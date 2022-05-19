Back in the 90s, we had stoner comedies like Dazed and Confused (1993), Half Baked (1998), and Friday (1995). In the 2000s, movies like Pineapple Express (2008), How High (2001), and Dude, Where’s My Car? (2000). Now, Colson Baker aka Machine Gun Kelly is making his (co)directorial debut with a new stoner comedy called Good Mourning.

Good Mourning tells the story of London Clash, played by Baker. Clash is a television star, and has been dating Apple (Becky G) for a year. He’s looking for his next big role when he receives a strange text message from his girlfriend one morning. The texts say “I wish I didn’t have to do this through text” and “good mourning.” Clash is thrown into a state of confusion, wondering if his girlfriend is breaking up with him. But, he can’t attend to that now because he has a meeting that could land him the big role he has been hoping for.

Good Mourning is written and directed by Colson Baker and Mod Sun. The duo also star in the movie alongside Megan Fox, Dove Cameron, Pete Davidson, Becky G, and Jenna Boyd. The movie also features notable cameos such as Snoop Dogg as a talking blunt and Whitney Cummings. Jib Polhemus and Chris Long produced Good Mourning. The executive producers of the movie are David Beame, René Besson, James Masciello, Tom Ortenberg, and Matthew Sidari.

The official plot synopsis for Good Mourning reads:

“Good Mourning follows movie star London Clash (Colson Baker aka Machine Gun Kelly, acting and directing under his own name). When he wakes up to an implied breakup text from the love of his life, his world is turned upside down. And the timing couldn’t be worse because the most important meeting of his career is scheduled for later that same day. Compounded by chaotic roommates and wildly unpredictable twists and turns, London’s day keeps going downhill until, ultimately, he is forced to choose between pursuing his one true love and landing a life-changing, starring role in a major motion picture.”

Looking for when, where, and how to watch the comedy buddy movie? This handy guide has all the details.

Watch the Official Trailer for Good Mourning

The official trailer for Good Mourning was released on April 20, 2022, in honor of 4/20. In the trailer, London Clash introduces himself to us and tells us what he does. He’s an actor on the show “Good Bad People.” We also meet his girlfriend, Apple who he has been dating for a year and from the trailer, Clash is crazy about Apple. But, Clash is soon crushed when he receives a text from her which seems like a breakup message. Clash wants to chase after Apple and find out what the message means, but he has a meeting with the producer of Batman he simply can’t miss.

Throughout the trailer, we see Clash encounter different obstacles which range from getting punched to witnessing a sacrifice. We get a peek into Clash’s world and how he is torn between chasing after love and chasing his career. There’s partying, smoking, punching, and even a talking joint in this stoner buddy movie.

Is Good Mourning in Movie Theaters?

Good Mourning will be released in limited theaters, so those hoping to catch Machine Gun Kelly's directorial debut at their local AMC or Regal may have to look elsewhere.

Where Can I Stream Good Mourning?

Good Mourning will be available to rent at home on demand through any of your preferred services including Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, YouTube, Vudu, and iTunes. It is currently unknown if Good Mourning will be available to stream on any streaming service in particular and when one will add the movie to its library, but if it is, we’ll keep you posted if we receive any new information.

More Movies Like Good Mourning

Are you looking for more movies mixed with comedy and weed? Here are some other movies you can check out.

Pineapple Express (2008) - Written by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg and directed by David Gordon Green, Pineapple Express follows a process server and his marijuana dealer who go on the run from corrupt police officers and hitmen after witnessing a drug-related hit. The film is based on a story by Judd Apatow who also served as the producer. The film stars Rogen, Danny McBride, James Franco, Gary Cole, Rosie Perez, Ken Jeong, Amber Heard, and Bill Hader. Pineapple Express is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Dazed and Confused (1993) - Dazed and Confused is set in 1976 and follows a group of teenagers in Texas as they celebrate the last day of school by partying with drugs and alcohol. The coming-of-age comedy film was written and directed by Richard Linklater and stars Matthew McConaughey, Ben Affleck, Milla Jovovich, Jason London, Renée Zellweger, and Cole Hauser, as well as Rory Cochrane, Parker Posey, Adam Goldberg, Nicky Katt, and Joey Lauren Adams. You can stream Dazed and Confused on Hulu or Amazon's Freevee.

Mac & Devin Go to High School (2012) - Mac & Devin Go to High School is about a stoner named Mac (Snoop Dogg) and Devin (Wiz Khalifa) who come from two different worlds. While Devin is an overachieving student trying to write his valedictorian speech, Mac is a carefree stoner who’s entering his 15th year of school. Mac befriends Devin and introduces him to marijuana and everything changes. Mac & Devin Go to High School was written by Jarrett Golding, Jamieson Stern, and Herschel Faber based on a story by Pook Brown, Wiz Khalifa, and Snoop Dogg. The film was directed by Dylan Brown and stars Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Mike Epps, Andy Milonakis, Teairra Mari, Luenell, and Mystikal. You can stream Mac & Devin Go to High School on Pluto TV.

Dude, Where's My Car? (2000) - As the title implies, Dude, Where’s My Car? is about two best friends who can’t remember where they parked their car after a night of smoking and partying. Written by Philip Stark and directed by Danny Leiner, the film stars Ashton Kutcher, Seann William Scott, Jennifer Garner, Kristy Swanson, and Marla Sokoloff. You can watch Dude, Where’s My Car on Amazon Prime Video or Hulu.

