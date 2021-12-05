In July 2021, the Hallmark Channel aired the final season of its popular comedy-drama series Good Witch. But the adventures of Cassandra “Cassie” Nightingale had begun more than a decade earlier. Originally released in 2008, The Good Witch is a Canadian-American television film that spawned the popular franchise we know today.

Featuring Catherine Bell as the titular “Good Witch”, the plot follows Cassie, a middle-aged enchantress with supernatural powers. Cassie moves into the Grey House, an old abandoned building in the town of Middleton and that’s where her fun and interesting adventures take off. The movie series starts with Cassie’s first encounter with her neighbors and the other townsfolk and moves on to various events in the lives of the people around her. While everyone is a little suspicious of her at first, they soon grow to love and admire Cassie, albeit with a little intrigue. The audience instantly fell in love with the good-natured, beautiful witch, who is like a ray of sunshine on the screen. The fantasy and the feel-good narrative of the story alongside the brilliant portrayal of Cassandra Nightingale by Bell resulted in a 14-year-long journey for the franchise (movies and TV shows included).

The Good Witch franchise has spanned six follow-up movies in the series and become so popular that it also led to the long-running television show, as well as a few holiday specials. The TV series itself ran for seven seasons, starting in 2015 and ending in 2021.

Directed by Craig Pryce and created by Rod Spence, the Good Witch movie series stars Catherine Bell, Chris Potter, Catherine Disher, Peter MacNeill, Matthew Knight, and Hannah Endicott-Douglas in important recurring roles. Some of the other cast members reprise their roles for the sequels as well, with the addition of new characters.

Each movie in the franchise explores a different incident, but it’s all essentially centered on Cassie, with the major characters remaining the same throughout. Over the course of six years of the movie series, we saw how the life of Cassie Nightingale progressed, with love, marriage, and motherhood. And she never stops spreading her charm and magic around the neighborhood. From 2008 to 2014, here’s a quick guide on every Good Witch movie made and how you can watch the seven movies in order. Luckily, the order of the story’s chronology and the movie release dates are the same, so you can watch without having to jump back and forth.

Related:The Top 10 Hallmark Christmas Movies, Ranked

Image via Hallmark

The Good Witch – 2008

– 2008 The Good Witch’s Garden – 2009

– 2009 The Good Witch’s Gift – 2010

– 2010 The Good Witch’s Family – 2011

– 2011 The Good Witch’s Charm – 2012

– 2012 The Good Witch’s Destiny – 2013

– 2013 The Good Witch’s Wonder – 2014

Good Witch Movies in Chronological Order

You can easily watch all the Good Witch movies in the sequence in which they were released. And since Cassie’s life progresses with every movie, it makes the most sense to watch it in a linear order.

1. The Good Witch (2008)

Image via Hallmark

It all starts when Middletown Police Chief Inspector, Jake Russell (Potter) hears complaints about a haunted house in the town, called the Grey House, being suddenly occupied. There, he meets Cassie – a charming, single woman, living alone in the house. Jake and his kids befriend Cassie but he soon finds out about who she is. While investigating mysterious occurrences around the town, Cassie and Jake start interacting more, eventually getting attracted to each other. But the rest of the people in the town are suspicious about Cassie and begin to get hostile.

2. The Good Witch’s Garden (2009)

Image via Hallmark

The second installment takes off from where the first movie ends. With a new love interest and finally managing to curb the hostile neighbors, Cassie decides to stay in Middleton. But then a stranger comes to town and shakes things up again. Rob Stewart joins the cast as Nick Chasen, a mysterious man who claims ownership of the Grey House. In this movie, we see Cassie navigating her romance with Jake while trying to deal with Nick and get her home back.

3. The Good Witch’s Gift (2010)

Image via Hallmark

By the third movie, Cassie and Jake’s relationship has hit the next level. Now engaged, the duo gets busy with the wedding planning. But as expected, things get complicated. A blast from Jake’s past and some new challenges for Cassie make things even more difficult. Will the couple finally manage to resolve their problems and have the perfect wedding? Watch the movie and you'll find out! Bonus points: the story is set around Christmas time, making it a perfect holiday watch.

4. The Good Witch’s Family (2011)

Image via Hallmark

Things are moving upward and onward for Cassie, or so it would seem. After settling into her newly married life with Jake, Cassie has now started to work on her career. She decides to run for mayor of the town but her opposition is her friend’s husband. Over the course of the campaign, ugly politics plague the town causing job losses, angry citizens, and strained relationships among neighbors. As Cassie navigates all these roadblocks, she also experiences a life-changing event.

5. The Good Witch’s Charm (2012)

Image via Hallmark

Cassie is now back as a mother of a newborn and also the new mayor of Middleton. Juggling her role as a mom and the duties of the town mayor, Cassie desperately seeks a break and plans to take a vacation with her husband Jake and the new baby. But soon all plans get canceled when her stepdaughter is accused of some recent robberies that have been happening around town. To make things worse, a reporter is fanning the fire and trying to ruin Cassie’s reputation. Meanwhile, Cassie’s estranged mother is also in town, making everything even more complicated for Cassie. In this story, we see an upheaval in both Cassie’s happy and peaceful family life as well as in her career.

6. The Good Witch’s Destiny (2013)

Image via Hallmark

The sixth movie in the series, The Good Witch’s Destiny looks at a rough patch in the life of Cassandra Nightingale and her loved ones. Her stepdaughter Lori tries to investigate Cassie’s great aunt, the Grey Lady (also the once owner/occupant of the Grey House), who disappeared a long time ago. Lori believes that Cassie is cursed and her life is taking the same turn as the Grey Lady. This installment explores what fate has in store for Cassie.

7. The Good Witch’s Wonder (2014)

Image via Hallmark

In the final chapter of the Good Witch franchise, we see Cassie getting busy with her stepson’s wedding. Simultaneously, she is also responsible for managing a silent auction for the new mayor to raise money for the botanical gardens of Middleton. But things get out of hand when Cassie discovers that items for the fundraiser have been going missing. With her magical powers and intuition, Cassie must find the person responsible and stop the crime, while also getting the wedding arrangements in order.

Keep Reading:The 9 Most Wickedly Underrated Witch Movies

'Sons of the Forest' Trailer Unveils When You Can Play the Open-World Survival Horror Game Get ready for a Carpenter-esque video game experience.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email