, Leo Grande Arrive on Digital or VOD?

So far there hasn’t been any update or announcement from the distribution/production companies about the VOD/DVD release of Good Luck to You, Leo Grande. Usually, physical media releases of movies come out three to four months after the theatrical release. So, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande might also arrive around that time, tentatively in September-October.

Watch the Good Luck to You, Leo Grande Trailer

Searchlight Pictures has released a trailer and a clip for Good Luck to You, Leo Grande. Both the videos beautifully showcase what the movie is about. The trailer also hints at the brilliant performances that you can expect from the lead actors, which emerge from the chemistry between Thompson’s Nancy Stokes and McCormack’s Leo Grande.

The video/s is pretty straight and simple, diving right into the plot. We learn straight away that Nancy is a retired widow, and she hasn’t had much in life to write home about. So she hires a sex worker, a young good-looking man, for a night of pleasure. And that’s the beginning of an experience that will most likely change Nancy’s life and her views of herself. That, we’ll have to see. But we can definitely say from the trailer that Good Luck to You, Leo Grande looks like a fine balance of steamy sex flick and an emotional rollercoaster that would melt your heart. Check out the sneak peek clip, titled "I've Made a List", right here:

What Is Good Luck to You, Leo Grande About?

There are sex comedies and movies that explore sexuality. And then there are movies that celebrate sexuality. Good Luck to You, Leo Grande deals with that celebration of one’s sexuality. Nancy is a middle-aged widow, she’s retired, and she has had a boring life, in her own words. When she hires Leo for a night of fun sex, she isn’t ready for what’s about to happen, which is very clear from the trailers. Whether it’s because she has never had sex with any other man other than her late husband, or because her sex life with her husband was pretty mundane, Nancy is unaware of what a one-night stand entails, even more so having a “fun night” with a sex-worker.

From what we know and learned so far, the interaction between Leo and Nancy is what drives the story. After all, Leo is also another human being, and Nancy somehow connects with the human part, leaving the sex aside. The story is about Nancy opening up to a younger stranger, after years of holding herself back, facing her fears, and living them through sex, which she never had a chance to do with her husband. In simple words, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande is a movie about sexual interactions, that leads to self-discovery and finding emotional intimacy through those interactions. It’s about self-love and sexual freedom, about finding a human connection in the most unexpected places.

How Is the Critical Reception to Good Luck to You, Leo Grande?

